Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Abingdon

Go
Abingdon restaurants
Toast

Abingdon restaurants that serve bruschetta

Consumer pic

 

Fortunato Brothers Pizza - EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR

EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR, Abingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Chicken Bruschetta$16.49
Garlic & olive oil base, marinated chicken & bruschetta
More about Fortunato Brothers Pizza - EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR
Restaurant banner

 

Bushmill Express - -834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A

-834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A, Abingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA$11.99
Chopped Chicken, grilled red onions, bruschetta, shredded romaine, garlic aioli, and melted provolone on a hoagie roll
More about Bushmill Express - -834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A

Browse other tasty dishes in Abingdon

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Cake

Egg Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Abingdon to explore

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston