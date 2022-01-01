- Home
- /
- Severna Park
- /
- Severna Park Taphouse
Severna Park Taphouse
227 Reviews
$$
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd
Severna Park, MD 21146
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bang-Bang Shrimp
Battered and fried shrimp, tossed in a spicy bang bang sauce
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Black & Red Ahi Tuna
Seared ahi tuna, black sesame seeds, seaweed salad, wasabi, ginger and soy sauce**
Boneless Wings
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & house made ranch* Your Choice of sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower florets battered flash fried served with celery, carrots & house made ranch
Chips - Salsa - Queso - Guac
Fresh made salsa served with white corn tortilla chips, guacamole and queso
Chips and Salsa
Crab Dip
Crab, cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese, served with crostini
Crab Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel, house made crab dip and cheddar jack cheese
Crabby Tots
Tater tots, crab dip and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with house-made ranch
Loaded Fries
House-cut french fries, bacon and cheddar jack cheese, served with housemade ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Six mozzarella sticks battered and fried, served with marinara
Nachos
White corn tortilla chips, queso, pico de galo, served with sour cream and fresh salsa* Your choice: Grilled Chicken, Chili, Smoked Pulled Pork, Sriracha Chicken or Steak
Nachos No Meat
White corn tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, served with sour cream and fresh salsa* No Meat
Onion Rings
Basket of flash fried onion rings
Quesadilla
Your Choice: Steak & Cheese with tomato, Chicken & Cheese with tomato, or Veggie & Cheese with onion, tomato, green pepper, fresh garlic and mushroom; Served with sour cream & fresh salsa
Roasted Jalapenos
Six jalapeño halves stuffed with a cream cheese-cilantro filling, served with house made cilantro lime ranch dressing
Tacos - Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and creamy sriracha sauce served with chips & salsa on two soft flour and corn tortillas*
Sriracha Rockfish Tacos
Blackened rockfish fillets, spicy cabbage slaw, diced tomato, creamy sriracha sauce, served on two warm flour or corn tacos
Veggies and Dip
Carrot, celery, red pepper, broccoli and buttermilk ranch dip
Veggies Tempura Fried
Wings
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, tri-colored strips, grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese, tossed with BBQ buttermilk ranch dressing
Big Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Big Spring Salad
Spring salad mix, portabella mushrooms, green peppers, onion, tomato and comes with balsamic dressing *GF
Big Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Fajita Salad - Chicken
Fajita Salad - Steak
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, marinated steak, served in a tortilla bowl with tri-colored strips and cilantro lime ranch dressing
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Spring mix topped with grilled chicken mandarin oranges, cranberries, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette
Seared Ahi Spring Salad
Seared ahi tuna, served rare, spring lettuce mix, Portobello mushrooms, and wasabi ranch dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Side Spring Salad
Spring lettuce mix, portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and balsamic vinaigrette
To-Go Pint Caesar Dressing
To-Go Pint Ranch Dressing
House made blue cheese, Caesar, Ranch, or Cilantro Lime Ranch
Soups
Ground Chuck Chili
Bowl of ground chuck chili, Charlie Brown brand chili spice, kidney beans, cheddar jack, jalapeños and cornbread
Maryland Crab Soup Bowl
Vegetable blend, tomato based broth, bacon, jumbo lump crab, made with local pale lager
Cream Of Crab Soup Bowl
Hamburger Soup
Burgers
All American Burger
1/2 lb custom ground chuck and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
BBQ Bacon Jalapeno Burger
1/2 lb custom ground chuck, bacon, sautéed jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Beyond Burger
Beyond plant based burger topped with onion served on a rolled-oat bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Black and Blue Burger
1/2 lb custom ground chuck blackened and topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Coach Burger
1/2 lb custom ground chuck burger, bacon, onion ring, cheddar, blue cheese and tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Pretzel Burger
1/2 lb custom ground chuck, swiss cheese, dijon mustard served on a pretzel roll, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Taphouse Burger
1/2 lb custom ground chuck, caramelized onion, applewood bacon and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Slider Burgers
Sandwiches & Wraps
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Blackened Ahi tuna cooked rare and served with lettuce, tomato and wasabi ranch on a pretzel roll, served with fresh cut fries
BLT Sandwich
