American
Seafood
Sandwiches

Alice's

review star

No reviews yet

2909 Eastern Blvd

Middle River, MD 21220

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS
EGG CHEESE MEAT SAND
CHEESE STEAK

DINNER SPECIALS

POTATO SKINS

$9.50

FUNNEL FRIES

$8.50

POT STICKERS

$9.00

COLOSSAL CRAB CAKE

$27.00

CARRIBEAN STEAK

$21.00

JACK STACK

$14.50+

LEMON PEPPER COD BOWL

$17.00

SWEET & SPICY CHICKEN

$14.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH SPECIALS AVAILABLE 11:00 AM-3:30 PM MONDAY-SATURDAY

SWEET SPICY CHICKEN POPPERS (Copy)

$9.50

SMOKE HOUSE BURGER

$13.50

QUESO

$7.00

CRABBY PIZZA

$13.50

QUESADILLA

$12.00

TRIO

$13.00

CHICK PARM

$11.50

SEAFOOD SKINS

$14.00

SOUP AND SANDWICH SPEC

$8.50

Appetizers

WINGS

$13.00

BASKET ONION RINGS

$7.50

BBQ Bacon Scallops.

$14.00

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.50

BOOM BOOM CHICKEN POPPERS

$8.00

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$10.00

CRAB DIP

$14.50

Crabby fries

$14.50

Crabby Pretzel

$14.50

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$7.00

Mozzarella sticks

$6.50

SIDE JUMBO SHRIMP (5)

$11.50

SIDE TENDERS

$9.50

STEAMED SHRIMP 1 LB

$18.50

STEAMED SHRIMP 1/2 LB

$9.75

Super Sampler

$15.00

ROCKFISH BITES

$10.00

FUNNELL FRIES

$9.00

VEG POT STICKERS

$9.00

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS

$7.00

JACK SHRIMP APP

$11.50

Dessert

Apple Pie

$4.50

Du Monde

$5.50Out of stock

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$5.00

CREAMSICLE CAKE

$5.00

Smith Island

$5.50

Peanut Butter Cheese Cake

$6.50

Brownie bottom chz cake

$6.50Out of stock

CARROT CHEESECAKE

$6.50

Oreo Cake

$5.50

Burgers

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

BELLY UP BURGER

$14.50

CHESAPEAKE BURGER

$18.00

HAMBURGER NO CHEESE

$12.00

Jack Daniels Burger

$14.50

Rodeo Burger

$14.50

ALICE'S Country Cooking

4 Piece Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

$14.00

BBQ grill Chicken

$13.00

Jack Grilled Chicken

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

Chopped Sirloin

$14.00

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Homemade Meatloaf

$15.00

Liver & Onions

$14.00

Open Hot Beef

$15.00

Open Hot Turkey

$14.00

Char-Grilled Chicken

$13.00

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$13.50

SEAFOOD

FLOUNDER

$14.00+

COD

$14.50+

ROCKFISH

$15.50+

SALMON

$18.00+

SCALLOPS

$23.00+

CRAB CAKES AND MORE

8 OZ. CAKE SINGLE

$28.00

6 OZ. CAKE SINGLE

$25.00

8 OZ. CAKE DOUBLE

$48.00

BEER BATTERED COD

$15.00

CRAB FLUFF DOUBLE

$45.00

CRAB FLUFF SINGLE

$26.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$17.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.50

Shrimp Feast for One

$27.00

Shrimp Feast for Two

$51.00

BROILED SEAFOOD DELIGHT

$27.00

IMPERIAL STUFFED FLOUNDER

$26.00

CRABBY CAJUN SALMON

$27.00

CRAB IMPERIAL

$25.00

IMPERIAL SHRIMP

$25.00

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE

$22.50

Beer Battered Flounder

$15.00

IMPERIAL ROCKFISH

$27.00

PASTA

BLACKENED CHICK ALFREDO

$17.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Seafood Alfredo

$27.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Spaghetti & Marinara

$12.00

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$13.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Crabby Quesadilla

$19.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

BBQ Bacon & Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Salads

Boaters Salad

$18.00

Greek Salad

$11.50

Steak Salad

$20.00

LG Caesar Salad

$8.00

LG Garden Salad

$10.00

SMALL GARDEN

$5.00

SMALL Caesar

$5.00

APPLE HARVEST SALAD

$13.00

CHEF'S SALAD

$12.00

Sandwich Shop

ALL WRAPS. EXCEPT CHICKEN CAESAR, COMES WITH LETTUCE/ TOMATO/ MAYO/ CHEDDAR

Alices Cake Sandwich

$24.00

B.L.T.

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Sand

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

Cheese Steak and Shrimp Sub

$13.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$12.00

chicken Parm Sub

$10.50

CORNED BEEF SAND

$11.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

Dagwood Club

$13.50

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

GRILLED CHIC SAND

$11.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Rachel

$11.00

Grilled Reuben

$11.00

Ham Club

$12.00

ROAST BEEF SAND

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

STEAK SUB NO CHEESE

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Turkey Club

$12.50

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Sides / Extras

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.75

Baked Potato

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$3.75

Dinner roll /butter (1)

$0.40

GRILLED CHIX BREAST

$7.00

BLACKENED CHIX BREAST

$8.00

French Fries Lg

$6.00

French Fries Sm

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES LARGE W/ GRAVY

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES SMALL W/ GRAVY

$3.50

Green Beans

$2.25

Mashed 'n Gravy

$2.50

Mashed dry

$2.50

Pickled Beets

$2.50

JACK SAUCE 2 oz.$$

$1.25

S/O JACK DANIELS (3 1/2 OZ).$$

$2.25

JACK SAUCE. 1/2 PINT

$5.00

S/O SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00+

Steak Fries SMALL

$4.00

STEAK FRIES LARGE

$8.00

STEAK FRY SMALL W/ GRAVY

$4.50

STEAK FRY LARGE W/ GRAVY

$9.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$3.00

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$1.50

SIDE PRETZEL STIX (2)

