Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
7620 German Hill Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Popular Items
Everyday Special
2 X-Large Cheese Pizza with 1 Regular Toppings each
1 Large Cheese Pizza with 1 Regular Topping
2 Large Cheese Pizzas with 1 Regular Topping each
2 Large Cheese Pizzas & 2 Cans of Soda
2 X-Large Cheese Pizzas & 2 Cans of Soda
1 X-Large Cheese Pizza with 1 Regular Topping & 10 Wings
3 X-Large Cheese Pizzas with 1-Topping each & 2 Liter Soda
1 Sub with Fries & 1 Can of Soda
2 Sub with Fries & 2 Can of Soda
3 Sub with Fries & 3 Can of Soda
10 Wings W/fries N Can Soda
Grilled Chicken Salad with Can of Soda
Appetizers
1 Lb. Steamed Shrimp w/onion
Chicken Strip
Our best selling hand breaded chicken strips.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pcs served with marinara
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with ranch dip
Jumbo Fried SHRIMP
Chicken Bites
Hand breaded tender bites.
Cheese Fries
Served with melted cheddar cheese on the top
Gravy Fries
Fries served with homemade gravy on the top
Pizza Fries
French fries with our signature sauce and variety of cheese baked on oven
POUTINE FRIES
French fries with our signature brown gravy and mozzarella cheese baked on the oven
Mega Fries
French fries topped with crispy bacon and variety of cheese baked on oven
Old Bay Fries
Western Fries
Onion Rings
Fresh sliced onion tossed into flour mixture. Served with blossom sauce
Loaded Tater Tots
Bacon and cheese blend
Crabby Tater Tots
Crab dip and cheese blend
Crab Dip
Homemade crab dip served with pita chips
Crabby Preztel
Baked pretzel dressed in our homemade crab dip and topped with a blend of cheese and old bay
Potato Skin
4 pc. potato skins stuffed with bacon & mixed cheese. Served with sour cream
Bread Sticks w/cheese
Served with Marinara
Garlic Bread Stick
Qauesadilla-Buffalo Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce.
Quesadilla-Cheese Steak
With Tomato, fried Onions, & mozzarella cheese
Quesadilla-Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Quesadilla-Shrimp
Green peppers, jalapeno peppers, onion and shrimp
Quesadillas-Cheese
Philly Steak Potato
Grilled Steak Meat, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions & beef Gravy
Brocolli With Cheese
Cole Slaw - Pint
Cole Slaw - Quart
Mashed Potato - Pint
Mashed Potato - Quart
Samosa (2 pcs)
Traditional Indian pastries stuffed with potatoes, peas, and light spices
Veggie Pakora
Mixed Vegetable fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter
Paneer Pakora
Cottage cheese cubes dipped in chickpea batter, served with chutney.
Chicken Pakora
Fish Pakora
Chunks of fish fried with chickpeas flour and spices.
Shrimp Pakora
Shrimp fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter.
Chicken Momo
Traditional steamed dumplings made of chicken, veggies and spices
Chili Momo
(Mild, Medium, Spicy): Steamed dumplings sorted with green pepper over chilli sauce
Plain Naan
Leavened bread baked in a tandoor and buttered
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread topped with roasted garlic and baked in a tandoor
Onion Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with onions and spices and baked in a tandoor
Fries
Broccoli Bites
Tator Tots
Onion Straws
Burger and Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Black & Blue Burger
Cajun Spice, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Crabby Burger
Topped with Crab Dip & Cheddar
Caddy Burger
Provolone cheese, Bacon, Mushroom & Fried Onion
Hamburger (No Cheese)
Jack Daniels Burger
Homemade JD Sauce, Bacon & Cheddar
Rodeo Burger
BBQ, bacon, onion straws & cheddar cheese
Southern Burger
BBQ, bacon, cheddar
Surf & Turf Burger
Topped with homemade crab cake and American cheese
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, Mayo
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Grilled Reuben
Corned Beef, Thousand Island, Swiss cheese, saurkraut.
