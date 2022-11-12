Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn 200 Eastern Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

200 Eastern Ave.

Essex, MD 21221

APPETIZERS

JERK CHICKEN

$14.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$9.00

BONELESS WINGS

$12.00

BONE IN WINGS

$16.00

ONION RINGS

$9.00

HOUSE LARGE SEASONED FRIES

$7.00

CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$14.00

BALTIMORE TATERS

$16.00

BANGIN' SHRIMP

$15.00

BUFFALO BANGIN' SHRIMP

$15.00

MUSSELS SERVED W/ GARLIC BREAD

$17.00

CHEESEBALLS

$8.00

STEAMED SHRIMP

$20.00

CRABBY CORNER

CRAB PRETZEL BITES

$15.00

EASTERN AVE EGGROLLS

$17.00

CRAB DIP

$15.00

STEVIE TOTS

$15.00

CRABBY TOAST

$22.00

Stevie Fries

$15.00

SOUP

MARYLAND CRAB

$8.00

CREAM OF CRAB

$9.00

NORTH & SOUTH

$9.00

LOADED POTATO SOUP

$8.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

GREEK SALAD PILED HIGH

$10.00

BAR SALAD

$18.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

CRABBY CHICKEN

$15.00

BILLS SIGNATURE WRAP

$13.00

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$17.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$25.00

CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

SHRIMP CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

CHESAPEAKE BURGER

$16.00

GREEK CHICK WRAP

$13.00

CRAB GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$13.00

BUILD YOUR OWN CHICKEN

$13.00

TACOS & QUESADILLAS

CRABBY CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$16.00

CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLA

$15.00

JERK CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

BILLS BANGIN' SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

CRAB CAKE TACOS

$20.00

CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

JERK CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

PIZZA

OLD FAITHFUL - PEPPERONI

$12.00

THE BUFF CHICK PIZZA

$12.00

THE CRABBY PIG PIZZA

$14.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

ENTREES/MAINS

NY STRIP

$19.00

CHICKEN BALTIMORE

$26.00

STUFFED SHRIMP

$26.00

BABY BACK RIBS

$12.00

SINGLE CRAB CAKE PLATTER

$30.00

DOUBLE CRAB CAKE PLATTER

$55.00

CRAB FLUFF

$32.00

BILLS CRAB TRAP

$16.00

HONEY SRIRACHA SALMON

$24.00

FRIED HARD CRAB

$32.00

CRAB CAKE ONLY

$25.00

HOUSE BREADED SHRIMP

$24.00

BTI HIBACHI BOWL

$19.00

CAJUN CHICKEN AND SHRIMP PASTA

$20.00

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$20.00

MD CHICKEN AND SHRIMP

$26.00

COMBOS

DOUBLE DEUCE

$18.00

RIBS & SHRIMP

$23.00

STEAK AND CAKE

$32.00

SURF & TURF

$26.00

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE KIDS

$8.00

MAC N' CHEESE KIDS

$8.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS KIDS

$8.00

KIDS POPCORN SHRIMP

$8.00

CORN DOG KIDS

$8.00

KID SM DRINK

KID CUP VANILLA ICE CREAM

KIDS PAINT CRAB

$2.00

KIDS SUNDAE

$2.00

KIDS NIBBLE DRINK

$1.00

KIDS ROOT FLOAT

$1.00

RETAIL

BTI HOODIE

$30.00

MED TSHIRT

$20.00

LARGE TSHIRT

$20.00Out of stock

XL TSHIRT

$20.00

2X SHIRT

$24.00Out of stock

BTI STICKER

$2.00

BTI KOOZIE

$5.00

BTI SEASONING CONTAINER

$14.00

BTI CUP

$2.00

BEANIES

$10.00

WEEKEND SPECIALS

1 DOZEN OYSTERS

$15.00

1/2 DOZEN OYSTERS

$7.50

1 BTI VODKA OYSTER SHOOTER

$4.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Family owned restaurant/crab house since 1954!

200 Eastern Ave., Essex, MD 21221

Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn image
Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn image
Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn image

Map
