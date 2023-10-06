Appetizers

1 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

chicken tenderloins, breaded and fried with your choice of dipping sauce

Crab Dip

$16.99

Creamy and delicious! A homemade mixture of baked cheeses and crab meat with Old Bay, served with warm pita bread

Crab Pretzel

$14.99

A Jumbo braided soft pretzel, smothered in our crab dip with extra crab meat and shredded jack cheeses on top

Crabcake Eggrolls

$21.99

(3) egg rolls served with house made Sweet Thai Chili dipping sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Lightly dusted in flour and spices, then flash fried with jalapeno rings until golden brown, served with house marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

4 half-moon shaped fried mozzarella with house marinara for dipping

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.99

Lightly battered zucchini served with a side of our special "Boom-Boom" sauce

Markos Grilled Octopus

$17.99

A Pappas family favorite in Greece! Fresh grilled octopus Greek style

Mini Crab Cakes

$22.99

Five of our Famous Crab Cakes, just a smaller version

Pappas Wings

$14.99

Ten of the most plump wings in town, tossed in your choice of sauce

Quesadilla

$7.99

Shredded cheese with pico de gallo, served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$11.99

Crispy tortillas stuffed with chunks of white meat chicken, beans, corn, and southwester flavors, with a side of Mandarin duck sauce

Seafood Sampler

$32.99

(4) Crab balls, fried calamari, (4) sauteed shrimp, and (4) sauteed scallops

Spinach & Cheese Pies

$13.99

Spanakopita & Tiropita! Fresh spinach and feta in flaky phyllo and a blend of cheeses in phyllo, both baked until golden brown

Steamed Mussels

$13.99

Steamed and served in your choice of red marinara sauce or white wine garlic sauce

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$22.99

Stuffed with crab meat belended with our award winning recipe and baked with imperial sauce

Soups

Cup Maryland Crab

$4.99
Cup Cream of Crab

$5.99

Bowl Maryland Crab

$5.99

Bowl Cream of Crab

$6.99

Quart Maryland Crab

$19.99

This is a Quart sized container of Maryland Crab Soup.

Quart Cream of Crab

$22.99

This is a Quart of Cream of Crab Soup.

Cup Half & Half

$5.99

Bowl Half & Half

$6.99

Quart Half & Half

$22.99

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine with croutons, parmesan in creamy caesar

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Spring mix with tender grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Large Garden Salad

$5.99

A mix of iceberg, romaine and arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and bell peppers

Large Greek Salad

$9.99

A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with pepperoncinis, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, hard-boiled eggs & choice of dressing

Southwestern Salad

$11.99

Boneless fried chicken breast served over mixed greens tossed with shredded cheddar jack cheeses, pico de gallo, and crunchy tortillas

Wedge Salad

$9.99

A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with crumbled bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and bleu cheese crumbles

Small Garden Salad

$3.99

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Small Greek Salad

$5.99

Seafood Entrees

Single Crab Cake Platter

$27.99
Double Crab Cake Platter

$49.99

Seafood Platter

$43.99

The perfect combination prepared to your liking! Crab cake, two scallops, orange roughy filet, two shrimp, and two fried oysters

Bay & Turf

$46.99

16oz of perfection! Our famous 8oz colossal crab cake served alongside our tender 8oz filet mignon

Crab Imperial

$35.99

Colossal lump crab meat blended in our secret recipe, finished with Imperial sauce and backed until golden brown, with choice of two sides

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.99

Three jumbo shrimp, butterflied, seasoned and stuffed with our lump crab imperial

NY Christopher

$36.99

Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial

Salmon

$20.99

fresh Atlantic Salmon filet grilled or broiled to perfection with choice of two sides

Stuffed Salmon

$37.99

Broiled Salmon STUFFED with our world famous crab imperial, cooked until golden brown. 2 sides accompany this dish.

Broiled Scallops

$27.99

Sea scallops broiled with delicious herbed lemon-butter with choice of two sides

Chicken Chesapeake

$32.99

House marinated grilled chicken breast stuffed with creamy crab imperial with choice of two sides

Orange Roughy

$20.99

A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter with choice of two sides

Stuffed Orange Roughy

$35.99

A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter, stuffed with imperial crab with choice of two sides

Rockfish

$24.99Out of stock

Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet with choice of two sides

Stuffed Rockfish

$39.99Out of stock

Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet stuffed with Imperial Crab with choice of two sides

Panko Fried Oysters

$25.99

Land Entrees

Filet Mignon

$34.99

8oz of the best quality Black Angus filet. This steak will melt in your mouth

NY Strip Steak

$34.99

14oz strip loin grilled to your liking with choice of two sides

Ribeye Steak

$34.99

16oz melt in your mouth steak, cooked to perfection. Served untrimmed to lock in natural flavors and juices

Lamb Chops

$33.99

Full rack of succulent New Zealand lamb grilled to your liking, served with a garlic rosemary sauce and choice of two sides

Yia Yia's Favorite

$26.99

4 oz filet mignon with 3 jumbo shrimp grilled with lemon, garlic and herbs with choice of two sides

