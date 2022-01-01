Severna Park restaurants you'll love

Severna Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Severna Park

Severna Park's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Greek
Bagels
Must-try Severna Park restaurants

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon$5.79
Backpacker's Pie$14.99
Classic Pan Omelette$14.89
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$3.00
Gyro Platter$18.00
Chix Souvlaki Sandwich$12.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Soft Pretzel$13.00
Two hearth-baked salted pretzels, Oliver Brewing Co. beer cheese sauce, and tangy beer mustard.
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Gluten friendly dish. Topped with our chipotle remoulade.
Tex Mex Rolls$9.00
Spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with avocado cream sauce and salsa.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
JB's image

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$7.99
Crusted pizza dough baked golden brown and served with house marinara sauce
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.99
Shaved beef, onions, and cheese fried in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with queso blanco
Tender Dinner$12.99
Golden fried chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, and honey mustard.
(you may choose two alternate sides)
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

 

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Park Wings$13.75
8 fresh jumbo wings or 6 house-made tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce; Park Sauce(Pictured), BBQ, Buffalo or Old Bay. Served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing.
Create Your Own Burger$11.75
Topped with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
$6 Burger$6.00
8oz Angus burger grilled and topped with American cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion; served with fries.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Uber Bagels & Deli

147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese$6.25
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Taylor Ham, and your choice of cheese
CYO Deli Sandwich$7.25
Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings
Bagels in a bag - Online only$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image

 

Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD

552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

Avg 4.6 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROASTED BEET SALAD / OV$13.00
Crispy Sprouts$9.00
Wings
More about Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$14.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor
Boneless Wings$12.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & house made ranch* Your Choice of sauce.
Kids Tenders$8.00
Two chicken tenders and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
More about Severna Park Taphouse
The Social - Severna Park image

 

The Social - Severna Park

139 Ritchie Hwy A, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Social - Severna Park