Grilled Rachel
Turkey, thousand Island, swiss cheese, coleslaw
Grilled Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
B.L.T.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried flounder served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
Wraps & Club
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Shrimp Salad Wrap
lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & American cheese
Cheese Steak Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & provlone
Fried Fish Wrap
Fried flounder, lettuce, tomato
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & blue cheese
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & honey mustard
Dagwood Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, & honey mustard
Roast Beef Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & ranch
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & honey mustard
Crab Cake Wrap
Turkey Club
lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.
Dagwood Club
Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.
Tuna Salad Club
lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.
Ham Club
lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.
Roast Beef Club
lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & American cheese.
Indian Nepalese
Chicken Curry
Fresh boneless chicken pieces cooked with Indian herbs, spices and onion sauce.
Chicken Saag
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with creamed spinach and spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala
White boneless chicken pieces cooked with tomatoes and mild sauce.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potatoes cooked in highly spiced curry sauce.
Lamb Saag
Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with creamed spinach and spices.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Pieces of lamb cooked with onions and butter sauce.
Shrimp Curry
Cubes of lamb cooked with special onions and tomato sauce.
Shrimp Saag
Pieces of shrimp cooked with creamed spinach and spices.
Shrimp Masala
Pieces of shrimp cooked with green peppers, onions and butter sauce.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp simmered in mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins and cashews.
Chicken Tikka
Delicious boneless chicken breast chunk meat marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken with bone marinated with on spices, yogurt in a cooked tandoor
Saag Paneer
Homemade cheese simmered in creamed spinach.
Matar Paneer
Fresh peas cooked in a light onion sauce with homemade cheese and cream sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer peace cooked with onion, tomato, and mild creamy sauce.
Chana Masala
Whole chick peas with herbs, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of tamarind.
Aloo Gobi Masala
Green peas, potato, cauliflower, onion, and tomatoes with herbs.
Gobi Manchurian
Batter-fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onion, and green pepper special spices Indo-Chinese style.
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in light cream and cashew sauce.
Daal Tadka
Yellow lentil curry cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices.
Vegetable Chowmein
Nepalese style noodles
Chicken Chowmein
Shrimp Chowmein
Nepalese style noodles
Lamb Chowmein
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice and chicken flavored with saffron.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice and lamb flavored with saffron.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron.
Caddy Special Biryani
Basmati rice, lamb, chicken and shrimp with herbs.
Lamb Curry
Shrimp Biryani
Seafood, Steaks & More
Chicken Imperial
Grilled chicken breast topped with crab cake and imperial sauce
Seafood Platter
6 Oz broiled crab cake, 4 jumbo fried shrimp, and flounder.
FLOUNDER
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Popcorn Shrimp
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod fish. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce.
NY STRIP
Seasoned grilled NY strip steak
Steak Bites
Cake & Fried Shrimp
6 Oz Crab Cake and 4 pc Jumbo fried Shrimp
Steak And Cake
Crab Cake and NY Steak
NY Strip & Fried Shrimp
NY Steak and 4 pc jumbo fried shrimp
SINGLE CAKE
Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.
DOUBLE CAKE
Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.
Home Style Cooking
Chop Sirloin w/Onion & gravy
Sirloin patty smothered in gravy. Add Mushrooms 1.89
Open Hot Beef
Tender thin sliced roast beef piled high on bread and covered with home-made gravy
OPEN HOT TURKEY
Fresh roasted turkey on bread covered with home-made turkey gravy
LIVER & ONION
Served with fried onion and gravy
Country Fried Steak
Hand battered and smothered New York Strip in our home made gravy
Fresh Salads
GARDEN SALAD
CHEF SALAD
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, boiled egg, over our garden salad topped with mozzarella cheese
CRAB CAKE SALAD
COBB SALAD
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado & mix cheese over garden
GREEK SALAD
Feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini peppers over our garden salad served with greek dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Our garden salad topped w/grilled chicken, Cheddar, and egg
SHRIMP SALAD SALAD
ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated grilled chicken over our garden salad, topped with mandarin orange segments, almond flakes, dry crispy noodles served with sesame dressing
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, corn, black beans, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese served with southwest dressing
SPICY CHICKEN SALAD
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce topped over our garden salad with croutons & cheddar mozzarella cheese
Blackened Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad Salad
Kachumber Salad
Chicken & Wings Zone
4Pc. FRIED CHICKEN
Our famous four piece (Breast, thigh, leg, wing) fried chicken meal. Served with fries and coleslaw.