NY Christopher

$36.99

Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial

Chicken Chesapeake

$32.99

House marinated grilled chicken breast stuffed with creamy crab imperial with choice of two sides

Chicken Francaise

$20.99

Chicken breast lightly floured, dipped in egg and sauteed in a wine, lemon butter sauce with choice of two sides

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms and basil in a Marsala wine sauce, with choice of two sides

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Hand breaded chicken, pan-fried until crisp, topped with house marinara sauce, finished with melted mozzarella cheese, served wtih choice of two sides

Grilled Pork Chops

$20.99

Two of the most tender chops, rubbed with our Montreal spice rub and grilled to perfection with choice of two sides

Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

A full rack of fall off the bone tender pork ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy Jack Daniels BBQ sauce

Pastas

Frutti De Mare Fra Diablo

$29.99

Shrimp, tender scallops, and colossal crab meat sauteed in a homemade spicy marinara with red pepper flakes. Served with salad and garlic bread

Shrimp Ala Pappas

$22.99

Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed jumbo shrimp and a touch of basil. Served with salad and garlic bread

Shrimp Ala Vodka

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, spring onions and garlic tossed with a creamy rose sauce with a touch of vodka. Served with salad and garlic bread

Penne Lousiana

$21.99

Blackened chicken and shrimp, with garlic, onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce with a touch of fresh tomato over penne. Served with salad and garlic bread

Chicken Ala Pappas

$20.99

Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed chicken breast and a touch of basil. Served with salad and garlic bread

Linguini & Meatballs

$17.99

Homemade marinara, linguini, and meatballs. Served with salad and garlic bread

Plain Alfredo

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$23.99

Seafood Alfredo

$29.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$23.99

Crab Meat Alfredo

$35.99

Scallop Alfredo

$29.99

Platters

Thanksgiving Platter

$14.99

Homemade, oven roasted and hand-cut turkey breast, served with walnut cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Creamy shrimp salad served with fries and homemade coleslaw

Hot Roast Beef

$14.99

Roast beef cooked in au jus, served over white bread with choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Eight panko breaded jumbo shrimp, fried until golden and crispy, served with fries and homemade coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Beer battered cod served with fries and homemade coleslaw

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.99

Our 8 oz. crab cake served on a fresh brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and french fries

Seafood Club

$26.99

The best of both worlds! Our creamy shrimp salad on the bottom and 4oz of our famous crab cake on top, served club style with lettuce and tomato stacked between three slices of white toast or open faced

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp seasoned and mixed with celery and mayonnaise

Cheesy Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with a generous helping of our creamy crab dip, finished with shredded cheeses

NY Strip Sandwich

$21.99

8oz strip steak grilled and served open face on your choice of bread

Turkey Club

$12.99

Homemade, oven roasted turkey, hand sliced and served club style, stacked on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon

Grilled Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef or sliced turkey piled high on grilled rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Beef Cheesesteak

$12.99

8oz of sliced rib-eye topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chopped chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Sliced, grilled chicken breast, creamy Caesar dressing and crispy romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Blackened chicken with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeses on a flour tortilla spread with creamy ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and spread with bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection then tossed in our spicky buffalo sauce and served on a toasted bun

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Grade A Angus beef burger with lettuce and tomato. This does not contain cheese. Comes with french fries

Cheeseburger

$10.99

8oz of 100% Angus Beef topped with lettuce and tomato

Cheesy Crab Burger

$13.99

Smothered in creamy crab dip and shredded cheeses

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Complete with mushrooms and Swiss cheese

BBQ Texas Burger

$11.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon strips, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring

California Burger

$13.99

topped with a sunny side up egg, avocado, grilled onion and pepper jack cheese

Bacon-Bleu Burger

$11.99

Blackened and topped with crispy bacon strips and bleu cheese crumbles

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Beyond delicious plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef!

Kids Meals

Kids Turkey Platter

$9.99

Fresh turkey breast, sliced and covered in gravy. Served with choice of one side

Kids BBQ Ribs

$12.99

1/2 rack of ribs served with choice of one side

Kids Pasta

$8.99

Pasta served with choice of one side

Kids Pasta w/ Meatballs

$9.99

Kids Crab Cake

$19.99

4 oz. Crab Cake and choice of one side

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

All beef hot dog, served wtih choice of one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.99

4 panko fried shrimp and choice of one side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Three chicken tenders served with choice of one side

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.99

4oz cheeseburger served with choice of one side

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

4oz hamburger served with choice of one side

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Jacknife Potato

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Pickled Beets

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$3.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Deep Dish Apple Pie

$6.99

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Taharka Ice Cream

$5.99

Ala Carte

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Western Sauce

$3.95

Melted Butter

$2.00

Side Imperial Sauce

$1.00

Shrimp Salad Cup

$12.00

Broiled Scallop (5)

$12.00

Salmon Filet

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Filet

$5.99

Fried Shrimp (5)

$11.00

Fried Oyster (4)

$11.00

8 oz. Crab Cake

$25.99

Sauteed Shrimp (1)

$2.00

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

Garlic Bread (4)

$3.99