Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

City Line Bar & Grill 6510 Belair Rd

review star

No reviews yet

6510 Belair Rd

Baltimore, MD 21206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Big City Pretzel w/ beer cheese

$10.99

Cheese Fries w/ Fat Tire beer cheese

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

City Line Wings

$13.99

(10) Fresh wings fried to a perfect crisp. Served w/ blue cheese and celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce.

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

(6) Breaded mozzarella sticks served w/ marinara

Onion Rings

$6.99

Philly Steak Egg Rolls

$9.99

Burgers/Wraps Etc.

The Big City Cheese

$10.99

Our 8 ounce all-beef patty served medium well w/ lettuce, tomato, american cheese and side of fries

Turkey Burger

$9.99

8 ounces of turkey served with lettuce, tomato and american cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Wrap w/ fries

$10.99

Cheesesteak Wrap w/ fries

$10.99

Entrees

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$10.99

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$17.99

Blackened Catfish w/ 2 sides

$12.99

Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides

$12.99

Fish Platter w/ 2 sides

$13.99

Fried Chicken

$13.99

Pork Chop w/ 2 sides

$14.99

Salmon w/ 2 sides

$16.99

6 ounce Atlantic salmon served w/ 2 sides

Steak w/ 2 sides

$16.99

8 ounce black angus steak chargrilled served w/ 2 sides

Steamed Mussels

$9.99

Surf & Turf w/ 2 sides

$28.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.29

Our house fries cooked to a crisp

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Our three cheese white cheddar, Asiago & cream cheese smothered in cork screw pasta

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes with cheese

$4.75

Onions Rings

$4.99

Thick-cut, beer battered and fried crispy

Roasted Potatoes

$4.99

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli with cheese

$5.99

Steamed Fresh Broccoli

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Our rib cut sweet potato fries seasoned and fried to a perfect crunch

Veggie of the day

$4.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.99

City Garden Salad

$6.99

Mix of iceberg & romaine lettuce topped w/ tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions served w/ a side of house dressing

Soda/Juice

bottled water

$2.00

coke

$3.25

cranberry

$3.25

diet coke

$3.25

gingerale

$3.25

lemonade

$3.25

Orange juice

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Red Bull

$2.75

sprite

$3.25

tonic

$3.25

Liquor

Green goblin

$7.50

Dewars

$8.00

Fistfull of bourbon

$7.00

Bluecoat

$7.50

Bombay

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.25

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.25

Baileys

$6.25

Frangelca

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Hennessy

$12.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.75

Mango Hennessy

$14.00

Passoa

$5.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$14.00

Tuaca

$6.00

REMY 1738

$15.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain silver

$5.50

Malibu

$5.25

Myers Dark

$6.00

Rum Raven Rum

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

1800 Coconut

$6.50

1800 Gold

$6.50

1800 Silver

$6.50

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos blanco

$12.00

Cenote Tequila

$12.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

El Jimador

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Espolon Tequila

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$7.00

Milagro

$7.00

Partida Tequila

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Sauza

$6.00

Suerte Tequila

$6.00

Teremana

$6.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Yave

$7.00

44 North Huckleberry

$6.00

44 North Nectarine

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gentleman's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

