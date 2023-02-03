Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Social

review star

No reviews yet

139 Ritchie Hwy A

Left Of Harris Teeter

Severna Park, MD 21146

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Wisconsin Brisket-Bacon Butter Cheeseburger
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Sociables

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Everything spice and Aged Balsamic

Maple Bourbon Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Topped with Bourbon Bacon

Irish Nachos

$12.00

Deep Fried Potato Chips Topped With Fresh Salsa And Queso.

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

House Breaded served with Marinara Sauce

PEI Mussels Classic

$17.00

White Wine, Garlic, Butter, Lemon, Grilled Baguette

Burratta

$16.00

Tomato Jam, Grilled Baguette, Baby Greens

Grilled Flatbreads

$12.00

House-Made Grilled Flatbread topped with Fresh Tomato Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese: Choice of: Plain, Veggie (Pepper, Onion, Mushroom) OR Pepperoni,

Jalapeno Chorizo

$14.00

Chorizo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Cilantro-Lime Aioli

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Roasted Peppers & Onion, Pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Shrimp. Mixed Cheeses, Roasted Sweet Pepper & Onion, Pico de Gallo

Crab Pimento Balls

$16.00

Lump Crab Blended With Roasted Pimentos, Cream Cheese & Old Bay Served With A Remoulade Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mixed And Rolled With Onion, Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella and Celery

Cajun Shrimp Dip

$15.00

Retro Shrimp Dip With A Cajun Kick, Served Cold W/ Toasted Baguette

Salads

Social Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic-Vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Classic Ceasar Dressing, Croutons

Beet Salad

$17.00

Roasted Beets, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Orange Sections, Red Onion, Roasted Pistachios, Orange-Vinaigrette

Tuna Poke Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh Cubed Ahi Tuna over Arugula with Red Radish, Peppers, Purple Cabbage and Spicy Mayo

Handhelds

Hoisin Glazed Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

Sesame Slaw (Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrot, Sesame Oil, Honey) Spicy Mayo with House Cut Fries

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

House Smoked Pork Shoulder, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun served with House Cut Fries.

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Black Beans, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo on Brioche Bun served with House Cut Fries

Wisconsin Brisket-Bacon Butter Cheeseburger

$13.00+

1/4lb. Bacon-Brisket Patty, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun served with House Cut Fries. Choose from 1 to 4 Patties.

Carnitas Taco Trio

$16.00

House Made Corn Tortilla, Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Roasted Corn, Sweet Peppers, Cilantro, Lime Served w/ Side Salad - Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp Taco Trio

$18.00

House Made Corn Tortilla, Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Aioli Served w/ Side Salad - Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tenderlion Tacos

$18.00

Entrees

Pan Seared Rockfish

$32.00

Served over White Rice with Roasted Peppers, Beurre Blanc Sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$29.00

Stone Ground Grits, Baby Spinach, Tomato Bacon Jus

Grilled Hanger Steak

$34.00

Hanger Steak with Mashed Potato and Broccolini with Chimichurri Sauce

Red Wine Braised Short Rib

$34.00

Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Crispy Shallots

Eggplant Parmesan Stack

$22.00

Roasted Eggplant, Faro, Lentils, Roasted Peppers, Golden Raisins, Balsamic Reduction

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Linguini, Mixed Sautéed Garden Vegetables, EVOO, White Wine, Butter, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese. Add Shrimp or Chicken

Seafood Fre Diavolo

$29.00

Spicy red sauce over linguini noodles with shrimp. scallops, muscles and lobster.

Kids Menu

Butter Noodles and Parmesan

$8.00

House Spaghetti Pasta, Butter, Grated Parmesan Cheese

KIDS Burger

$10.00

A Single 1/4lb. Bacon-Brisket Patty, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun served with House Cut Fries.

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

House-Made Grilled Flatbread topped with Fresh Tomato Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

KIDS Quesedilla

$8.00

Filled with mixed cheese.

KIDS CHICKEN Quesedilla

$10.00

Filled with mixed cheese and diced chicken.

Sides

House Cut French Fries

$5.00

Horseraddish Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Paramesagn Grits

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side of Bread

Roasted Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Side Salad Ceasar

$6.00

Side Salad with Balsamic

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Lime Custard, Graham Cracker, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Smores

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse, Graham Cracker, Toasted Marshmallow

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Layers of Chocolate Cake And Raspberry Icing

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A modern tavern with an elevated food experience in a casual atmosphere.

139 Ritchie Hwy A, Left Of Harris Teeter, Severna Park, MD 21146

