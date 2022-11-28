Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Pizza

Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD

review star

No reviews yet

7620 German Hill Road

Dundalk, MD 21222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
Chili Momo
Cheese Steak Sub

Everyday Special

2 X-Large Cheese Pizza with 1 Regular Toppings each

$25.99

1 Large Cheese Pizza with 1 Regular Topping

$12.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas with 1 Regular Topping each

$23.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas & 2 Cans of Soda

$23.99

2 X-Large Cheese Pizzas & 2 Cans of Soda

$25.99

1 X-Large Cheese Pizza with 1 Regular Topping & 10 Wings

$24.99

3 X-Large Cheese Pizzas with 1-Topping each & 2 Liter Soda

$34.99

1 Sub with Fries & 1 Can of Soda

$11.49Out of stock

2 Sub with Fries & 2 Can of Soda

$20.99Out of stock

3 Sub with Fries & 3 Can of Soda

$31.99Out of stock

10 Wings W/fries N Can Soda

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad with Can of Soda

$10.99

Appetizers

1 Lb. Steamed Shrimp w/onion

$21.99

Chicken Strip

$7.99+

Our best selling hand breaded chicken strips.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 pcs served with marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Served with ranch dip

Jumbo Fried SHRIMP

$10.99

Chicken Bites

$9.99

Hand breaded tender bites.

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Served with melted cheddar cheese on the top

Gravy Fries

$4.49

Fries served with homemade gravy on the top

Pizza Fries

$6.49

French fries with our signature sauce and variety of cheese baked on oven

POUTINE FRIES

$7.99

French fries with our signature brown gravy and mozzarella cheese baked on the oven

Mega Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with crispy bacon and variety of cheese baked on oven

Old Bay Fries

$3.50

Western Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fresh sliced onion tossed into flour mixture. Served with blossom sauce

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.99

Bacon and cheese blend

Crabby Tater Tots

$14.99

Crab dip and cheese blend

Crab Dip

$12.99

Homemade crab dip served with pita chips

Crabby Preztel

$12.99

Baked pretzel dressed in our homemade crab dip and topped with a blend of cheese and old bay

Potato Skin

$8.99

4 pc. potato skins stuffed with bacon & mixed cheese. Served with sour cream

Bread Sticks w/cheese

$7.99

Served with Marinara

Garlic Bread Stick

$2.00

Qauesadilla-Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce.

Quesadilla-Cheese Steak

$12.99

With Tomato, fried Onions, & mozzarella cheese

Quesadilla-Chicken

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Quesadilla-Shrimp

$13.99

Green peppers, jalapeno peppers, onion and shrimp

Quesadillas-Cheese

$7.99

Philly Steak Potato

$10.99

Grilled Steak Meat, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions & beef Gravy

Brocolli With Cheese

$3.99

Cole Slaw - Pint

$4.99

Cole Slaw - Quart

$8.00

Mashed Potato - Pint

$4.99

Mashed Potato - Quart

$8.00

Samosa (2 pcs)

$5.50

Traditional Indian pastries stuffed with potatoes, peas, and light spices

Veggie Pakora

$5.99

Mixed Vegetable fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter

Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Cottage cheese cubes dipped in chickpea batter, served with chutney.

Chicken Pakora

$7.99

Fish Pakora

$8.99

Chunks of fish fried with chickpeas flour and spices.

Shrimp Pakora

$8.99

Shrimp fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter.

Chicken Momo

$9.99

Traditional steamed dumplings made of chicken, veggies and spices

Chili Momo

$11.99

(Mild, Medium, Spicy): Steamed dumplings sorted with green pepper over chilli sauce

Plain Naan

$2.99

Leavened bread baked in a tandoor and buttered

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread topped with roasted garlic and baked in a tandoor

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with onions and spices and baked in a tandoor

Fries

$3.49

Broccoli Bites

$6.99

Tator Tots

$4.75

Onion Straws

$5.99

Burger and Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Black & Blue Burger

$12.99

Cajun Spice, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Crabby Burger

$13.99

Topped with Crab Dip & Cheddar

Caddy Burger

$12.99

Provolone cheese, Bacon, Mushroom & Fried Onion

Hamburger (No Cheese)

$9.99

Jack Daniels Burger

$12.99

Homemade JD Sauce, Bacon & Cheddar

Rodeo Burger

$12.99

BBQ, bacon, onion straws & cheddar cheese

Southern Burger

$11.99

BBQ, bacon, cheddar

Surf & Turf Burger

$19.99

Topped with homemade crab cake and American cheese

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99

Lettuce, tomato, Mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Thousand Island, Swiss cheese, saurkraut.

Grilled Rachel

$10.99

Turkey, thousand Island, swiss cheese, coleslaw

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

B.L.T.