New Amsterdam Grapefruit

$6.00

New Amsterdam Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff

$5.50

Smirnoff Orange

$5.50

Smirnoff Red White and blue

$5.50

Smirnoff Sour

$5.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.50

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Three olives Cherry

$6.00

Three olives watermelon

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Western Son

$6.00

Kettle One

$9.00

American Honey

$6.00

Angel’s Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bird Dog

$6.00

Bulliet

$7.50

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Black

$7.00

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman's Jack

$7.50

HillBilly Rye

$5.50

Jack Apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$8.25

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Johnny Walker

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Old Forester

$6.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.75

Seagrams 7 Honey

$5.75

Seagrams VO

$5.75

Slane

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Stolen

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Beer

BIG TRUCK

$6.00

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

ELYSIAN SPACE DUST

$6.00

Hoop Tea

$5.00

Import Pitcher

$13.00

Loose Cannon

$5.75

Natty Boh

$3.50

Sierra summer break IPA

$5.50

Stella draft with glass

$6.00

Stella draft 16 oz

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bold Rock

$4.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Ice

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$5.00

Coronita

$3.00Out of stock

Dog Fish 60

$5.00

Dog Fish 90 IPA

$5.00

Flying Dog Raging Bitch

$5.50

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

HENRYS ORANGE

$4.25

Jacques Au Lantern

$5.00

Michelob Light

$3.45

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

mikes

$4.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Molson

$4.50

Natty Boh

$3.25

New Castle

$4.00

O'Doul's

$3.00

Redd's Cider

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$3.35

Screwdriver

$4.50

Stella

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Bud light can

$3.25

Cranberry Smash

$6.00

Dreamsicle Smash

$4.50

Guinness Can

$4.75

Hazy IPA

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$4.25

Nat-Ice

$3.25

Natty Boh 24oz

$4.00

Natural Light

$2.50

Orange Smash

$6.00

Sierra Navada Octoberfest

$5.00

Truly Berry 24oz

$4.75

White Claw

$4.75

Wine

19 Crimes

$6.00

Proseco

$6.99

Red

$5.50

Sangria

$6.00

White

$5.50

Buckets

5 Domestic Bucket

$14.00

5 Import Bucket

$18.00

6 Domestic Bucket

$16.00

6 Import Bucket

$20.00

Bombs

Bomb

$6.00

Top shelf bomb

$8.00

Crushes

Grapefruit Crush

$7.00

Orange Crush

$7.00

Cocktails

lemon drop

$7.00

Amaretto sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$5.25

Bloody Mary

$6.00

City Line Punch

$9.00

GREEN TEA DRINK

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado MARGRITA

$13.00

Greenies

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Italian Surfer

$6.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita Rail

$7.00

Patron margrita

$10.00

Red Sangria

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise (rail)

$6.00

Tito's Punch

$8.00

Top tequila sunrise

$9.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.50

Greenie

$4.50

Italian Surfer

$5.50

Jagger

$6.00

Jameson Pickle Back

$7.00

jello shots

$3.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Melon Ball

$5.00

NY Lemon Drop

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.75

Royal Flush

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Vodka Pickle Back

$5.70

Washington Apple

$6.00

Apps

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

Dessert

Beignets w/ berry sauce

$7.00

Entrees

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp penne

$15.99

Carolina BBQ Wings

$13.99

Grilled Salmon BLT

$12.99

Blackened Catfish w/ 2 sides

$12.99

Tacos (3)

$5.00

Pit

Pit beef sandwich

$8.00

Pit Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Pit Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Combo beef

$10.00

Combo turkey

$10.00

Combo ham

$10.00

Beans

$2.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

Zucchini & Squash

Soup

Soup of the day

$5.99

Chili

$5.99

Drinks

Domestic Buckets

$12.50

Jack Shots w/ free JD squeeze bottles

$5.00

Rail Drink

$3.00

Three Olives Bombs

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00

Tacos

Beef Tacos hard shell (3)

$5.00

Beef Tacos soft shell (3)

$5.00

Chicken Tacos hard shell (3)

$8.00

Chicken Tacos soft shell (3)

$8.00

Food

5 Chicken tenders & fries

$9.99

Baked ziti

$9.99

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

10 Wings

$10.99

Drinks

Domestic can

$2.50

Import can

$3.50

Domestic bucket 5 bottles

$13.00

Tito's shot

$6.00

Specials

Domestic Bucket

$13.00

Import Bucket

$17.00

Ravens Crush

$5.00

Baltimore Raven Bomb

$5.00

2 bombs

$8.00

Appetizer Platter

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Wings & Pitcher of beer

$18.00

Drinks

Rail Margarita

$5.00

Rail Long Island

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Import Bucket

$16.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite neighborhood bar.

Location

6510 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206

Directions

Gallery
City Line Bar & Grill image
City Line Bar & Grill image
City Line Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Koco's Pub
orange star4.5 • 837
4301 Harford Rd Baltimore, MD 21214
View restaurantnext
Das Bierhalle
orange star4.0 • 26
9527 Harford Rd Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurantnext
Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn - 200 Eastern Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
200 Eastern Ave. Essex, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
Snake Hill
orange star4.7 • 625
418 S Clinton St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
O'Donnell's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
531 south potomac st Balto, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - Baltimore
orange star4.0 • 51
3224 Saint Paul Street Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Frank's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 728
6620 BELAIR RD BALTIMORE, MD 21206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston