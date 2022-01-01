Restaurant header imageView gallery

Severna Park Taphouse

227 Reviews

$$

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd

Severna Park, MD 21146

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
All American Burger

Appetizers

Bang-Bang Shrimp

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Battered and fried shrimp, tossed in a spicy bang bang sauce

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Black & Red Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna, black sesame seeds, seaweed salad, wasabi, ginger and soy sauce**

Boneless Wings

$14.00

8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & house made ranch* Your Choice of sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Cauliflower florets battered flash fried served with celery, carrots & house made ranch

Chips - Salsa - Queso - Guac

$13.00

Fresh made salsa served with white corn tortilla chips, guacamole and queso

Chips and Salsa

$9.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Crab, cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese, served with crostini

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

Jumbo soft pretzel, house made crab dip and cheddar jack cheese

Crabby Tots

$16.00

Tater tots, crab dip and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with house-made ranch

Loaded Fries

$12.00

House-cut french fries, bacon and cheddar jack cheese, served with housemade ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Six mozzarella sticks battered and fried, served with marinara

Nachos

$16.00

White corn tortilla chips, queso, pico de galo, served with sour cream and fresh salsa* Your choice: Grilled Chicken, Chili, Smoked Pulled Pork, Sriracha Chicken or Steak

Nachos No Meat

$12.00

White corn tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, served with sour cream and fresh salsa* No Meat

Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of flash fried onion rings

Quesadilla

$12.00

Your Choice: Steak & Cheese with tomato, Chicken & Cheese with tomato, or Veggie & Cheese with onion, tomato, green pepper, fresh garlic and mushroom; Served with sour cream & fresh salsa

Roasted Jalapenos

$11.00Out of stock

Six jalapeño halves stuffed with a cream cheese-cilantro filling, served with house made cilantro lime ranch dressing

Tacos - Shrimp

Tacos - Shrimp

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and creamy sriracha sauce served with chips & salsa on two soft flour and corn tortillas*

Sriracha Rockfish Tacos

$14.00

Blackened rockfish fillets, spicy cabbage slaw, diced tomato, creamy sriracha sauce, served on two warm flour or corn tacos

Veggies and Dip

$8.00

Carrot, celery, red pepper, broccoli and buttermilk ranch dip

Veggies Tempura Fried

$11.00
Wings

Wings

$14.00

8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, tri-colored strips, grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese, tossed with BBQ buttermilk ranch dressing

Big Caesar Salad

$10.00

Traditional Caesar Salad, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Big Spring Salad

$9.00

Spring salad mix, portabella mushrooms, green peppers, onion, tomato and comes with balsamic dressing *GF

Big Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Fajita Salad - Chicken

$17.00

Fajita Salad - Steak

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, marinated steak, served in a tortilla bowl with tri-colored strips and cilantro lime ranch dressing

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with grilled chicken mandarin oranges, cranberries, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Ahi Spring Salad

Seared Ahi Spring Salad

$18.00

Seared ahi tuna, served rare, spring lettuce mix, Portobello mushrooms, and wasabi ranch dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Side Spring Salad

$6.00

Spring lettuce mix, portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and balsamic vinaigrette

To-Go Pint Caesar Dressing

To-Go Pint Ranch Dressing

$6.00

House made blue cheese, Caesar, Ranch, or Cilantro Lime Ranch

Soups

Ground Chuck Chili

$8.00

Bowl of ground chuck chili, Charlie Brown brand chili spice, kidney beans, cheddar jack, jalapeños and cornbread

Maryland Crab Soup Bowl

$9.00

Vegetable blend, tomato based broth, bacon, jumbo lump crab, made with local pale lager

Cream Of Crab Soup Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Hamburger Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

All American Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb custom ground chuck and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries

BBQ Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb custom ground chuck, bacon, sautéed jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Beyond plant based burger topped with onion served on a rolled-oat bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries

Black and Blue Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb custom ground chuck blackened and topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries

Coach Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb custom ground chuck burger, bacon, onion ring, cheddar, blue cheese and tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries

Pretzel Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb custom ground chuck, swiss cheese, dijon mustard served on a pretzel roll, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries

