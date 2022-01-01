Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Della Rose's Perry Hall

73 Reviews

$$

5001 Honeygo Center Dr

Perry Hall, MD 21128

BRUNCH FOOD

9" Pizza

$11.00

12" Pizza

$15.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Breakfast Sammie

$12.00

French Toast

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Classic Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.00

Breakfast Hash

$5.00

Eggs

$2.00

Hand-cut French Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Bacon

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$5.00

Cornmeal Biscuit Special

$10.00

Pancake Special

$10.00

Grits

$5.00

Chipped Beef

$15.00

Shrimp N Grits

$13.00

BRUNCH DRINK

$5 Bloody Mary

$5.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Classic Wings

$13.00

Crabby Tots

$14.50

Maryland Crab Dip

$15.00

Nacho Grandfather's Nachos

Pit Wings

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.50

Loaded Fries

$13.00

SOUP & SALAD

Chef Salad

$15.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Thai Peanut Salad

$13.50

Cup MD Crab Soup

$6.00

Bowl MD Crab Soup

$8.00

Cup Half & Half Crab Soup

$8.00

Bowl Half & Half Crab Soup

$10.00

Cup Cream of Crab

$8.00

Bowl Cream of Crab

$12.00

Quart MD Crab

$18.00

Quart Cream of Crab

$20.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

French Connection

$14.00

Italian Cold Cut

$13.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Meatloaf Patty Melt

$14.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$12.00

Pulled Pork Cubano

$14.00

Pub Burger

$13.50

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Turkey & Avocado BLT

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.50

Pizza

9" Pizza

$11.00

12" Pizza

$15.00

Entrees

Fili's Meatloaf

$18.00

Lasagna

$15.50

Pasta Meatballs

$15.50

Sides

Hand-cut French Fries

$4.99

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

Mac 'n' Cheese Side

$5.99

Greenbeans

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caeser Salad

$4.99

Potato Chips

$2.99

Roasted Yukon Potatoes

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Extra Bread

$1.99

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake Special

$8.00

Pizza (Copy)

9" Pizza

$11.00

9" Pizza Special

$8.00

12" Pizza Special

$12.00

Food Specials

Corn Beef & Cabbage

$17.00

Rueben

$16.00

Rachel

$13.00

Patty Tots

$14.00

Paddys Cheesecake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5001 Honeygo Center Dr, Perry Hall, MD 21128

Directions

Gallery
Della Rose's image
Della Rose's image

