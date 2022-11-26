- Home
Bars & Lounges
City Line Bar & Grill 6510 Belair Rd
No reviews yet
6510 Belair Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Appetizers
Big City Pretzel w/ beer cheese
$10.99
Cheese Fries w/ Fat Tire beer cheese
$5.99
Fries
$3.99
City Line Wings
$13.99
(10) Fresh wings fried to a perfect crisp. Served w/ blue cheese and celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce.
Mac & Cheese
$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
(6) Breaded mozzarella sticks served w/ marinara
Onion Rings
$6.99
Philly Steak Egg Rolls
$9.99
Burgers/Wraps Etc.
Entrees
1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp
$10.99
1lb Steamed Shrimp
$17.99
Blackened Catfish w/ 2 sides
$12.99
Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides
$12.99
Fish Platter w/ 2 sides
$13.99
Fried Chicken
$13.99
Pork Chop w/ 2 sides
$14.99
Salmon w/ 2 sides
$16.99
6 ounce Atlantic salmon served w/ 2 sides
Steak w/ 2 sides
$16.99
8 ounce black angus steak chargrilled served w/ 2 sides
Steamed Mussels
$9.99
Surf & Turf w/ 2 sides
$28.99
Sides
French Fries
$3.29
Our house fries cooked to a crisp
Macaroni & Cheese
$3.99
Our three cheese white cheddar, Asiago & cream cheese smothered in cork screw pasta
Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
Mashed Potatoes with cheese
$4.75
Onions Rings
$4.99
Thick-cut, beer battered and fried crispy
Roasted Potatoes
$4.99
Sauteed Spinach
$4.99
Side Caesar Salad
$3.00
Side House Salad
$3.00
Steamed Broccoli with cheese
$5.99
Steamed Fresh Broccoli
$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
Our rib cut sweet potato fries seasoned and fried to a perfect crunch
Veggie of the day
$4.99
Salads
Soda/Juice
Liquor
Green goblin
$7.50
Dewars
$8.00
Fistfull of bourbon
$7.00
Bluecoat
$7.50
Bombay
$7.00
Hendricks
$7.25
Tanqueray
$6.50
Well Gin
$4.50
Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.25
Baileys
$6.25
Frangelca
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$7.50
Hennessy
$12.50
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$5.75
Mango Hennessy
$14.00
Passoa
$5.00
Remy Martin
$13.00
Rumchata
$5.00
Rumple Minze
$6.00
Sambuca
$6.00
Strawberry Hennessy
$14.00
Tuaca
$6.00
REMY 1738
$15.00
Apple Pie
$5.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Bacardi Silver
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$5.50
Captain silver
$5.50
Malibu
$5.25
Myers Dark
$6.00
Rum Raven Rum
$4.50
Well Rum
$4.50
1800 Coconut
$6.50
1800 Gold
$6.50
1800 Silver
$6.50
Casamigos Reposado
$13.00
Casamigos blanco
$12.00
Cenote Tequila
$12.00
Cuervo Gold
$5.50
Cuervo Silver
$5.50
El Jimador
$7.00
El Jimador
$7.00
Espolon Tequila
$7.00
Herradura Anejo
$7.00
Milagro
$7.00
Partida Tequila
$7.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Sauza
$6.00
Suerte Tequila
$6.00
Teremana
$6.00
Well Tequila
$4.50
Yave
$7.00
44 North Huckleberry
$6.00
44 North Nectarine
$6.00
Absolut
$6.50
Absolut Citron
$6.50
Deep Eddy
$6.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$6.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.00
Deep Eddy Peach
$6.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
$6.00
Gentleman's
$10.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
New Amsterdam
$6.00