Taphouse Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb custom ground chuck, caramelized onion, applewood bacon and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries

Slider Burgers

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Ahi tuna cooked rare and served with lettuce, tomato and wasabi ranch on a pretzel roll, served with fresh cut fries

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato served on Texas toast, side of mayo, served with fresh cut fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, served with house made bleu cheese dressing, served with fresh cut fries

Cheese Steak Sub

$16.00

Steak, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese served on a Philly Amoroso roll, served with fresh cut fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, with buttermilk ranch dressing, served with fresh cut fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing, served with fresh cut fries

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, served on a pretzel roll, served with fresh cut fries

Crab Cake Sandwich/ Fries

$25.00

Lump crab cake broiled or fried served with lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll, served with fresh cut fries

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast W Fries

$12.00

Smkd Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.00

Four chicken tenders and fries

Crab Cake Sandwich/ Fries

$25.00

Lump crab cake broiled or fried served with lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll, served with fresh cut fries

Fajitas - Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce

Fajitas - Combo Steak, Chicken, Shrimp

Fajitas - Combo Steak, Chicken, Shrimp

$22.00

Combo fajitas, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce

Fajitas - Shrimp

$18.00

Blackened shrimp, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce

Fajitas - Steak

$18.00

Marinated steak, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce

Quinoa Shrimp Bowl

Quinoa Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Jumbo blackened shrimp served over steamed red quinoa, cilantro lime veggie blend, topped with steamed broccoli and red pepper

Tacos - Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Blackened tuna, rare, seaweed salad, guacamole, sriracha mayo, on two soft flour or corn tacos, served with chips and salsa

Tacos - Shrimp

Tacos - Shrimp

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and creamy sriracha sauce served with chips & salsa on two soft flour and corn tortillas*

Tacos - Sriracha

$16.00

Your choice steak, chicken, or blackened shrimp. Two soft flour or corn tacos stuffed with pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy sriracha sauce, served with chips and salsa

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Two chicken tenders and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids burger with American cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Mac N' Cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box

Dessert

Baked Apple Pie

$7.00

Baked apple pie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Brownie a' la mode

$8.00

Ghirardelli chocolate brownie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Maine Root Beer Float

$7.00

Maine organic root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

Side Bacon (3 slices)