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

$3 PLATE SHARING

$3.00

NO TO -GO UTENSILES

SIDE OF GRAVY

$1.25

SOUPS TO GO

CREAM OF CRAB

$6.00+

MARYLAND CRAB

$5.00+

1/2 N 1/2

$6.00+

FRENCH ONION

$8.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

Steaks & Ribs

8 oz. New York

$21.00

12 oz NY STRIP

$25.00

BBQ RIBS

$23.00

JACK RIBS

$25.00

Stuffed Potatoes

Barnyard

$11.00

TATER TOTS

$9.00

Veggie Potato

$10.00

Pilly Potato

$11.00

TO GO SIDES

APPLE SAUCE

$2.75+

PICKLED BEETS

$2.75+

MASHED POT NO GRAVY

$2.75+

MASHED POT W/ GRAVY

$2.75+

BROCCOLI

$2.75+Out of stock

GREEN BEANS

$2.75+

BAKED BEANS

$2.75+Out of stock

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$3.00

COLE SLAW

$2.75+

CHICKEN PACKS (Copy)

8 PC.

$21.00

12 PC.

$30.50

16 PC. (Copy)

$39.00

20 PC.

$48.00

CHICKEN ONLY (Copy)

8 PC

$15.00

12 PC

$22.00

16 PC

$28.50

20 PC

$35.00

Omelette

ALICES OMLETTE

$11.50

SUPREME

$13.00

BAY COUNTRY

$19.00

SICILIAN

$11.50

CHEESE STEAK OMELET

$12.00

ALL AMERICAN

$11.50

EASTERN

$11.50

WESTERN

$11.50

GREEK

$11.00

Cheese

$9.00

SANDWICHES

BREAKFAST CLUB

$11.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$11.00

MONTE CRISTO

$9.00

EGG CHEESE MEAT SAND

$6.00

EGG & CHEESE SAND

$5.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

GRILL CHEESE /BACON

$6.50

BLT

$6.00

Break Cross

$8.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST BURRITO \ WRAP

$11.00

WAFFLES

PLAIN WAFFLE

$7.50

CHOC CHIP WAFFLE

$9.00

WAFFLE W/ WALNUTS

$9.00

1/2 WAFFLE

$4.00

1/2 WAFFLE FRUIT & WHIPPED

$6.00

WAFFLE W/ CHIP BEEF

$10.00

WAFFLE W/ SAUSAGE GRAVY

$10.00

WAFFLE W FRUIT /WHIPPED

$10.00

CAKES

3 PLAIN CAKE

$8.50

3 BLUEBERRY CAKE

$10.50

3 CHOC CHIP CAKE

$10.50

3 WALNUT CAKE

$10.50

3 CAKES W/ FRUIT

$11.00

SHORT STACK CAKES

$6.50

FRENCH TOAST

TEXAS FR. TOAST

$8.50

CINNAMON FR. TOAST 1

$5.50

CINNAMON FR. TOAST 2

$10.00

CINNAMON FR. TST 1 W/ FRUIT

$7.50

CINNAMON FR. TST 2 W/ FRUIT

$12.50

FRENCH TST W/ FRUIT

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

SKIPPER QUESADILLA

$12.00

DELUXE QUESADILLA

$13.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

B.L.T. QUESADILLA

$12.00

SIDES

EGG 1

$1.50

EGG WHITES

$1.75

S/O CORNED BEEF

$4.75

BAGEL/CREAM CHEESE

$3.50

ENGLISH MUFF

$1.95

S/O TOAST

$1.95

S/O MEAT

$3.75

S/O HOME FRIES

$2.75

S/O PANCAKE 1

$3.50

S/O FRENCH TOAST

$3.50

S/O FRUIT TOPPING

$2.50

S/O COUNTRY GRAVY

$1.50

SIDE CHIPPED BEEF

$2.75

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.75

FRUIT CUP

$3.50

SMALL GRITS

$2.75

LARGE GRITS

$5.00

Oatmeal

$2.50

Half Meat

$2.25

Half Toast

$0.95

Add Cheese

$0.75

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$1.50

CHILDS

#1 CHILD

$6.00

#2 CHILD

$6.00

#3 CHILD

$6.00

EGG PLATTERS

2 EGG, HF,TST

$6.00

EGGS, HF, MEAT, TOAST

$8.75

STEAK 'N EGGS

$19.75

2 EGG 'N GRAVY

$9.00

Waff/Ft/Pc & Meat

$9.50

Eggs Benedict

$11.00+

BIG COMBOS

MARYLANDER

$23.00

Regular FARMERS

$16.50

BREAKFAST SAMPLER

$8.00

C.F. STEAK

$15.00

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$13.50

XLARGE FARMERS

$20.00

GRAVIES

CHIPPED BEEF

$6.50+

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$6.00+

BEVERAGES

Sm. Milk/ juice

$2.75

Lg milk/juice

$3.25

COFFEE

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

SODA

$2.75

ICE TEA

$2.75

Hot Choc

$2.50

No Charge Water

SPECIALS

Eggs Benedict

$11.00+

CORNED BEEF HASH BOWL

$12.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN OMELETTE

$12.00

BACON DIPPERS

$10.50

HOT CAKE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.50

BURRITO SPECIAL

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River, MD 21220

Directions

Gallery
Alice's image
Alice's image
Alice's image