New Amsterdam Grapefruit
$6.00
New Amsterdam Orange
$6.00
Smirnoff
$5.50
Smirnoff Orange
$5.50
Smirnoff Red White and blue
$5.50
Smirnoff Sour
$5.50
Smirnoff Vanilla
$5.50
Stoli
$7.00
Stoli Orange
$7.00
Three olives Cherry
$6.00
Three olives watermelon
$6.00
Tito's
$8.00
Well Vodka
$4.50
Western Son
$6.00
Kettle One
$9.00
American Honey
$6.00
Angel’s Envy
$9.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Bird Dog
$6.00
Bulliet
$7.50
Bulliet Rye
$7.50
Crown Apple
$6.50
Crown Black
$7.00
Crown Peach
$6.50
Crown Royal
$6.50
Fireball
$6.00
Gentleman's Jack
$7.50
HillBilly Rye
$5.50
Jack Apple
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jack Fire
$6.50
Jack Honey
$6.50
Jameson
$8.25
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Black
$6.00
Johnny Walker
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.50
Old Forester
$6.00
Screwball
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$5.75
Seagrams 7 Honey
$5.75
Seagrams VO
$5.75
Slane
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
Stolen
$6.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Beer
BIG TRUCK
$6.00
Domestic Pitcher
$12.00
ELYSIAN SPACE DUST
$6.00
Hoop Tea
$5.00
Import Pitcher
$13.00
Loose Cannon
$5.75
Natty Boh
$3.50
Sierra summer break IPA
$5.50
Stella draft with glass
$6.00
Stella draft 16 oz
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Bold Rock
$4.00
Bud
$3.50
Bud Ice
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Bud Light Lime
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.50
Corona Premier
$5.00
Coronita
$3.00Out of stock
Dog Fish 60
$5.00
Dog Fish 90 IPA
$5.00
Flying Dog Raging Bitch
$5.50
Guiness
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
HENRYS ORANGE
$4.25
Jacques Au Lantern
$5.00
Michelob Light
$3.45
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
mikes
$4.50
Miller Light
$3.50
Modelo
$4.50
Molson
$4.50
Natty Boh
$3.25
New Castle
$4.00
O'Doul's
$3.00
Redd's Cider
$4.50
Rolling Rock
$3.35
Screwdriver
$4.50
Stella
$4.75
Twisted Tea
$4.50
Yuengling
$3.50
Bud light can
$3.25
Cranberry Smash
$6.00
Dreamsicle Smash
$4.50
Guinness Can
$4.75
Hazy IPA
$5.00
Heineken Zero
$4.25
Nat-Ice
$3.25
Natty Boh 24oz
$4.00
Natural Light
$2.50
Orange Smash
$6.00
Sierra Navada Octoberfest
$5.00
Truly Berry 24oz
$4.75
White Claw
$4.75
Cocktails
lemon drop
$7.00
Amaretto sour
$6.00
Black Russian
$5.25
Bloody Mary
$6.00
City Line Punch
$9.00
GREEN TEA DRINK
$9.00
Casamigos Reposado MARGRITA
$13.00
Greenies
$5.00
Irish Coffee
$6.50
Italian Surfer
$6.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$8.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Margarita Rail
$7.00
Patron margrita
$10.00
Red Sangria
$7.99
Tequila Sunrise (rail)
$6.00
Tito's Punch
$8.00
Top tequila sunrise
$9.00
Woo Woo
$8.00
Shots
Buttery Nipple
$5.00
Fireball
$6.00
Green Tea
$6.50
Greenie
$4.50
Italian Surfer
$5.50
Jagger
$6.00
Jameson Pickle Back
$7.00
jello shots
$3.00
Jolly Rancher
$4.50
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Melon Ball
$5.00
NY Lemon Drop
$6.00
Red Headed Slut
$5.75
Royal Flush
$6.00
Rumple Minze
$6.00
Slippery Nipple
$5.00
Vodka Pickle Back
$5.70
Washington Apple
$6.00
Dessert
Entrees
Pit
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your favorite neighborhood bar.
Location
6510 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
Gallery
