Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwiches

Koco's Pub

837 Reviews

$$

4301 Harford Rd

Baltimore, MD 21214

The "Original" Crab Cake Platter (11oz.)
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)
Uncooked Crab Cake (11 oz.)

Uncooked Food

Uncooked Crab Cake (11 oz.)

Uncooked Crab Cake (11 oz.)

$28.99

Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven. **we do not sell them frozen though you are welcome to freeze and thaw before cooking

ice pack

$3.00

freezer bag

$3.00

bag & ice pack

$6.00

Quart of Slaw

$16.00

Quart of our homemade, creamy coleslaw

Specials

Blackened shrimp, cheddar grits, andouille sausage, bacon
Pumkin Gnocchi & Pork Tenderloin

Pumkin Gnocchi & Pork Tenderloin

$18.99Out of stock

Pumpkin gnocci with a brown butter, sage sauce & grilled Pork Tenderloin with a balsamic drizzle

Appetizer

Assorted flats & drumsticks, served with celery and blue cheese
Mom's Crab Soup

Mom's Crab Soup

$7.99+

Tomato based soup with lots of jumbo lump and veggies.

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.99+

Rich cream based soup loaded with lots of jumbo lump, topped with Old Bay

Half & Half Soup

$8.99+

Bowl with our tomato based and cream based soups mixed.

Fried Mozzarella

$7.99

Mozzarella sticks fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried chicken strips served with our delicious creamy honey mustard.

Strips of Fire

$11.99

Chicken strips (fried or grilled) smothered in buffalo sauce with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.

Basket of French Fries

$6.99

Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.99

Pound of Steamed Shrimp 16/20 count

$21.99

Steamed with Old Bay (onions on request)

Half Pound Steamed Shrimp 16/20 count

$11.99

Steamed with Old Bay (onions on request)

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$16.99
Parrothead Chicken

Parrothead Chicken

$15.99

Chicken breast strips sauteed in our house made Jamaican Sauce until caramelized, served with pita bread.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Fried jalapenos filled with cream cheese and served with our buffalo or raspberry jalapeno sauce.

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Choose ONE of our "Mom Made" specialty sauces: Buffalo, Honey Mustard, Raspberry Jalapeno, Jamaican, BBQ, Old Bay, or Honey Sriracha with sesame seeds. All come with bleu cheese and celery.

Koconut Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$14.99

House-made coconut fried shrimp served on a bed of lettuce with our raspberry jalapeno sauce.

Salads

Full Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan cheese served with our creamy caesar dressing.

Full Garden Salad

Full Garden Salad

$11.99

Fresh romaine, ripe tomatoes, red onion, carrots and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Full Greek Salad

Full Greek Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine, ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, bell peppers and pepperoncinis served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Donna's Salad (She's a Local!)

Donna's Salad (She's a Local!)

$16.99

A full garden salad topped with fried BUFFALO chicken tenders served with bleu cheese dressing on the side. (HOT & SPICY)

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Mom's is the best, no contest! Broiled to a golden brown.

Crab Cake Only (11 oz.)

$32.99

One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with crackers, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Crab Cake Sandwich (11 oz.)

$34.99

One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

The "Original" Crab Cake Platter (11oz.)

The "Original" Crab Cake Platter (11oz.)

$36.99

One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)

Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)

$36.99

One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Crab Cake with Garden Salad (11oz.)

$38.99

One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Crab Cake with Greek Salad (11oz.)

$39.99

One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Crab Cake Platter (2-11 oz.)

Double Crab Cake Platter (2-11 oz.)

$67.99

TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (2-11oz.)

$67.99

TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with Caesar Salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Crab Cake with Garden Salad (2-11oz.)

$69.99

TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Crab Cake with Greek Salad (2-11oz.)

$70.99

TWO 11oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Junior Crab Cake Only (6oz.)

$20.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM* One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with crackers, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Junior Crab Cake Sandwich (6oz.)

$22.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Junior Crab Cake Platter (6oz.)

$24.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Junior Crab Cake Caesar Salad (6 oz)

$24.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Junior Crab Cake with Garden Salad (6oz.)

$26.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Junior Crab Cake with Greek Salad (6oz.)

$27.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Junior Crab Cake Platter (2-6oz.)

$43.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served french fries and coleslaw **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Junior Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (2-6oz.)

$43.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Junior Crab Cake with Garden Salad (2-6oz.)

$45.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served with garden salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Double Junior Crab Cake with Greek Salad (2-6oz.)