$8.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fried flounder served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Wraps & Club

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & American cheese

Cheese Steak Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & provlone

Fried Fish Wrap

$10.99

Fried flounder, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & blue cheese

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & honey mustard

Dagwood Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, & honey mustard

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & ranch

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & honey mustard

Crab Cake Wrap

$23.99

Turkey Club

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.

Dagwood Club

$12.99

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.

Tuna Salad Club

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.

Ham Club

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.

Roast Beef Club

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.

Indian Nepalese

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Fresh boneless chicken pieces cooked with Indian herbs, spices and onion sauce.

Chicken Saag

$16.99

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

White boneless chicken pieces cooked with tomatoes and mild sauce.

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Lamb Korma

$17.99

Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

Lamb and potatoes cooked in highly spiced curry sauce.

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.99

Pieces of lamb cooked with onions and butter sauce.

Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Cubes of lamb cooked with special onions and tomato sauce.

Shrimp Saag

$18.99

Pieces of shrimp cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Shrimp Masala

$18.99

Pieces of shrimp cooked with green peppers, onions and butter sauce.

Shrimp Korma

$18.99

Shrimp simmered in mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins and cashews.

Chicken Tikka

$17.99

Delicious boneless chicken breast chunk meat marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Chicken with bone marinated with on spices, yogurt in a cooked tandoor

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Homemade cheese simmered in creamed spinach.

Matar Paneer

$15.99

Fresh peas cooked in a light onion sauce with homemade cheese and cream sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Paneer peace cooked with onion, tomato, and mild creamy sauce.

Chana Masala

$14.99

Whole chick peas with herbs, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of tamarind.

Aloo Gobi Masala

$14.99

Green peas, potato, cauliflower, onion, and tomatoes with herbs.

Gobi Manchurian

$14.99

Batter-fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onion, and green pepper special spices Indo-Chinese style.

Vegetable Korma

$15.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in light cream and cashew sauce.

Daal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow lentil curry cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices.

Vegetable Chowmein

$12.99

Nepalese style noodles

Chicken Chowmein

$15.99

Shrimp Chowmein

$17.99

Nepalese style noodles

Lamb Chowmein

$16.99

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Chicken Biryani

$17.99

Basmati rice and chicken flavored with saffron.

Lamb Biryani

$18.99

Basmati rice and lamb flavored with saffron.

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron.

Caddy Special Biryani

$21.99

Basmati rice, lamb, chicken and shrimp with herbs.

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Seafood, Steaks & More

Chicken Imperial

$26.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with crab cake and imperial sauce

Seafood Platter

$34.99

6 Oz broiled crab cake, 4 jumbo fried shrimp, and flounder.

FLOUNDER

$13.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Beer battered cod fish. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce.

NY STRIP

$19.99

Seasoned grilled NY strip steak

Steak Bites

$19.99

Cake & Fried Shrimp

$29.99

6 Oz Crab Cake and 4 pc Jumbo fried Shrimp

Steak And Cake

$34.99

Crab Cake and NY Steak

NY Strip & Fried Shrimp

$29.99

NY Steak and 4 pc jumbo fried shrimp

SINGLE CAKE

$24.99

Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.

DOUBLE CAKE

$35.99

Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.

Home Style Cooking

Chop Sirloin w/Onion & gravy

$15.99

Sirloin patty smothered in gravy. Add Mushrooms 1.89

Open Hot Beef

$12.99

Tender thin sliced roast beef piled high on bread and covered with home-made gravy

OPEN HOT TURKEY

$12.99

Fresh roasted turkey on bread covered with home-made turkey gravy

LIVER & ONION

$12.99

Served with fried onion and gravy

Country Fried Steak

$19.99

Hand battered and smothered New York Strip in our home made gravy

Fresh Salads

GARDEN SALAD

$8.99

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, boiled egg, over our garden salad topped with mozzarella cheese

CRAB CAKE SALAD

$24.99

COBB SALAD

$13.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado & mix cheese over garden

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini peppers over our garden salad served with greek dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.49

Our garden salad topped w/grilled chicken, Cheddar, and egg

SHRIMP SALAD SALAD

$13.99

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken over our garden salad, topped with mandarin orange segments, almond flakes, dry crispy noodles served with sesame dressing

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, corn, black beans, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese served with southwest dressing

SPICY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.49

Hand breaded fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce topped over our garden salad with croutons & cheddar mozzarella cheese

Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.50

Tuna Salad Salad

$11.99

Kachumber Salad

$9.99

Chicken & Wings Zone

4Pc. FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99

Our famous four piece (Breast, thigh, leg, wing) fried chicken meal. Served with fries and coleslaw.

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$11.99

Served with fries and coleslaw

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$23.99

30 Wings

$35.99

8 Piece Fried Chicken

$21.99

Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.

12 Piece Fried Chicken

$26.99

Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.