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato served on Texas toast, side of mayo, served with fresh cut fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, served with house made bleu cheese dressing, served with fresh cut fries
Cheese Steak Sub
Steak, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese served on a Philly Amoroso roll, served with fresh cut fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, with buttermilk ranch dressing, served with fresh cut fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing, served with fresh cut fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, served on a pretzel roll, served with fresh cut fries
Crab Cake Sandwich/ Fries
Lump crab cake broiled or fried served with lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll, served with fresh cut fries
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast W Fries
Smkd Pork Sandwich
Entrees
Chicken Tender Platter
Four chicken tenders and fries
Crab Cake Sandwich/ Fries
Lump crab cake broiled or fried served with lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll, served with fresh cut fries
Fajitas - Chicken
Grilled chicken, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
Fajitas - Combo Steak, Chicken, Shrimp
Combo fajitas, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
Fajitas - Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
Fajitas - Steak
Marinated steak, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
Quinoa Shrimp Bowl
Jumbo blackened shrimp served over steamed red quinoa, cilantro lime veggie blend, topped with steamed broccoli and red pepper
Tacos - Ahi Tuna
Blackened tuna, rare, seaweed salad, guacamole, sriracha mayo, on two soft flour or corn tacos, served with chips and salsa
Tacos - Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and creamy sriracha sauce served with chips & salsa on two soft flour and corn tortillas*
Tacos - Sriracha
Your choice steak, chicken, or blackened shrimp. Two soft flour or corn tacos stuffed with pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy sriracha sauce, served with chips and salsa
Kids Menu
Kids Tenders
Two chicken tenders and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids burger with American cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Mac N' Cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
Dessert
Sides
Side Bacon (3 slices)
Side Baked Potato
Side Blue Cheese
Side Celery
Side Chili
Side Cornbread
Side Crostini Bread
Side Grilled Tomatoes
Side Guac
Side Jalepenos
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Mac N Cheese
Side of Broccoli
Side of Green Beans
Side Onion Rings
Side Queso
Side Quinoa
Side Ranch
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Tortilla Chips
Sm Side of Fries
Sm Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Sm Side of Tots
Side Tortilla Shells
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice Box
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Energy
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Ice Tea - Unsweetened
Lemonade NOT IN BOTTLE
MR Root Beer
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Saranac Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Ice Tea
Tonic
Liquor
Titos Vodka
Absolut
DB John Daly
Deep Eddy -
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy GF
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Swet Tea
Kettle One
Lytos Vodka
Pinnacle Vodka
Stoli O
Rail Vodka
DBL 3 Olives
DBL Absolute
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Deep Eddy Orange
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Kettle One
DBL Lytos Vodka
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Crushed
DBL Stoli O
DBL Titos Promo $6
DBL Titos Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
Well Gin
Beefeater
McCalls Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay saphire
HENDRICKS
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Beefeater Strawberry
DBL McCalls Gin
DBL Tanqueray
Bacardi
Calico Jack
Captain Morgan
Kracken
Malibu Coconut Rum
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Sailor Jerry
Soul cachaça GF
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Calico Jack
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Kracken
DBL Malibu Coconut Rum
DBL Meyers
DBL Meyers Silver
DBL Mount Gay
Well Rum
1800 Blanco
Casa Migos
Casa Migos Anejo
Casa Migos Resposado*
Cuervo
Tres Agaves Reposado
Dulce Vita Jalapeno Lime
Dulce Vita Pineapple
Espolon
Herradura
Herradura SUPREMA**
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum**
Patron Reposado*
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Sauza Tequilla
Tres Agave Anejo*
Tres Agave Blanco
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casa Migos
DBL Cuervo
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Dulce Vita Jalapeno Lime
DBL Dulce Vita Pineapple
DBL Espolon
DBL Herradura
DBL Herradura SUPREMA
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Xo Café
DBL Sauza Tequilla
Amador Whiskey (Wine Barrel)
American Honey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Fireball
Fistful of Bourbon
Howler Banana Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Single Barrel
Jameson
Jameson Ipa
Jameson 12 Yr
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cask Mates
