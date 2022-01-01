Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tiki Lee's Dock Bar

1,054 Reviews

$$

4309 Shore Drive

Sparrows Point, MD 21219

Order Again

Crushes (T)

Crush Blueberry (T)

$12.99

Crush Creamsicle (T)

$12.99

Crush Lemon (T)

$12.99

Crush Watermelon (T)

$12.99

Liquor Ball (T)

$9.00

Crush Skinny Strawberry (T)

$12.99

Crush Skinny Lemon (T)

$12.99

Crush Skinny Creamsicle (T)

$12.99

Crush Skinny Watermelon (T)

$12.99Out of stock

Kids Snow Ball (T)

$4.00

Crush Skinny Orange (T)

$12.99

Crush Skinny Grapefruit (T)

$12.99

Crush Strawberry Crush (T)

$12.99

Smirnoff Floater (T)

$5.00

White Wine

Chardonnay (T)

$8.00

Pinot Grigio (T)

$8.00

Riesling (T)

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc (T)

$8.00

Sweet Riesling (T)

$8.00

White Zinfandel (T)

$8.00

Chandon Rose (T)

$16.99

Boater Mimosa (T)

$4.00

Boater Mimosa w/ Smirnoff Floater (T)

$6.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (T)

$8.00

Merlot (T)

$8.00

Pinot Noir (T)

$8.00Out of stock

Merchandise (T)

Rockfish Shirt (T)

$25.00

Bandana (T)

$6.00

Bucket Hats (T)

$25.00

Flags (T)

$25.00

Fleece Hooded Long Sleeve (T)

$45.00

Hats (T)

$20.00

Hooded Long Sleeve Shirt (T)

$45.00

Kids T-shirt (T)

$12.00

Koozies (T)

$2.00

Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (T)

$25.00

Men's Polo (T)

$60.00

Rockfish Shirt (T)

$25.00

Men's T-Shirt (T)

$25.00

Men's Tank Top (T)

$20.00

Safari Caps (T)

$25.00

Sweatshirt (T)

$45.00

Towels (T)

$20.00

Vest (T)

$45.00

Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (T)

$35.00

Women's T-Shirt (T)

$22.00

Women's Tank Top (T)

$22.00

Trump Long Sleeve (T)

$15.00

Crop Hoodie Tye Dye (T)

$45.00

Shoot Out T (T)

$25.00

Shoot Out Flag (T)

$25.00

Doggie Bandana (T)

$7.00

Shoot Out Tanks (T)

$10.00

Crop Hoodie Green (T)

$45.00

Crop Hoodie Black (T)

$45.00

Shootout Hat (T)

$25.00

Canvas Bag (T)

$20.00

Pelagic Bikini Bottoms (T)

$45.00

Pelagic Bikinitops (T)

$55.00

Leggings (T)

$79.00

Tiki Towel (T)

$20.00

Red Shorts (T)

$20.00

Black Shorts (T)

$20.00

Cooler Bag (T)

$25.00

Ches Cowboy (T)

$20.00

Flip Flops (T)

$20.00

Rockfish Long Sleeve Shirt (T)

$30.00

Rockfish Sweatshirt (T)

$45.00

Appetizers (T)

Jerk Chicken (T)

Jerk Chicken (T)

$16.00
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries (T)

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries (T)

$16.00

Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders with our Hand-cut fries. Choice of sauce: Honey Mustard or BBQ

Kids Tender And Fries (T)

$16.00
Fries House (T)

Fries House (T)

$8.00

Hand-cut french fries with truffle salt and cracked pepper

Crab Dip (T)

Crab Dip (T)

$18.00

Our signature crab dip topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, served with Bavarian pretzel sticks

Crab Pretzel (T)

Crab Pretzel (T)

$29.00

Colossal soft pretzel, crab dip, monterey jack cheddar, (Serves 6)

Steamed Shrimp (T)

Steamed Shrimp (T)

$15.00+

Old Bay steamed shrimp with potatoes and onions. Choice of 1/2 pound or 1 pound.