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
Served with fries and coleslaw
10 Wings
20 Wings
30 Wings
8 Piece Fried Chicken
Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.
12 Piece Fried Chicken
Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.
Hot & Cold subs
Cheese Steak Sub
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Marinated grilled chicken
Shrimp Cheese Steak
Steak Sub NO CHEESE
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Ham, Capicola, Italian salami, & provolone cheese
Crab Cake Sub
Cheese Burger Sub
Pizza Burger Sub
Shrimp Salad Sub
Tuna Sub
Dagwood Sub
Hamburger Sub
Pizza Cheese Steak Sub
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sub
HAM SUB
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni Pizza Sub
Turkey Sub
Fried Chicken Sub
Fried Shrimp Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
ROAST BEEF Sub
Fried Fish Sub
Fried flounder
Meatball Sub
Marinara and Provlone
Soups
1/2 pint Cream Of Crab
1/2 pint Maryland Crab
1/2 pint 1/2 cream & 1/2 maryland
1/2 Pint Chicken Noodle
PINT Cream Of Crab
Delicious soup loaded with chunks of lump crab meat.
PINT Maryland Crab
Pint Half and Half Soup
Pint Daal Soup
QT. Cream Of Crab
QT. Maryland Crab
QT Half & half
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Topped with variety of cheese and our home made marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs
Homemade Lasgana
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fried Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti & Marinara
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Stuffed Shells
4 pc. stuffed shells topped with mozzarella cheese marinara sauce
Gyros
Signature Pizza
BBQ Chiken Pizza
Grilled chicken marinated with our secret ingredients with fresh red onions, BBQ sauce and a perfect blend of cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken marinated with our secret ingredients dipped in buffalo sauce a perfect blend of cheese.
Cheese Steak Pizza
Chopped juicy steak, onions, green peppers on top of our signature pizza sauce and a perfect blend of cheese.
Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, and extra cheese on top of our signature pizza sauce.
Crab Dip Pizza
Our signature crab dip topped with a perfect blend of cheese and tomatoes
Veggie Lover's Pizza
Red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and sweet peppers on top of our signature pizza sauce and a perfect blend of cheese.
White Pizza
Ricotta, fresh garlic, tomatoes, broccoli, oregano, and olive oil with a perfect blend of cheese.
Grand Slam Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, mushroom, sweet pepper
Chicken Rancher Pizza
Grilled chicken marinated with our secret ingredients with ranch and bacon.
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese
Chicken TIkka Masala Pizza
Chicken Tikka with homemade mild masala sauce & perfect blend of cheese
Chicken Saag Pizza
Chicken Cooked with creamed spinach and spices and perfect blend of cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our homemade Alfredo sauce with Chicken and perfect blend of cheese.
Strombolis
Cheese Steak Stromboli
Steak, fried onions, mushrooms, green pepper & variety of cheese
Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, green peppers, fried onions, and mozzarella cheese
Italian Stromboli
Hot ham, genoa salami, capicola, green peppers, fried onions, mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Steak, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, marinara sauce and variety of cheese
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
For past few years Caddyshack has been a staple in the Dundalk Community. We serve up some of the greatest classics our town has to offer and now we will deliver that same great taste to you as well! Our dine in restaurant provides not only good food, but a friendly staff that serves your meal just right. Visit our Facebook page to keep yourself informed of all the new menu items that will coincide with our favorites like Caddyburgers and delicious crabcakes and best selling Cream of Crab soup.
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222