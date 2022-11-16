Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Garry's Grill & Catering

1,259 Reviews

$$

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd

Severna Park, MD 21146

Popular Items

Garrys Salad
$7 Burger
Kid Sliders (2)

Lunch Special

$7 Burger

$7 Burger

$7.00

8oz Angus burger grilled and topped with American cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion; served with fries.

Soup

Bowl Beef Chili

$6.25

Bowl Cream of Crab

$10.25

Bowl Maryland Crab

$8.25

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.25

Bowl Vegetarian Chili

$6.25

Cup Beef Chili

$5.25

Cup Cream of Crab

$8.25

Cup Maryland Crab

$7.25

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.25

Cup Vegetarian Chili

$5.25

Appetizers

Annapolitan Quesadilla

$13.75

Jumbo crab meat, tiger shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed with butter and Old By stuffed inside a tomato tortilla with mozzarella cheese; served with guacamole

BBQ Chicken Jalapeños

BBQ Chicken Jalapeños

$10.75

House-made bbq chicken mix stuffed into fresh jalapenos, beer battered & fried; served with southwestern sour cream.

Boneless Wings

$14.75

5 house made tenders tossed in your choice of sauce; Park Sauce(sweet chili, garlic, ginger, cilantro-lime), BBQ, Buffalo, Old Bay; served with celery & bleu cheese dressing

Boursin Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Homemade boursin cheese, marinated grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, stuffed in a spinach tortilla; served with pico de gallo & sour cream

Calamari

$9.99

Fresh calamari lightly breaded then fried; served with Mike's Hot Honey & lemon-garlic aioli.

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$12.75

Jumbo shrimp encrusted with coconut and panko breadcrumbs; served with Tso Sauce

Crab Pretzel

$13.75

Large jumbo pretzel baked with creamy crab fondue, melted cheddar cheese, dusted with Old Bay.

Fire Roasted Lettuce Wraps

Fire Roasted Lettuce Wraps

$11.75

Thai spiced chicken, veggie slaw, cilantro lime sour cream, crisp romaine cups, all served family style

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$13.75

Fried green tomatoes, grilled tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, stacked over a roasted red pepper puree; finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Garry’s Fish Tacos Appetizer

Garry’s Fish Tacos Appetizer

$15.25

Mojito lime spiced Mahi, sliced avocado, fresh pico de gallo, shredded veggie blend stuffed in 4 flour tortillas; topped with cilantro lime sour cream.

Maryland Mac

$15.75

Jumbo lump crab meat, corn, tomatoes, spinach, cheddar cheese sauce; tossed with cheese filled tortellini pasta.

Onion Rings Appetizer

$8.75

Fried crispy, served with zesty tiger sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.75

Ahi tuna seared with a zesty thai spice rub, finished with wasabi cream sauce; served with soy ginger

The Park Wings

The Park Wings

$14.25

8 fresh jumbo wings or 6 house-made tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce; Park Sauce(Pictured), BBQ, Buffalo or Old Bay. Served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing.

Unbelievably Loaded Nachos

Unbelievably Loaded Nachos

$10.75

House-made beef or vegetarian chili, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, cheddar & mozzarella chees on tri-color tortilla chips; served with guacamole & sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla “The Laurie”

$10.75

Boursin cheese, baby spinach, roasted red bell peppers, portabella mushrooms, shredded mozzarella cheese, stuffed in a spinach tortilla; served with balsamic glaze

Create Your Own Salad

Bayou Chopped

$10.99

Corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cucumbers, chopped romaine, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

Berrywood Salad

$11.25

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, granola, feta cheese, mixed field greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.25

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, shredded carrots, red cabbage, mixed field greens with your choice of dressing.

Garrys Salad

$11.25

Candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, pears, strawberries, mixed field greens, Maple Champagne Vinaigrette.

Greek Caesar

$11.25

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Caesar or Lo Cal dressing.