$46.99Out of stock

* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served Greek salad **please scroll down the menu to add condiments, dressings or sauces**

Uncooked Crab Cake (11 oz.)

Uncooked Crab Cake (11 oz.)

$28.99

Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven. **we do not sell them frozen though you are welcome to freeze and thaw before cooking

freezer bag

$3.00

ice pack

$3.00

bag & ice pack

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.99Out of stock

8 oz. hand pattied burger served on a brioche roll with french fries.

Kocoburger

$16.99Out of stock

8 oz. hand pattied burger with ham, bacon and cheese, served on a brioche roll with french fries.

Texas Burger

$15.99Out of stock

8 oz. hand pattied burger with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese, served on a brioche roll with french fries.

Featured Tuesday Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

Vegetarian patty loaded with spicy chipotle peppers and fire roased corn, topped with chesse and served on a brioche roll. Comes with a side of fries and a pickle.

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Garden burger filled with roasted veggies and topped with cheese served on a brioche roll with french fries and a pickle.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.99

6 oz. Grilled and seasoned chicken breast, served on a brioche roll with potato chips and a pickle.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried beer battered cod fish served on a brioch roll with potato chips and a pickle.

Shrimp Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Homemade & delicious with large whole shrimp & a little bit of celery and old bay. Served on a brioche roll with a bag of potato chips and a pickle.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$18.99

6 oz. Broiled Salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll with potato chips and a pickle.

BLT

$11.99

A Maryland tradition served on country white toast. Served with potato chips and a pickle.

Platters

Koconut Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.99

House-made coconut fried shrimp served with our raspberry jalapeno sauce. Choice of french fries & coleslae or JUST a caesar salad.

Fish n' Chips Platter

$18.99

Beer battered cod filets fried until golden brown served with tartar sauce. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.

Imported Baby Backs Platter

Imported Baby Backs Platter

$23.99

A full rack of tender Danish Pork ribs, basted in our mouth watering BBQ sauce. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.99

Chicken tender dinner served with our honey mustard sauce on the side. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.

Chicken on the Barbi Platter

$18.99

Two grilled chicken breasts, basted in BBQ sauce and cooked until carmalized. Choice of french fries and coleslaw or JUST a caesar salad.

Children's Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

served with french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

served with french fries

Sides

Side French fries

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Garden Salad

$6.99

Side Greek Salad

$7.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Brioche Roll

$1.50

Pita

$2.00

Potato Chips

$0.50

Celery

$1.00

Condiments

Cocktail Sauce

Tartar Sauce

Mustard

Crackers

Ketchup

Old Bay

Melted Butter

Mayonnaise

Hot Sauce

Utensils

Dressings & Sauces

Creamy Caesar

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

BBQ sauce

$0.75

Honey Sriracha sauce

$0.75

Jamaican sauce

$0.75

Raspberry Jalapeno sauce

$0.75

Buffalo sauce

$0.75

Soda & Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$0.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade, Fountain

$3.00

Lemonade, FRESH

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Beer

Union Duckpin

$6.00

16oz draft beer

Monument 51 Rye

$7.00

16oz draft beer

Manor Hill Pilsner

$6.00

16oz draft beer

Brewers Art Ressurection

$7.00

16oz draft beer

Optimal Wit

$6.50

16oz draft beer

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

16oz draft beer

The Fear Imperial Pumpkin

$8.00

16oz draft beer

Oliver Hazy

$7.50

16oz draft beer

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Austin Dry Cider

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.25

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Corona Lite

$4.25

Guiness Draught

$4.25

Guiness Blond

$3.75

Heineken

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.75

Natty Boh

$3.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

St.Pauli N/A

$4.25

Stella Artois

$4.25

Union Duckpin

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

SeaQuench

$5.00

Red Stripe

$4.25

Black Berry Cider

$5.00

Dogfish Slightly Mighty

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$4.25

Cocktails To Go

Rum Punch

$10.00

Crushes

$10.00

Sangria

$6.00

Passion on the Beach

$10.00

Proud Parrot

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

Santa Marina Prosecco (187 mL)

$6.00

Blufeld Riesling

$16.00

Jacob's Creek Moscato

$14.00

Matua Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$18.00

Hess Shirtail Chardonnay

$16.00

Line 39 Rose

$18.00

Clos du Bois Merlot

$18.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$18.00

Alamos Malbec

$14.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$16.00

Apothic Red Blend

$16.00

19 Crimes Shiraz

$16.00

We will be closed for our annual Summer Vacation August 14-22nd. We will reopen Tuesday, August 23 at 4:30pm.

Website

Location

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214

Directions