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Flight (Three Shots 1.5oz/es)
Jameson Orange
Jeffersons Ocean Bourbon
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Powers Irish Whiskey
Sagamore Rye
Skrewball
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Stranahan's Whiskey
Tullmoredu (Tully)
Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon
Wild Turky 101
Woodford Reserve
Johnny Walker Red Label
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL American Honey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
DBL Jack Daniels
DBLJameson
DBL Jameson 12 Yr
DBL Jameson Black Barrel
DBL Jameson Cask Mates
DBL Jameson Cold Brew
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Sagamore Rye
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
Dewars
Dewars 12 Yr
Dewers White Label
Dewars 18 Year
Glen Grant
Glen Grant 15 yr
Glen Grant 18 Yr
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12 Yr
DBL Dewers White Label
DBL Glen Grant 18 Yr
DBL Glen Grant
Amaretto
Baileys Irish Cream
Bols Triple Sec
Triple Sec
Cointreau
Di Saronno Amaretto
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Martell Blue Swift
Martell VS
Orchata
Peachtree
Pucker Green Apple
Rumplemintz
Tuaca
Southern Comfort
Chambord
Cocktails
Crushes
Hand made crushes, Vodka, Triple Sec, Juice of your Choice and Lime Soda. Make it Skinny: Vodka, Juice, Soda
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
B52
Bacardi Tangerine
Black Russian
Banana Bread Shooter 2 OZ HOWLER HEAD Banana Whiskey 1 OZ FRANGELICO 1 OZ RUMCHATA .5 OZ BANANA LIQUEUR Bacardi SPRINKLED WITH NUTMEG
Bay Breeze
Bellini
Black and Tan
Black Eyed Susan
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Loaded
Bloody Mary Virgin
Blueberry Lemonade
Blushing Bride (titos, cran, soda, lime)
BMore Old Fashion -Sagamore Rye
Cape Cod
Car Bomb/Irish Car Slammer
Casa Migos Margarita
Champagne Cocktail
Cherry Bomb
Cosmopolitan
Crush Bomb
Crush Crowler 32 oz no ice
Dark 'N Stormy
Dirty Shirley
Game day shot PIN
Gimlet
Grape Bomb
Green Tea
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee - Jameson
Jager Bomb
Jamie Bomb
John Daly
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island *Top Shelf*
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margaria Top Shelf
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mule
Mule - Jack Apple, cider, souvenir mug
Mule - MD Mule Sagamore Rye
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Peach Bomb
Peanut Butter N Jelly
Lytos Pickle Shot
Rob Roy
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Silver Star Margarita
Sliver
Snake Bite
Stonewall
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Tea
Drink Of The Day
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Thin Mint Cookie Shot
24 Shot
Wine
GLS Chateau St Michelle Cabernet
GLS CR Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS CR Merlot
GLS CR Pinot Noir
GLS Imagery Pinot Noir NEW!
GLS Josh Cabernet
GLS Macmurray Pinot Noir
GLS Mirassou Pinot Noir
GLS Noble V Merlot
BTL Capitals Red
BTL Chateau St Michelle Cabernet
BTL CR Cab Sauv 1.5L
BTL CR Merlot 1.5L
BTL CR Pinot Noir .750
BTL GLS Imagery Pinot Noir NEW!
BTL Josh Cabernet
BTL Macmurray Pinot Noir
BTL Mirassou Pinot Noir
BTL Noble Vines Merlot
GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio NEW!
GLS CR Chardonnay
GLS CR Moscato
GLS CR Pinot Grigio
GLS CR White Zin
GLS Ecco Domani Pino Grigio
GLS Josh Chardonnay
GLS Lemonade Stand NEW! June Special
GLS Mirassou Moscato
GLS Relax Reisling
GLS Starborough Sauv Blanc
BLT Chloe Pinot Grigio NEW!
BTL Ecco Domani Pino Grigio
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House White Zin
BTL Josh Chardonnay
BTL Lemonade Stand NEW!
BTL Mirassou Moscato
BTL Starborough Sauv Blanc
GLS Josh Rose
BTL Josh Rose
GLS Wycliff Brut Champagne
BTL Wycliff Brut Champagne
BTL Capitals Stanly Cup Bubbly
Crowler
$7 Draft
BURLEY OAK LOST IN THE COUNTRY IPA • DB
In collaboration with our experimental small batch brewery Loakal Branch Brewing, we crafted this IPA with Simcoe, Amarillo, Wai-iti, Rakua, and Waimea hops, providing a heavy fruit-forward taste experience with notes of apricot, pomelo, peach, and citrus.
SHOCK TOP BELGIAN WHITE • 28
5.2% ABV • 10 IBU • ST LOUIS, MO • WHEAT BEER - WITBIER
10 DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINUTE IPA
FORDHAM & DOMINION ZOMBEE HONEY ALE • 30
JAILBREAK THE INFINITE • 28
GUINNESS OPEN GATE BALTIMORE BLONDE • 20
OLIVER $$ BILLS Y'ALL • 8
• 05 PEABODY HEIGHTS SOCA
RAR MARYLAN • 16
*SAMPLE*
SIERRA NEVADA SUMMER BREAK • 9
SOUTHERN TIER Nu Haze
20 Magic Hat #9
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Local neighborhood restaurant and bar, specializing in craft beer. The Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits with two bars featuring 41 beer on tap. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews. Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers. We offer vegan, gluten reduced and keto options including patron favorites: the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl. Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759 or order online www.severnaparktaphouse.com
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146