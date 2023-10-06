Pappas - Parkville 1725 Taylor Avenue
1725 Taylor Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Appetizers
1 lb. Steamed Shrimp
Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning
Chicken Tenders
chicken tenderloins, breaded and fried with your choice of dipping sauce
Crab Dip
Creamy and delicious! A homemade mixture of baked cheeses and crab meat with Old Bay, served with warm pita bread
Crab Pretzel
A Jumbo braided soft pretzel, smothered in our crab dip with extra crab meat and shredded jack cheeses on top
Crabcake Eggrolls
(3) egg rolls served with house made Sweet Thai Chili dipping sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly dusted in flour and spices, then flash fried with jalapeno rings until golden brown, served with house marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella
4 half-moon shaped fried mozzarella with house marinara for dipping
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Lightly battered zucchini served with a side of our special "Boom-Boom" sauce
Markos Grilled Octopus
A Pappas family favorite in Greece! Fresh grilled octopus Greek style
Mini Crab Cakes
Five of our Famous Crab Cakes, just a smaller version
Pappas Wings
Ten of the most plump wings in town, tossed in your choice of sauce
Quesadilla
Shredded cheese with pico de gallo, served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole
Santa Fe Eggrolls
Crispy tortillas stuffed with chunks of white meat chicken, beans, corn, and southwester flavors, with a side of Mandarin duck sauce
Seafood Sampler
(4) Crab balls, fried calamari, (4) sauteed shrimp, and (4) sauteed scallops
Spinach & Cheese Pies
Spanakopita & Tiropita! Fresh spinach and feta in flaky phyllo and a blend of cheeses in phyllo, both baked until golden brown
Steamed Mussels
Steamed and served in your choice of red marinara sauce or white wine garlic sauce
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Stuffed with crab meat belended with our award winning recipe and baked with imperial sauce
Soups
Salads
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine with croutons, parmesan in creamy caesar
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Cobb Salad
Spring mix with tender grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes and shredded cheese
Large Garden Salad
A mix of iceberg, romaine and arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and bell peppers
Large Greek Salad
A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with pepperoncinis, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, hard-boiled eggs & choice of dressing
Southwestern Salad
Boneless fried chicken breast served over mixed greens tossed with shredded cheddar jack cheeses, pico de gallo, and crunchy tortillas
Wedge Salad
A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with crumbled bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and bleu cheese crumbles
Small Garden Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Small Greek Salad
Seafood Entrees
Single Crab Cake Platter
Double Crab Cake Platter
Seafood Platter
The perfect combination prepared to your liking! Crab cake, two scallops, orange roughy filet, two shrimp, and two fried oysters
Bay & Turf
16oz of perfection! Our famous 8oz colossal crab cake served alongside our tender 8oz filet mignon
Crab Imperial
Colossal lump crab meat blended in our secret recipe, finished with Imperial sauce and backed until golden brown, with choice of two sides
Stuffed Shrimp
Three jumbo shrimp, butterflied, seasoned and stuffed with our lump crab imperial
NY Christopher
Salmon
fresh Atlantic Salmon filet grilled or broiled to perfection with choice of two sides
Stuffed Salmon
Broiled Salmon STUFFED with our world famous crab imperial, cooked until golden brown. 2 sides accompany this dish.
