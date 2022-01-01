A map showing the location of Bushmill Express -834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite AView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bushmill Express -834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

-834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A

Abingdon, MD 21009

Popular Items

Fries
Build a Burger
Build a Cheesesteak

Breakfast

Home made sausage gravy served over 2 split buttermilk biscuits

The Classic

$7.99

Two eggs, any style, toast, and your choice of scrapple, bacon or sausage

Pancakes

$7.99Out of stock

Two pancakes served with butter and syrup

French Toast

$8.99

Two slices of Texas toast served with butter and syrup

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99Out of stock

Delicious buttermilk biscuits topped with fresh house made sausage gravy

B'more Heart Attack

$8.99

Scrambles eggs, American cheese, scrapple, & bacon on your choice of bread

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Choice of toast, 2 eggs, 1 meat, cheese, served with a home fries

Omelette

$7.99

Choice of toast, toppings, cheese, served with choice of one(1) meat

Xpress Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

A flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs topped with cheddar cheese, salsa and guacamole

Breakfast Sides

BACON

$2.99

SAUSAGE

$2.99

SCRAPPLE

$2.99

TOAST

$1.99

2 EGGS

$2.50

HOME FRIES

$2.99

HAM

$2.99

1 EGG

$1.50

Snacks

Buffalo Egg Rolls

$9.99

Pulled buffalo chicken & shredded jack cheese stuffed in egg roll wrappers. Served with blue cheese dressing

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$9.99

Our 8oz house tri-blend burger, chopped, with bacon jam, pickles, and topped with jack cheese

Fries

$3.99

Duck Fat Fries

$8.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Side Ceasar

$3.99

Salads/Soup

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Shredded Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Spring mix, hardboiled egg, tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, chopped chicken

Hoagie Salad

$10.99

Italian meats, shredded romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, and shredded mozzarella

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

Shredded Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red onions & croutons

Sammies

Build a Cheesesteak

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, shredded romaine, tomato, mayo & provolone cheese

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA

$11.99

Chopped Chicken, grilled red onions, bruschetta, shredded romaine, garlic aioli, and melted provolone on a hoagie roll

ROUTE 7

$11.99

Chopped ribeye, romaine, tomato jam, garlic aioli, red onions, sweet peppers, and melted provolone, in a hoagie roll

EASTERN SHORE

$13.99Out of stock

Shaved ham, grilled crab cake, cheddar cheese, served on grilled marble rye bread

HARFORD HOT

$9.99

A deep fried chicken breast tossed in our housemade Harford hot sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles and a garlic ranch sauce on a brioche bun

BBQ PORK

$9.99

House made BBQ pork topped with cole slaw on a brioche bun

RACHEL

$10.99

Sliced turkey, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese & cole slaw on grilled rye bread

TURKEY CLUB

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey , Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon and your choice of bread

THE TANK

$11.99

Capicola, genoa, salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, shredded lettuce, spicy roasted tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese & garlic mayo on a hoagie roll

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

Grilled chicken on a brioche bun. Lettuce & tomato upon request

Burgers

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$10.99

Blackened with Cajun spice & topped with blue cheese & Applewood smoked bacon

Build a Burger

$8.99

Our not so basic 1/2 lb house burger topped with whatever you desire. Lettuce , tomato, mayo upon request at no charge

BUSHMILL BURGER

$9.99

Topped with our signature Bushmill whisky sauce.

HANGOVER BURGER

$10.99

Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and a fried egg.

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$10.99

Melted swiss cheese, fried onions, and butter broiled mushrooms.

PIG PEN BURGER

$10.99

Cheddar cheese, Bushmill pulled pork, and Applewood bacon.

PIG ISLAND BURGER

$10.99

Our famous burger patty topped with pepper jack cheese, smoked ham, honey grilled pineapple, chipotle mayo & shredded lettuce

Sides

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE BBQ

$0.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE PICO

$0.50

CHEESE

$1.00Out of stock

SUB COLE SLAW

Out of stock

Kids

Kids-Tenders

$6.99

Fried chicken breast served with fresh cut fries and a side of honey mustard

Kids-Cheeseburger

$6.99

Specials

HAM & SWISS PRETZEL MELT

$11.99

GRILLED HAM, SWISS CHEESE & HONEY MUSTARD ON A TOASTED PRETZEL ROLL

CHICKEN BLT

$11.99

A GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WITH CHOPPED ROMAINE LETTUCE, SLICED ROMA TOMATOES AND APPLEWOOD BACON WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE ON A BRIOCHE BUN

CLOAK & DAGGER

$11.99Out of stock

OUR CORNED BEEF, HOUSE MADE SLAW AND 1000 ISLAND DRESSING ON GRILLED RYE BREAD

SHRIMP PO BOY

$13.99

BREADED & DEEP FRIED SHRIMP WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & A REMOULADE SAUCE ON A SUB ROLL

NA Beverages

FOUNTAIN SODA

$1.75+

We serve Pepsi products. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Mr. Pib, Root beer, Mountain Dew, lemonade, as well an a house brewed unsweetened ice tea

COFFEE

$2.00+

ICED COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

HOT TEA

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

GATORADE

$2.50

BTL DRINKS

$2.25

RISE

$3.00Out of stock

Tea Bottles

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

-834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A, Abingdon, MD 21009

Directions

