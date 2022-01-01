Severna Park Taphouse

Restaurant info

Local neighborhood restaurant and bar, specializing in craft beer. The Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits with two bars featuring 41 beer on tap. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews. Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers. We offer vegan, gluten reduced and keto options including patron favorites: the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl. Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759 or order online www.severnaparktaphouse.com