Broiled Scallops
Sea scallops broiled with delicious herbed lemon-butter with choice of two sides
Chicken Chesapeake
Orange Roughy
A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter with choice of two sides
Stuffed Orange Roughy
A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter, stuffed with imperial crab with choice of two sides
Rockfish
Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet with choice of two sides
Stuffed Rockfish
Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet stuffed with Imperial Crab with choice of two sides
Panko Fried Oysters
Land Entrees
Filet Mignon
8oz of the best quality Black Angus filet. This steak will melt in your mouth
NY Strip Steak
14oz strip loin grilled to your liking with choice of two sides
Ribeye Steak
16oz melt in your mouth steak, cooked to perfection. Served untrimmed to lock in natural flavors and juices
Lamb Chops
Full rack of succulent New Zealand lamb grilled to your liking, served with a garlic rosemary sauce and choice of two sides
Yia Yia's Favorite
4 oz filet mignon with 3 jumbo shrimp grilled with lemon, garlic and herbs with choice of two sides
NY Christopher
Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial
Chicken Chesapeake
Chicken Francaise
Chicken breast lightly floured, dipped in egg and sauteed in a wine, lemon butter sauce with choice of two sides
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms and basil in a Marsala wine sauce, with choice of two sides
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken, pan-fried until crisp, topped with house marinara sauce, finished with melted mozzarella cheese, served wtih choice of two sides
Grilled Pork Chops
Two of the most tender chops, rubbed with our Montreal spice rub and grilled to perfection with choice of two sides
Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of fall off the bone tender pork ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
Pastas
Frutti De Mare Fra Diablo
Shrimp, tender scallops, and colossal crab meat sauteed in a homemade spicy marinara with red pepper flakes. Served with salad and garlic bread
Shrimp Ala Pappas
Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed jumbo shrimp and a touch of basil. Served with salad and garlic bread
Shrimp Ala Vodka
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, spring onions and garlic tossed with a creamy rose sauce with a touch of vodka. Served with salad and garlic bread
Penne Lousiana
Blackened chicken and shrimp, with garlic, onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce with a touch of fresh tomato over penne. Served with salad and garlic bread
Chicken Ala Pappas
Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed chicken breast and a touch of basil. Served with salad and garlic bread
Linguini & Meatballs
Homemade marinara, linguini, and meatballs. Served with salad and garlic bread
Plain Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Crab Meat Alfredo
Scallop Alfredo
Platters
Thanksgiving Platter
Homemade, oven roasted and hand-cut turkey breast, served with walnut cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy
Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad served with fries and homemade coleslaw
Hot Roast Beef
Roast beef cooked in au jus, served over white bread with choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy
Fried Shrimp
Eight panko breaded jumbo shrimp, fried until golden and crispy, served with fries and homemade coleslaw
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod served with fries and homemade coleslaw
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our 8 oz. crab cake served on a fresh brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries
Seafood Club
The best of both worlds! Our creamy shrimp salad on the bottom and 4oz of our famous crab cake on top, served club style with lettuce and tomato stacked between three slices of white toast or open faced
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Jumbo shrimp seasoned and mixed with celery and mayonnaise
Cheesy Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with a generous helping of our creamy crab dip, finished with shredded cheeses
NY Strip Sandwich
8oz strip steak grilled and served open face on your choice of bread
Turkey Club
Homemade, oven roasted turkey, hand sliced and served club style, stacked on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef or sliced turkey piled high on grilled rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
Beef Cheesesteak
8oz of sliced rib-eye topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sliced, grilled chicken breast, creamy Caesar dressing and crispy romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeses on a flour tortilla spread with creamy ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and spread with bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection then tossed in our spicky buffalo sauce and served on a toasted bun
Burgers
Hamburger
Grade A Angus beef burger with lettuce and tomato. This does not contain cheese. Comes with french fries
Cheeseburger
8oz of 100% Angus Beef topped with lettuce and tomato
Cheesy Crab Burger
Smothered in creamy crab dip and shredded cheeses
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Complete with mushrooms and Swiss cheese
BBQ Texas Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon strips, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring
California Burger
topped with a sunny side up egg, avocado, grilled onion and pepper jack cheese
Bacon-Bleu Burger
Blackened and topped with crispy bacon strips and bleu cheese crumbles
Beyond Burger
Beyond delicious plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef!
Kids Meals
Kids Turkey Platter
Fresh turkey breast, sliced and covered in gravy. Served with choice of one side
Kids BBQ Ribs
1/2 rack of ribs served with choice of one side
Kids Pasta
Pasta served with choice of one side
Kids Pasta w/ Meatballs
Kids Crab Cake
4 oz. Crab Cake and choice of one side
Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog, served wtih choice of one side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Fried Shrimp
4 panko fried shrimp and choice of one side
Kids Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders served with choice of one side
Kids Cheeseburger
4oz cheeseburger served with choice of one side
Kids Hamburger
4oz hamburger served with choice of one side
Sides
Dessert
Ala Carte
Cocktail Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Western Sauce
Melted Butter
Side Imperial Sauce
Shrimp Salad Cup
Broiled Scallop (5)
Salmon Filet
Grilled Chicken Filet
Fried Shrimp (5)
Fried Oyster (4)
8 oz. Crab Cake
Sauteed Shrimp (1)
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp
Garlic Bread (4)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Home of our world famous crab cake! Pappas celebrates over 50 years in business as Baltimore's favorite family restaurant for seafood, steaks, pasta and our 8 oz colossal lump crab cakes!
