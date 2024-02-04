- Home
Charles Village Pub & Patio Towson
778 Reviews
$$
19 West Pennsylvania Ave
Towson, MD 21204
C/O ALCOHOL
C/O Beer
- C/O 6pk- Natural Light$7.99
- C/O 6pk- Miller Light$9.99
- C/O 6pk- Bud Light$9.99
- C/O 6pk- Budweiser$9.99
- C/O 6pk- Coors Light$9.99
- C/O 6pk- Natty Boh-16oz Cans$11.99
- C/O 6pk- Mich Ultra$11.99
- C/O 6pk- White Claw$12.99
- C/O 6pk- Corona$13.99
- C/O 6pk- Corona Light$13.99
- C/O Beer
- C/O 12pk- White Claw$18.99
- C/O 18pk- Bud Light$19.99
- C/O 18pk- Budweiser$19.99
- C/O 18pk- Mich Ultra$22.99
- C/O 24pk- Corona$34.99
- C/O 24pk- Corona Light$34.99
- C/O 30pk- Natural Light$21.99
- C/O 24pk-White Claw$34.99
- C/O 24pk-High Noon$59.99
C/O Liquor
C/O Wine
- 1.5L- Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio$17.99
- 750ML- Casillero del Diablo Cabernet$12.99
- 750ML- Casillero del Diablo Red Blend$12.99
- 750ML- Menage a Trios Red Blend$11.99
- 750ML- Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blanc$11.99
- 750ML- Silver Gate Cabernet$8.99
- 750ML- Silver Gate Chardonnay$8.99
- 750ML- Wycliff Champagne$8.99
- 750 ML- House Wine | Champagne$8.99
FOOD (3PD)
Let's Get it Started
- Ahi Tuna$14.99
Blackened tuna, served over pickled cucumbers & red onions. Served with cusabi and soy sauce
- Big A$$ Nachos$17.99
Crowd Pleaser size - tortilla chips smothered in our homemade cheese sauce and melted shredded cheese; topped off with jalapenos, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Crispy Brussels$11.99Out of stock
Fried up crispy but tender on the inside. Served with spicy ranch
- Buff Bites$12.99
Homemade crispy chicken bites, tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
House made, with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Crab Pretzel$15.99
A large soft pretzel baked with crab dip and melted shredded cheese, topped with old bay
- Eggrolls - SW$11.99
Made from scratch, black bean salsa, BBQ chicken, roasted corn and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy ranch
- Fried Pickles$10.99
- Mediterranean app$12.99
Housemade hummus, olive tapenade and spicy feta dip served with crispy naan bread, olives, carrots, celery, cucumber and tomatoes
- Mozz Sticks$10.99
served with marinara
- No Plates / Napkins / Utensils
No Plates / Napkins / Utensils
- Pretzel Bite w/ chez$10.99
Bite sized soft pretzels, served with housemade beer cheese
- Ques - Chicken$15.99
Diced grilled chicken folded into a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and blended cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Ques - Short Rib$15.99
Shredded Braised Short Rib folded into a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and blended cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Tots Skillet$12.99
Crispy tots topped with melted shredded cheese and bacon. Served with spicy ranch
- Truffle Fries Bucket$9.99
Crisp fries tossed in truffle oil, garlic and Parmesan cheese
- Wings$14.99
Crispy wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
Where’s The Beef?
- OBG Smashburger$15.99
American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun.
- California Burger$15.99
Avocado, arugula, bacon, pepper jack, red onion and cilantro lime aioli
- Yellowstone Burger$16.99
Our CAB topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings & BBQ sauce.
- Triple B Burger$16.99
Our CAB burger blackened topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & onion straws
- Don't Have A Cow Burger$15.99
Delicious & clean label plant based (pea) burger (soy free) topped with arugula, avocado, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese and sriracha ranch drizzle
- Morning After Burger$16.99
Black Angus hand pattied burger topped with cheese, bacon, and a fried egg, served with mayo.
- OBG Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
Our Handmade Burger topped with your choice of Cheese & Bacon
- OBG Cheeseburger$14.99
Our Handmade Burger cooked to your liking, topped with your choice of cheese.
- OBG Hamburger$13.99
Sandwiches & More
- Avocado BBBLT$15.99
Thick cut, slab bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and green goddess aioli on white toast
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$15.99
Grilled chicken w/ red onion, shredded cheese and drizzled BBQ sauce on top.
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$15.99
Grilled chicken topped w/ mozzarella cheese melted bleu cheese crumbles & buffalo sauce.
- Twisted Cheesesteak$15.99
Hoagie Roll stuffed with sweetie peppers, onions, sriracha cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato.
- Twisted Chicken Cheesesteak$15.99
Hoagie Roll stuffed with sweety peppers, onions, sriracha cheddar cheese , Mayo, lettuce & tomato
- Chick Tender Truff Fry$17.99
Hand dipped served with Garlic Honey aioli. Also Available Buffalo Style Tenders
- Crabcake Sandwich$19.99
- Fish & Chips$15.99
- French Dip$15.99
Slow roasted eye round topped with provolone cheese, red onions and tiger sauce on a toasted brioche roll. Served with au jus
- Mel’s Turkey sand$15.99
Grilled turkey, muenster, bacon, red onion, arugula, hummus and spicy feta on marble rye
- Nashville Hot Chick Sand$15.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in nashville hot sauce, with cole slaw and pickles on a toasted brioche roll
- Rachael (Turkey)$14.99
Grilled turkey, thousand island, coleslaw and swiss on marble rye
- Reuben (Corn Beef)$15.99
Corned Beef, thousand island, sauerkraut and swiss on marble rye
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.99
Grilled Texas Toast, Braised BBQ Short Rib, Caramelized Onions & Cheddar Cheese.
- Shrimp Tacos$16.99
3 flour tortillas filled with CVP shrimp, broccoli slaw, pico de gallo, cheese, sriracha ranch drizzle. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
- Short Rib Tacos$15.99
Short Rib, sweet & spicy BBQ sauce, diced avocado, red onion & jalapeno lime aioli. Served with chips & salsa.
The Main Event
- Chicken Pot Pie$17.99
Chunks of chicken, vegetables and potatoes topped w/ puff pastry and baked to a goldenbrown.
- Pasta - Cajun Chick Shrimp$19.99
Grape tomatoes, bell peppers and penne pasta tossed in a creamy rose sauce; topped with blacked chicken and shrimp. Served with garlic bread
- Steak Frites$20.99
12 oz. flat iron steak topped w/ herb butter. served w/ truffle fries
Rabbit Food
- Black & Blue Salad$19.99
Mixed greens topped with red onion, Blue Cheese, Red Sweety drop peppers & onion straws, topped with 6 oz. of thinly sliced strip steak cooked to your liking.
- Caesar Chicken$16.99
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, chicken, Caesar dressing
- Towson Cobb Salad$18.99
MIXED GREENS W/ GRILLED CHICKEN, SLICED EGG, AVOCADO, BACON, GRAPE TOMATOES, DICED RED ONION, FIRE ROSTED CORN & CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
- Fajita Salad Chicken$16.99
Mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar, jalapenos, diced peppers, red onions, tomatoes and blackened chicken in a crispy fajita shell. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Caesar Full$11.99
Chopped romaine topped with shredded parmesan and croutons
- Side Caesar$6.99
- Garden Full$11.99
Mixed greens topped with, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, diced red onion, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons
- Side Garden$6.99
- Greek Full$11.99
Chopped romaine topped with grape tomatoes, olives, red onion, pepperoncinis, feta cheese and oregano.
- Side Greek$6.99