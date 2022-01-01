Abingdon restaurants you'll love

Abingdon restaurants
Toast
  • Abingdon

Abingdon's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Abingdon restaurants

Fortunato Brothers Pizza image

 

Fortunato Brothers Pizza

EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR, Abingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2-liter bottle$2.99
16" Cheese Pizza$13.29
French Fries w/gravy$4.99
More about Fortunato Brothers Pizza
Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon

4017 Philadelphia Rd, Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hangover Burger$12.99
Cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, and a fried egg.
Wings$15.99
10 Wings with your choice of up to 2 sauces.
Cheesesteak$10.99
Chopped ribeye steak, shredded romaine, tomato, and melted provolone cheese in a toasted sub roll.
More about Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
Restaurant banner

 

Bushmill Express

-834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A, Abingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
APG$11.99
Choice of Chicken or Steak, jalapeno aioli, spicy roasted tomatoes, candied bacon bits, pepper jack cheese,
Build a Cheesesteak$9.99
Chopped ribeye steak, shredded romaine, tomato, and melted provolone cheese in a toasted sub roll.
Black and Blue Burger$9.99
Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles and Applewood bacon.
More about Bushmill Express