Shrimp & Crab Mac & Cheese (T)

Shrimp & Crab Mac & Cheese (T)

$17.00
Coconut Shrimp (T)

Coconut Shrimp (T)

$16.00
Tiki Nachos (T)

Tiki Nachos (T)

$15.00

Flour Tortilla chips topped with chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pickled jalapenos. Add Jerk Chicken for $5

Mozzarella Sticks (T)

$11.00

Seafood Bowl (T)

$30.00

Hickory Smoked Wings (T)

$19.00

Fried Pickles (T)

$11.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts (T)

$15.00

Crab Melt (T)

$20.00

BLT w/Egg (T)

$15.00

Fried Chix & Egg Biscuit (T)

$15.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese (T)

$13.00

Pancakes (T)

$10.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit (T)

$16.00

Creamed Chipped Beef (T)

$13.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy (T)

$14.00

Hangover Helper (T)

$15.00

Double Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel

$13.00

mozzzer

$1.00

Salads (T)

House Salad (T)

House Salad (T)

$11.00

Assorted Garden Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Peppers, and Onions, topped with Croutons. Served with our house-made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add Mahi Mahi, Blackened Chicken, Jerk Chicken, or Grilled Chicken.

Caesar Salad (T)

Caesar Salad (T)

$12.00

Soups (T)

Soup MD Crab (T)

Soup MD Crab (T)

$9.00

Classic Old Bay Style

Soup Cream of Crab (T)

Soup Cream of Crab (T)

$12.00

Soup 1/2 & 1/2 (T)

$11.00

Quesadillas (T)

Quesadilla BBQ Chicken (T)

Quesadilla BBQ Chicken (T)

$15.00

Diced chicken tossed in our signature BBQ with caramelized onions, and melted Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with pico and sour cream

Quesadilla Shrimp & Crab (T)

Quesadilla Shrimp & Crab (T)

$19.00

A seafood take on the classic quesadilla, stuffed with shrimp, crab meat and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico and sour cream

Quesadilla Jerk Chicken (T)

Quesadilla Jerk Chicken (T)

$17.00

Our Jerk Chicken with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla Classic (T)

$13.00

Handhelds (T)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (T)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (T)

$15.00

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips.

Chesapeake Chicken (T)

Chesapeake Chicken (T)

$17.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with crab dip and cheddar cheese on a pretzel roll. Served with a side of chips.

Blackened Tuna (T)

Blackened Tuna (T)

$18.00

8oz Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak on a potato roll topped with lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Served with a side of chips.

Double Cheeseburger (T)

Double Cheeseburger (T)

$13.00

Two 4 oz patties, cooked medium well, American cheese, onions and pickles on a fresh potato roll. Served with a side of chips.

Jumbo Hot Dog (T)

Jumbo Hot Dog (T)

$7.00

Nathan's All-beef foot long hot dog. Add chili & cheese for $5

Seafood Club (T)

Seafood Club (T)

$20.00

Crab Cake (T)

$25.99

Tiki Skewers Steak (T)

$19.00

Tiki Skewers Chicken (T)

$17.00

Fried Chix (T)

$13.00
Cheesesteak (T)

Cheesesteak (T)

$15.00

Chopped beef, fried onions, american cheese, on a fresh sub roll. Served with a side of chips.

Tacos (T)

Tacos Lee's Famous Fish (T)

Tacos Lee's Famous Fish (T)

$17.00

3 soft flour tortillas filled with chipotle marinated Mahi Mahi, citrus cabbage slaw, pickled jalapenos, avocado crema, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Tacos Jamaican Me Crazy Jerk Chicken (T)

Tacos Jamaican Me Crazy Jerk Chicken (T)

$17.00

3 soft flour tortilla shells filled with marinated chicken tenders, pineapple salsa and honey mustard

Pizza (T)

Pizza Pepperoni (T)

Pizza Pepperoni (T)

$15.00

16"

Pizza Cheese(T)

Pizza Cheese(T)

$12.00

16"

Specials

Ravens Wings Special 1lb Buff \ Honey Old Bay (T)

$9.99

2 lbs wings 2 pints

Carryout 1. 25 Wings Buff \honey\old Bay\1 Pizza Pep\cheese\6 Bud Lite (T)

$45.00

Carryout 2. 50 Wings Buff \ Honey Old Bay \2 Pizza Cheese\ Pep \12 Bud Lites (T)

$80.00

Cheese Burger \fries

$9.99

Cheese Steak And Fries (T)

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Tiki Lee's Dock Bar!

Location

4309 Shore Drive, Sparrows Point, MD 21219

Directions

Tiki Lee's Dock Bar image
Tiki Lee's Dock Bar image
Tiki Lee's Dock Bar image

