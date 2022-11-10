- Home
Koco's Pub
837 Reviews
$$
4301 Harford Rd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Uncooked Food
Uncooked Crab Cake (11 oz.)
Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven. **we do not sell them frozen though you are welcome to freeze and thaw before cooking
ice pack
freezer bag
bag & ice pack
Quart of Slaw
Quart of our homemade, creamy coleslaw
Specials
Appetizer
Mom's Crab Soup
Tomato based soup with lots of jumbo lump and veggies.
Cream of Crab Soup
Rich cream based soup loaded with lots of jumbo lump, topped with Old Bay
Half & Half Soup
Bowl with our tomato based and cream based soups mixed.
Fried Mozzarella
Mozzarella sticks fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken strips served with our delicious creamy honey mustard.
Strips of Fire
Chicken strips (fried or grilled) smothered in buffalo sauce with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.
Basket of French Fries
Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings
Pound of Steamed Shrimp 16/20 count
Steamed with Old Bay (onions on request)
Half Pound Steamed Shrimp 16/20 count
Steamed with Old Bay (onions on request)
Crab Pretzel
Parrothead Chicken
Chicken breast strips sauteed in our house made Jamaican Sauce until caramelized, served with pita bread.
Jalapeno Poppers
Fried jalapenos filled with cream cheese and served with our buffalo or raspberry jalapeno sauce.
Chicken Wings
Choose ONE of our "Mom Made" specialty sauces: Buffalo, Honey Mustard, Raspberry Jalapeno, Jamaican, BBQ, Old Bay, or Honey Sriracha with sesame seeds. All come with bleu cheese and celery.
Koconut Fried Shrimp Appetizer
House-made coconut fried shrimp served on a bed of lettuce with our raspberry jalapeno sauce.
Salads
Full Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan cheese served with our creamy caesar dressing.
Full Garden Salad
Fresh romaine, ripe tomatoes, red onion, carrots and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Full Greek Salad
Fresh romaine, ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, bell peppers and pepperoncinis served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Donna's Salad (She's a Local!)
A full garden salad topped with fried BUFFALO chicken tenders served with bleu cheese dressing on the side. (HOT & SPICY)
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Crab Cake Only (11 oz.)
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with crackers, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Crab Cake Sandwich (11 oz.)
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
The "Original" Crab Cake Platter (11oz.)
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Crab Cake with Garden Salad (11oz.)
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Crab Cake with Greek Salad (11oz.)
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Crab Cake Platter (2-11 oz.)
TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (2-11oz.)
TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with Caesar Salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Crab Cake with Garden Salad (2-11oz.)
TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Crab Cake with Greek Salad (2-11oz.)
TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Junior Crab Cake Only (6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM* One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with crackers, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Junior Crab Cake Sandwich (6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Junior Crab Cake Platter (6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Junior Crab Cake Caesar Salad (6 oz)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Junior Crab Cake with Garden Salad (6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Junior Crab Cake with Greek Salad (6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Junior Crab Cake Platter (2-6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served french fries and coleslaw **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Junior Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (2-6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Junior Crab Cake with Garden Salad (2-6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Double Junior Crab Cake with Greek Salad (2-6oz.)
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
8 oz. hand pattied burger served on a brioche roll with french fries.
Kocoburger
8 oz. hand pattied burger with ham, bacon and cheese, served on a brioche roll with french fries.
Texas Burger
8 oz. hand pattied burger with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese, served on a brioche roll with french fries.
Featured Tuesday Burger
Black Bean Burger
Vegetarian patty loaded with spicy chipotle peppers and fire roased corn, topped with chesse and served on a brioche roll. Comes with a side of fries and a pickle.
Veggie Burger
Garden burger filled with roasted veggies and topped with cheese served on a brioche roll with french fries and a pickle.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
6 oz. Grilled and seasoned chicken breast, served on a brioche roll with potato chips and a pickle.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried beer battered cod fish served on a brioch roll with potato chips and a pickle.
Shrimp Salad
Homemade & delicious with large whole shrimp & a little bit of celery and old bay. Served on a brioche roll with a bag of potato chips and a pickle.
Salmon BLT
6 oz. Broiled Salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll with potato chips and a pickle.
BLT
A Maryland tradition served on country white toast. Served with potato chips and a pickle.
Platters
Koconut Fried Shrimp Platter
House-made coconut fried shrimp served with our raspberry jalapeno sauce. Choice of french fries & coleslae or JUST a caesar salad.
Fish n' Chips Platter
Beer battered cod filets fried until golden brown served with tartar sauce. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.
Imported Baby Backs Platter
A full rack of tender Danish Pork ribs, basted in our mouth watering BBQ sauce. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.
Chicken Tender Platter
Chicken tender dinner served with our honey mustard sauce on the side. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.
Chicken on the Barbi Platter
Two grilled chicken breasts, basted in BBQ sauce and cooked until carmalized. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.
Children's Menu
Sides
Condiments
Dressings & Sauces
Soda & Juice
Beer
Union Duckpin
16oz draft beer
Monument 51 Rye
16oz draft beer
Manor Hill Pilsner
16oz draft beer
Brewers Art Ressurection
16oz draft beer
Optimal Wit
16oz draft beer
Yuengling Lager
16oz draft beer
The Fear Imperial Pumpkin
16oz draft beer
Oliver Hazy
16oz draft beer
Angry Orchard
Austin Dry Cider
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Lite
Guiness Draught
Guiness Blond
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Natty Boh
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
St.Pauli N/A
Stella Artois
Union Duckpin
Whiteclaw
SeaQuench
Red Stripe
Black Berry Cider
Dogfish Slightly Mighty
Negra Modelo
Cocktails To Go
Wine by the Bottle
Santa Marina Prosecco (187 mL)
Blufeld Riesling
Jacob's Creek Moscato
Matua Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Josh Cellars Chardonnay
Hess Shirtail Chardonnay
Line 39 Rose
Clos du Bois Merlot
Josh Cellars Cabernet
Alamos Malbec
Mark West Pinot Noir
Apothic Red Blend
19 Crimes Shiraz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We will be closed for our annual Summer Vacation August 14-22nd. We will reopen Tuesday, August 23 at 4:30pm.
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214