$1.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Chili

$3.00

Side Cornbread

$2.00

Side Crostini Bread

$1.99

Side Grilled Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Guac

$0.75

Side Jalepenos

$0.50

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Side of Broccoli

$2.00

Side of Green Beans

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Queso

$0.50

Side Quinoa

$2.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Sm Side of Fries

$2.00

Sm Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Sm Side of Tots

$3.00

Side Tortilla Shells

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice Box

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Energy

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Lemonade NOT IN BOTTLE

$3.00

MR Root Beer

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Saranac Shirley Temple

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$7.00

DB John Daly

$6.00

Deep Eddy -

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.50

Deep Eddy GF

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.50

Deep Eddy Swet Tea

$7.50

Kettle One

$9.00

Lytos Vodka

$8.00

Pinnacle Vodka

$6.50

Stoli O

$7.50

Rail Vodka

$6.00

DBL 3 Olives

$14.00

DBL Absolute

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$15.00

DBL Kettle One

$19.00

DBL Lytos Vodka

$15.00

DBL Stoli

$15.00

DBL Stoli Crushed

$15.00

DBL Stoli O

$15.00

DBL Titos Promo $6

$12.00

DBL Titos Vodka

$15.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

McCalls Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay saphire

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$9.26

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Beefeater Strawberry

$18.00

DBL McCalls Gin

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Calico Jack

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kracken

$9.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00Out of stock

Meyers Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Mount Gay

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Soul cachaça GF

$8.50

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Calico Jack

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Kracken

$18.00

DBL Malibu Coconut Rum

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$18.00

DBL Mount Gay

$14.00

Well Rum

$7.00

1800 Blanco

$9.00

Casa Migos

$8.26

Casa Migos Anejo

$10.50

Casa Migos Resposado*

$9.00

Cuervo

$7.00Out of stock

Tres Agaves Reposado

$8.00

Dulce Vita Jalapeno Lime

$8.00

Dulce Vita Pineapple

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Herradura

$9.00

Herradura SUPREMA**

$35.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Café

$9.00

Patron Gran Platinum**

$14.00

Patron Reposado*

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Xo Café

$10.00

Sauza Tequilla

$7.50

Tres Agave Anejo*

$9.00

Tres Agave Blanco

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Casa Migos

$16.00

DBL Cuervo

$14.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$16.00

DBL Dulce Vita Jalapeno Lime

$16.00

DBL Dulce Vita Pineapple

$16.00

DBL Espolon

$16.00

DBL Herradura

$18.00

DBL Herradura SUPREMA

$70.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$18.00

DBL Patron Café

$18.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$24.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$18.00

DBL Sauza Tequilla

$15.00

Amador Whiskey (Wine Barrel)

$7.50Out of stock

American Honey

$6.50

Angels Envy

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$7.50

Fistful of Bourbon

$6.25

Howler Banana Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.50

Jack Single Barrel

$11.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Ipa

$11.00

Jameson 12 Yr

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Cask Mates

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson Flight (Three Shots 1.5oz/es)

$24.00

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Jeffersons Ocean Bourbon

$14.99

Jim Beam

$7.75

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$9.75

Makers Mark

$8.00

Powers Irish Whiskey

$7.50

Sagamore Rye

$8.50

Skrewball

$6.88

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seagrams VO

$7.75

Stranahan's Whiskey

$10.00

Tullmoredu (Tully)

$8.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turky 101

$8.75Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$8.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL American Honey

$16.00

DBL Angels Envy

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Canadian Club

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBLJameson

$15.00

DBL Jameson 12 Yr

$24.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$24.00

DBL Jameson Cask Mates

$24.00

DBL Jameson Cold Brew

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.50

DBL Knob Creek

$19.50

DBL Makers 46

$19.50

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Sagamore Rye

$17.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$15.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$15.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$22.00

Dewars

$7.99Out of stock

Dewars 12 Yr

$12.99Out of stock

Dewers White Label

$9.99

Dewars 18 Year

$14.99

Glen Grant

$9.99Out of stock

Glen Grant 15 yr

$11.99

Glen Grant 18 Yr

$12.99Out of stock

DBL Well Scotch

$14.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Dewars 12 Yr

$25.98

DBL Dewers White Label

$19.98

DBL Glen Grant 18 Yr

$25.98

DBL Glen Grant

$19.98

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.50

Bols Triple Sec

$6.75

Triple Sec

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.75

Di Saronno Amaretto

$7.75Out of stock

Frangelico

$6.75

Godiva Chocolate

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$8.75

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$6.75

Martell Blue Swift

$12.50

Martell VS

$10.00

Orchata

$6.50

Peachtree

$5.00

Pucker Green Apple

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.11

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Chambord

$10.11

Cocktails

Crushes

Crushes

$8.00

Hand made crushes, Vodka, Triple Sec, Juice of your Choice and Lime Soda. Make it Skinny: Vodka, Juice, Soda

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

B52

$9.00

Bacardi Tangerine

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Banana Bread Shooter 2 OZ HOWLER HEAD Banana Whiskey 1 OZ FRANGELICO 1 OZ RUMCHATA .5 OZ BANANA LIQUEUR Bacardi SPRINKLED WITH NUTMEG

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bellini

$7.50

Black and Tan

$7.00

Black Eyed Susan

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Bloody Mary Loaded

$11.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$5.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Blushing Bride (titos, cran, soda, lime)

$7.50

BMore Old Fashion -Sagamore Rye

$11.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Car Bomb/Irish Car Slammer