Vic Chop Salad

$12.25

Apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, chopped romaine, Southwest Cilantro Ranch dressing.

Salads

Bayou Chopped Salad

$15.75

Blackened Shrimp, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cucumbers, chopped romaine, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

Berrywood Salad

$11.25

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, granola, feta cheese, mixed field greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal dressing.

Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad

$14.75

Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.

Craisin Chicken Salad

Craisin Chicken Salad

$12.75

Chicken salad, sliced almonds, sun-dried cranberries, granola, carrots, cabbage, mixed field greens, raspberry vinaigrette.

Garrys Salad

$11.25

Candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, pears, strawberries, mixed field greens, Maple Champagne Vinaigrette.

Grande Taco Salad

$11.75

Three bean vegetarian chili or beef chili, tri-color tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.

Greek Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.75

Marinated chicken breast, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Caesar or Lo Cal dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.25

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, shredded carrots, red cabbage, mixed field greens with your choice of dressing.

Mexican Fried Chicken Salad

$15.75

Southwest marinated and tortilla crusted chicken, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, mixed field greens, Creamy Peppercorn Parmesan dressing.

Salad Trio

$14.75

Select 3 from the following; Craisin Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Shrimp Salad, Caesar Salad, Garry's Salad.

Sesame Chicken Spinach Salad

$15.75

Sesame encrusted chicken, mandarin oranges, green onions, carrots, red cabbage, mushrooms, baby spinach, Plum Vinaigrette & Soy Ginger Vinaigrette.

The Vic Chop Salad

$12.25

Apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chopped romaine, Southwest Cilantro Ranch dressing.

Burgers

Create Your Own Burger

Create Your Own Burger

$12.25

Topped with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

B&A Burger

$14.25

Topped with cheddar, provolone, caramelized onion, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce; served on a toasted brioche bun.

Boursin Bacon Burger

$13.25

Homemade boursin cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted brioche bun.

The Man Burger

$15.75

Apple-wood smoked bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of A1 and Dijon mustard.

Sandwiches

Allisons Crois-Salad Sandwich

$12.75

Your choice of shrimp salad, craisin chicken salad, or tuna salad; served on a butter croissant with lettuce & tomato.

B.A.L.T.S.

$17.75

Grilled fresh salmon fillet, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato; served on toasted multigrain bread with a side of mustard dill.

Cali Chicken Club

$14.25

marinated grilled chicken breast, apple-wood smoke bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted butter croissant with a side of ranch.

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.75

All natural shaved corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island; served on toasted rye.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.25

Market Price: Maryland Style lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay tartar sauce; served on a toasted brioche bun.

Crab Melt

$21.75

Market Price: Maryland Style lump crab cake, tomato, crab dip, mozzarella cheese, Old bay; baked on an English muffin.

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Caramelized onions, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, thick white bread; grilled panini style.

Hawaiian Club

$11.75

All natural thinly sliced turkey breast and ham, pineapple, honey mustard, cheddar cheese; served on toasted white bread.

Not Your Grandma’s B.L.T.

$10.75

1/2 pound (6 slices) apple-wood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted butter croissant with a side of mayonnaise.

The Hog

$11.75

House-made slow smoked pulled pork, pineapple, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese; served on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Rachel

$11.75

All natural thinly sliced turkey breast, coleslaw, 1000 island, Swiss cheese; served on toasted rye.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Provolone & cheddar cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, honey mustard; served on toasted wheat bread.

Philly Special

$12.75

Shaved sirloin steak, caramelized onions, extra provolone cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of mayonnaise.

Hot Honey Tacos

$14.75

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Crispy buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, house-made blue cheese dressing; served in a tomato tortilla.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.75

Marinated grilled chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing; served in a tomato tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Mexican Chicken Wrap

$15.75

Southwest marinated and tortilla crusted chicken, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, mixed field greens, Creamy Peppercorn Parmesan dressing; served in a tomato tortilla.

