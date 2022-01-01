Bruschetta in Abingdon
Abingdon restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Fortunato Brothers Pizza - EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR
Fortunato Brothers Pizza - EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR
EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR, Abingdon
|12" Chicken Bruschetta
|$16.49
Garlic & olive oil base, marinated chicken & bruschetta
More about Bushmill Express - -834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A
Bushmill Express - -834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A
-834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A, Abingdon
|CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA
|$11.99
Chopped Chicken, grilled red onions, bruschetta, shredded romaine, garlic aioli, and melted provolone on a hoagie roll