$9.00
Casa Migos Margarita

Casa Migos Margarita

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Crush Bomb

$7.50

Crush Crowler 32 oz no ice

$24.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.55

Game day shot PIN

$5.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Coffee - Jameson

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jamie Bomb

$7.50

John Daly

$6.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island *Top Shelf*

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.98

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00
Margaria Top Shelf

Margaria Top Shelf

$12.00
Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mule

$8.00

Mule - Jack Apple, cider, souvenir mug

$11.00

Mule - MD Mule Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Peach Bomb

$6.00

Peanut Butter N Jelly

$7.57

Lytos Pickle Shot

$8.26

Rob Roy

$8.95

Royal Flush

$7.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sangria

$6.50

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.75

Sex on the Beach

$8.75

Sidecar

$8.95

Silver Star Margarita

$8.00

Sliver

$3.00

Snake Bite

$7.50

Stonewall

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Tea

$7.00

Drink Of The Day

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$7.11

Thin Mint Cookie Shot

$7.11

24 Shot

$7.11

Wine

GLS Chateau St Michelle Cabernet

$9.00

GLS CR Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

GLS CR Merlot

$5.00

GLS CR Pinot Noir

$5.00Out of stock

GLS Imagery Pinot Noir NEW!

$8.50

GLS Josh Cabernet

$7.50

GLS Macmurray Pinot Noir

$8.50

GLS Mirassou Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Noble V Merlot

$7.00

BTL Capitals Red

$38.00

BTL Chateau St Michelle Cabernet

$34.00

BTL CR Cab Sauv 1.5L

$30.00

BTL CR Merlot 1.5L

$30.00

BTL CR Pinot Noir .750

$14.00

BTL GLS Imagery Pinot Noir NEW!

$32.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Macmurray Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Mirassou Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Noble Vines Merlot

$15.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio NEW!

$6.00

GLS CR Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS CR Moscato

$5.00Out of stock

GLS CR Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS CR White Zin

$5.00

GLS Ecco Domani Pino Grigio

$7.50

GLS Josh Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS Lemonade Stand NEW! June Special

$4.00

GLS Mirassou Moscato

$7.50

GLS Relax Reisling

$6.00

GLS Starborough Sauv Blanc

$7.50

BLT Chloe Pinot Grigio NEW!

$22.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pino Grigio

$28.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL House White Zin

$30.00

BTL Josh Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Lemonade Stand NEW!

$16.00

BTL Mirassou Moscato

$28.00

BTL Starborough Sauv Blanc

$28.00

GLS Josh Rose

$6.00

BTL Josh Rose

$22.00

GLS Wycliff Brut Champagne

$6.00

BTL Wycliff Brut Champagne

$22.00

BTL Capitals Stanly Cup Bubbly

$38.00

Seltzers

NUTRL LEMONADE

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Crook & Marker Margarita Can

$5.00

NUTRL

$5.00

Crowler

$7 Draft

$7.00

BURLEY OAK LOST IN THE COUNTRY IPA • DB

$7.57

In collaboration with our experimental small batch brewery Loakal Branch Brewing, we crafted this IPA with Simcoe, Amarillo, Wai-iti, Rakua, and Waimea hops, providing a heavy fruit-forward taste experience with notes of apricot, pomelo, peach, and citrus.

SHOCK TOP BELGIAN WHITE • 28

$5.96

5.2% ABV • 10 IBU • ST LOUIS, MO • WHEAT BEER - WITBIER

10 DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINUTE IPA

$6.88

FORDHAM & DOMINION ZOMBEE HONEY ALE • 30

$6.65

JAILBREAK THE INFINITE • 28

$6.88Out of stock

GUINNESS OPEN GATE BALTIMORE BLONDE • 20

$6.65Out of stock

OLIVER $$ BILLS Y'ALL • 8

$7.11

• 05 PEABODY HEIGHTS SOCA

$5.00

RAR MARYLAN • 16

$7.57

*SAMPLE*

SIERRA NEVADA SUMMER BREAK • 9

$6.88

SOUTHERN TIER Nu Haze

$7.11

20 Magic Hat #9

$5.96Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Local neighborhood restaurant and bar, specializing in craft beer. The Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits with two bars featuring 41 beer on tap. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews. Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers. We offer vegan, gluten reduced and keto options including patron favorites: the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl. Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759 or order online www.severnaparktaphouse.com

Website

Location

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

Severna Park Taphouse image
Severna Park Taphouse image
Main pic

