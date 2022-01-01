Parkville restaurants you'll love

Go
Parkville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Parkville

Parkville's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Latin American
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Parkville restaurants

Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville image

 

Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville

8406 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Wing$14.99
BBQ Boneless Short Ribs$17.99
Grilled Salmon$16.99
More about Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville
Das Bierhalle image

 

Das Bierhalle

9527 Harford Rd, Parkville

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE Bauer Burger$14.00
Half pound burger, cheddar cheese, bacon,
lettuce, tomato, brioche
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Diced grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion straws, haus cheese blend, ranch, BBQ, brioche
Giant Pretzel$8.00
Choose 2 Dipping Sauces:
More about Das Bierhalle
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*12oz Sirloin$23.00
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
*Bacon Chz Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*14oz New York$28.00
As bold and full of flavor as the city itself.
More about The All American Steakhouse
El Trovador image

 

El Trovador

2523 Putty Hill Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos (3)$12.95
Chips And Salsa$2.99
Guacamole a La Mesa$7.50
More about El Trovador
Parkville Crabs image

SEAFOOD

Parkville Crabs

7800 Harford Rd, Parkville

Avg 4.2 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
24 Medium - M$90.00
Butter$2.00
Ear of Corn$2.00
More about Parkville Crabs
Restaurant banner

 

Margherita Pizza - Parkville

9948 Harford Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fountain Drinks$2.25
Cheese Steak$10.49
14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$12.49
More about Margherita Pizza - Parkville
Restaurant banner

 

Racer's Cafe

7732 Harford Rd, Parkville

Avg 5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Racer's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Harford Beverage Co (Liquor Store)

7732 Harford Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Harford Beverage Co (Liquor Store)
Restaurant banner

 

Djour Lounge

7714 Harford Road, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Djour Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Parkville

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Parkville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Middle River

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston