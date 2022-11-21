Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville

review star

No reviews yet

8406 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234

Parkville, MD 21234

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner
Grilled Salmon
Catfish

Entrees

BBQ Boneless Short Ribs

$15.99

Blackened Catfish

$12.99

Catfish

$12.99

Fried Porkchop

$11.99

Grilled Salmon

$13.99

Grilled Tilapia

$11.99

Meatloaf

$9.99Out of stock

Pig Feet

$10.99

Single Fried Leg Quarter

$5.99

Single Fried Breast

$6.99Out of stock

Single Fried Half

$9.49Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$8.99

Tilapia

$11.99

Turkey Wing

$11.99

Whiting

$14.99

Steak Fish

$14.99Out of stock

Pork Rib

$13.99

Jerk Turkey Wing

$8.99Out of stock

Half of Rotisserie Chicken

$9.49

Lake Trout

$16.99Out of stock

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$8.99

Fried Smothered Pork Chops

$11.99

Dinners

BBQ Boneless Short Ribs

$17.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

$16.99

Blackened Catfish

$16.99

Catfish

$16.99

Fried Pork Chops

$16.49

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Lake Trout

$17.99Out of stock

Meat loaf

$14.99Out of stock

Pig Feet

$13.99

Surf N Turf

$14.99

Tilapia

$14.99

Turkey Wing

$14.99

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Whiting

$15.99

Steak Fish

$19.99Out of stock

Jerk Turkey Wing

$14.99Out of stock

Fried Smothered Pork Chops

$16.49

Baked Chicken Dinners

Baked Wings Dinner

$15.99

Rotisserie Half

$17.49

Single Baked Wing

$1.19

Stewed Chicken Dinners

Single Stewed Wing

$1.99

Stewed Wings

$16.49

Stewed Half

$17.49

Fried/BBQ Chicken Dinners

Fried Chicken Breast

$14.99Out of stock

Fried Half Chicken

$16.99

Fried Leg Quarter

$14.49

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.49

Single BBQ Wing

$1.79

BBQ Half Chicken

$17.99

BBQ Wing Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Box

4 Wings w/ (Chicken Box)

$11.99

5 Wings

$10.99

8 Wings

$14.49

12 Wings

$21.49

24 Wings

$41.49

36 Wings

$61.49

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.49

Single Fried Wing

$1.99

Single Baked Wing

$1.89

Sides

Corn Bread

$0.99

Dinner Roll

$0.69

French Fries

$2.59

Hush Puppies

$2.89

Seafood Salad

$5.59

Serperate containter

$0.89

Pasta Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Cabbage

$3.49

Candied Yams

$3.49

Collard Greens

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

String Beans

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49Out of stock

LG Cabbage

$4.49

LG Candied Yams

$4.49

LG Collard Greens

$4.49

LG Mac & Cheese

$4.49

LG Mashed Potatoes

$4.49Out of stock

LG Rice

$4.49

LG String Beans

$4.49

Desserts

Apple Carmel Crumb Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Bread Pudding

$3.49Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.35

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Choc. Chocolate Cake

$4.35Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$4.35

Lemon Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.49

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Peanut Butter Choc Cake

$4.35Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$5.49

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Salted Caramel Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.49

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.49Out of stock

Yellow Chocolate Cake

$4.59

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Caramel Cake

$3.99Out of stock

White Buttercream Cake

$4.59

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.00Out of stock

LG Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$2.49

LG Coke

$1.49

LG Diet Coke

$2.49

LG Fruit Punch

$1.49

LG Ginger Ale

$1.49

LG Half & Half

$2.49

LG Iced Tea

$2.49

LG Lemonade

$2.49

LG Orange

$1.49

LG RAVEN Lemonade

$2.49Out of stock

LG Sprite

$1.49

LG Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

LG Superman

$3.25

LG Triple Mix

$2.49

LG Twister

$2.49

Med Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Med Coke

$1.99Out of stock

Med Diet Coke

$1.99Out of stock

Med Fruit Punch

$1.99Out of stock

Med Ginger Ale

$1.99Out of stock

Med Half & Half

$1.99Out of stock

Med Iced Tea

$1.99Out of stock

Med Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Med Orange

$1.99Out of stock

Med RAVEN Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Med Sprite

$1.99Out of stock

Med Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Med Superman

$3.00Out of stock

Med Triple Mix

$1.99Out of stock

Med Twister

$1.99Out of stock
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

8406 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234, Parkville, MD 21234

Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville image
Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville image
Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville image

