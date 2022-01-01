Severna Park restaurants you'll love
Must-try Severna Park restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$5.79
|Backpacker's Pie
|$14.99
|Classic Pan Omelette
|$14.89
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.00
|Gyro Platter
|$18.00
|Chix Souvlaki Sandwich
|$12.00
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.00
Two hearth-baked salted pretzels, Oliver Brewing Co. beer cheese sauce, and tangy beer mustard.
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Gluten friendly dish. Topped with our chipotle remoulade.
|Tex Mex Rolls
|$9.00
Spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with avocado cream sauce and salsa.
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$7.99
Crusted pizza dough baked golden brown and served with house marinara sauce
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$9.99
Shaved beef, onions, and cheese fried in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with queso blanco
|Tender Dinner
|$12.99
Golden fried chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, and honey mustard.
(you may choose two alternate sides)
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Popular items
|The Park Wings
|$13.75
8 fresh jumbo wings or 6 house-made tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce; Park Sauce(Pictured), BBQ, Buffalo or Old Bay. Served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing.
|Create Your Own Burger
|$11.75
Topped with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|$6 Burger
|$6.00
8oz Angus burger grilled and topped with American cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion; served with fries.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Uber Bagels & Deli
147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese
|$6.25
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Taylor Ham, and your choice of cheese
|CYO Deli Sandwich
|$7.25
Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings
|Bagels in a bag - Online only
|$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park
|Popular items
|ROASTED BEET SALAD / OV
|$13.00
|Crispy Sprouts
|$9.00
|Wings
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & house made ranch* Your Choice of sauce.
|Kids Tenders
|$8.00
Two chicken tenders and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
The Social - Severna Park
139 Ritchie Hwy A, Severna Park