Nantucket Wrap

$12.75

Chicken salad, sliced almonds, sun-dried cranberries, granola, mixed field greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing; served in a tomato tortilla.

Santa Fe Wrap

$12.75

Blackened marinated grilled chicken, corn, black beans, red onions, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing; serve in a tomato tortilla.

Seared Tuna Wrap – “The Larry Sells”

$17.75

Thai spice rubbed Ahi Tuna, avocado, carrots, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, wasabi cream sauce; served in a spinach tortilla.

Flatbreads

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$10.75

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, baked on a flatbread, then finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Round Bay Flatbread

$16.75

Jumbo lump crab meat, crab dip, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes baked on a flatbread; finished with a dusting of Old Bay.

Paninis

Apple and Brie Panini

Apple and Brie Panini

$12.75

Marinated grilled chicken, granny smith apples, brie cheese, caramel drizzle; served on a grilled ciabatta.

Chicken Caprese Panini

$11.75

Marinated grilled chicken, buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, lettuce, tomato, balsamic glaze; served on a grilled ciabatta.

Turkey Avocado Panini

Turkey Avocado Panini

$12.75

All natural thin sliced turkey, avocado, roasted red bell peppers, baby spinach, tomatoes, provolone cheese on a grilled ciabatta.

Cuban Panini

$11.75

Comfort Food

Sesame Chicken Entree

$15.75

Crispy sesame encrusted chicken breast, served with homemade plum sauce.

Herb Crusted Salmon

$15.75

Crispy herb encrusted salmon fillet, served with a mustard dill sauce.

Country Fried Steak

$13.75

Golden fried steak cutlet smothered in our homemade brown onion gravy.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$13.75

Yuengling and Old Bay beer battered rockfish fillet, served with Old Bay tartar sauce.

Fabian’s Meatloaf

$12.75

Classic with gravy or Italian with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Cole Slaw Side

$3.25

French Fries Side

$3.75

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Loaded Fries Side

$4.75

Onion Ring Side

$5.75

Pasta Salad Side

$3.75

Potato Salad Side

$3.75

Sm Berrywood

$5.75

Sm Caesar

$4.75

Sm Garden Salad

$4.75

Sm Garrys Salad

$5.75

Sm Vic Chop

$6.25

Sweet Fries Side

$4.25

Tater Tots Side

$3.75

Pt. Chicken Salad

$9.00

Kids Sides Served All Day

Apples & Caramel

$3.50

Cucumbers & Ranch

$2.50

Kids Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.99

Fruit & Yogurt

$3.50

Kid Fries

$2.50

Peanut Butter Apple Rings

$2.50

Sliced Banana

$1.50

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Mon-Fri 11am-9pm Sat 12pm-9pm Sun 12pm-8pm

Kid Sliders (2)

$4.99

2 grilled sliders, American cheese on rolls; served with fries

Big Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

White bread, American cheese, provolone cheese, tomato, bacon; served with fries

Crabby Patty

$16.25

Our homemade crab cake served with fries

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheddar & provolone cheese stuffed inside flour tortilla; served with fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

White Bread and American cheese; served with fries

Kid Grilled Chix & Fruit

$5.99

Grilled sliced chicken breast with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch; served with a fruit cup

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kraft's Macaroni & Cheese served with fries

Kid Meatloaf

$5.99

Our famous meatloaf topped with your choice of brown gravy or marinara & mozzarella cheese; served with fries

Kid Pasta

$4.99

Penne pasta with your choice of buttered noodles, marinara or Alfredo sauce.

Kid Pizza

$5.99

Crispy flatbread with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Kid Tenders

$5.99

Crispy hand breaded chicken tenders; served with fries

Adult Tenders

$8.99

5 crispy hand breaded chicken tenders; served with fries

Beverages-Online

Iced Tea

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49

Iced Spiced Tea

$2.99

Hot Spiced Tea

$2.99

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Bottled Root Beer

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Orange Soda

$2.59
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

Garry's Grill & Catering image
Garry's Grill & Catering image