Hot & Cold subs

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken

Shrimp Cheese Steak

$15.99

Steak Sub NO CHEESE

$9.99

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$9.99

Ham, Capicola, Italian salami, & provolone cheese

Crab Cake Sub

$23.99

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.99

Pizza Burger Sub

$9.99

Shrimp Salad Sub

$12.99

Tuna Sub

$8.99

Dagwood Sub

$10.99

Hamburger Sub

$9.99

Pizza Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sub

$10.49

HAM SUB

$9.99

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza Sub

$9.99

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sub

$10.49

Fried Shrimp Sub

$12.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

ROAST BEEF Sub

$8.99

Fried Fish Sub

$10.49

Fried flounder

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Marinara and Provlone

Soups

1/2 pint Cream Of Crab

$7.99

1/2 pint Maryland Crab

$6.99

1/2 pint 1/2 cream & 1/2 maryland

$5.49

1/2 Pint Chicken Noodle

$3.99Out of stock

PINT Cream Of Crab

$9.99

Delicious soup loaded with chunks of lump crab meat.

PINT Maryland Crab

$8.99

Pint Half and Half Soup

$8.99

Pint Daal Soup

$8.99

QT. Cream Of Crab

$18.99

QT. Maryland Crab

$17.49

QT Half & half

$17.49

Pasta

Served with a side of garlic bread sticks

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Topped with variety of cheese and our home made marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs

$12.99

Homemade Lasgana

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Fried Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Spaghetti & Marinara

$10.99

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$12.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

4 pc. stuffed shells topped with mozzarella cheese marinara sauce

Gyros

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and homemade tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Lamb gyro

$10.99

Served with tomatoes, onions, homemade tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Lamb Gyro Meal

$12.99

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Chicken Gyro Meal

$12.99

Signature Pizza

BBQ Chiken Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken marinated with our secret ingredients with fresh red onions, BBQ sauce and a perfect blend of cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken marinated with our secret ingredients dipped in buffalo sauce a perfect blend of cheese.

Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.99

Chopped juicy steak, onions, green peppers on top of our signature pizza sauce and a perfect blend of cheese.

Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.99

Bacon, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, and extra cheese on top of our signature pizza sauce.

Crab Dip Pizza

$15.99

Our signature crab dip topped with a perfect blend of cheese and tomatoes

Veggie Lover's Pizza

$15.99

Red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and sweet peppers on top of our signature pizza sauce and a perfect blend of cheese.

White Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta, fresh garlic, tomatoes, broccoli, oregano, and olive oil with a perfect blend of cheese.

Grand Slam Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, mushroom, sweet pepper

Chicken Rancher Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken marinated with our secret ingredients with ranch and bacon.

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

Chicken TIkka Masala Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken Tikka with homemade mild masala sauce & perfect blend of cheese

Chicken Saag Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken Cooked with creamed spinach and spices and perfect blend of cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99+

Our homemade Alfredo sauce with Chicken and perfect blend of cheese.

Cheese Pizza

12'' Cheese Pizza

$11.99

14'' Cheese Pizza

$12.99

16'' Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Bottle

$2.09

2-Liter Bottle

$3.09

Coffee

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.09

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Desserts

Three Milk Cake

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.75

Dumonde

$4.75

Smith Island Cake

$4.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75

Super Atomic

$4.75

Strawberry Cheesecake Cup

$4.75

Cheesecake Cup

$4.75

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Strombolis

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$13.99

Steak, fried onions, mushrooms, green pepper & variety of cheese

Chicken Stromboli

$13.99

Grilled chicken, green peppers, fried onions, and mozzarella cheese

Italian Stromboli

$13.99

Hot ham, genoa salami, capicola, green peppers, fried onions, mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$16.99

Steak, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, marinara sauce and variety of cheese

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

For past few years Caddyshack has been a staple in the Dundalk Community. We serve up some of the greatest classics our town has to offer and now we will deliver that same great taste to you as well! Our dine in restaurant provides not only good food, but a friendly staff that serves your meal just right. Visit our Facebook page to keep yourself informed of all the new menu items that will coincide with our favorites like Caddyburgers and delicious crabcakes and best selling Cream of Crab soup.

Website

Location

7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Caddyshack Express image
BG pic
Caddyshack Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy's Famous Seafood
orange star3.6 • 1,446
6526 Holabird Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 671
6212 Holabird Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn - 200 Eastern Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
200 Eastern Ave. Essex, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
Two Guys Grill
orange star4.6 • 128
1024 Eastern Blvd Essex, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
Tiki Lee's Dock Bar
orange star4.0 • 1,054
4309 Shore Drive Sparrows Point, MD 21219
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dundalk

Maryland Blue Crab House
orange star4.2 • 1,630
7100 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222
View restaurantnext
Big Boyz
orange star4.7 • 853
3 Shipping Pl Dundalk, MD 21222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dundalk
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston