- Home
- /
- Severna Park
- /
- American
- /
- Garry's Grill & Catering
Garry's Grill & Catering
1,259 Reviews
$$
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd
Severna Park, MD 21146
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lunch Special
Soup
Appetizers
Annapolitan Quesadilla
Jumbo crab meat, tiger shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed with butter and Old By stuffed inside a tomato tortilla with mozzarella cheese; served with guacamole
BBQ Chicken Jalapeños
House-made bbq chicken mix stuffed into fresh jalapenos, beer battered & fried; served with southwestern sour cream.
Boneless Wings
5 house made tenders tossed in your choice of sauce; Park Sauce(sweet chili, garlic, ginger, cilantro-lime), BBQ, Buffalo, Old Bay; served with celery & bleu cheese dressing
Boursin Chicken Quesadilla
Homemade boursin cheese, marinated grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, stuffed in a spinach tortilla; served with pico de gallo & sour cream
Calamari
Fresh calamari lightly breaded then fried; served with Mike's Hot Honey & lemon-garlic aioli.
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
Jumbo shrimp encrusted with coconut and panko breadcrumbs; served with Tso Sauce
Crab Pretzel
Large jumbo pretzel baked with creamy crab fondue, melted cheddar cheese, dusted with Old Bay.
Fire Roasted Lettuce Wraps
Thai spiced chicken, veggie slaw, cilantro lime sour cream, crisp romaine cups, all served family style
Fried Green Tomato Caprese
Fried green tomatoes, grilled tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, stacked over a roasted red pepper puree; finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
Garry’s Fish Tacos Appetizer
Mojito lime spiced Mahi, sliced avocado, fresh pico de gallo, shredded veggie blend stuffed in 4 flour tortillas; topped with cilantro lime sour cream.
Maryland Mac
Jumbo lump crab meat, corn, tomatoes, spinach, cheddar cheese sauce; tossed with cheese filled tortellini pasta.
Onion Rings Appetizer
Fried crispy, served with zesty tiger sauce
Seared Ahi Tuna
Ahi tuna seared with a zesty thai spice rub, finished with wasabi cream sauce; served with soy ginger
The Park Wings
8 fresh jumbo wings or 6 house-made tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce; Park Sauce(Pictured), BBQ, Buffalo or Old Bay. Served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing.
Unbelievably Loaded Nachos
House-made beef or vegetarian chili, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, cheddar & mozzarella chees on tri-color tortilla chips; served with guacamole & sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla “The Laurie”
Boursin cheese, baby spinach, roasted red bell peppers, portabella mushrooms, shredded mozzarella cheese, stuffed in a spinach tortilla; served with balsamic glaze
Create Your Own Salad
Bayou Chopped
Corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cucumbers, chopped romaine, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Berrywood Salad
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, granola, feta cheese, mixed field greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal dressing.
Garden Salad
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, shredded carrots, red cabbage, mixed field greens with your choice of dressing.
Garrys Salad
Candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, pears, strawberries, mixed field greens, Maple Champagne Vinaigrette.
Greek Caesar
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Caesar or Lo Cal dressing.
Vic Chop Salad
Apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, chopped romaine, Southwest Cilantro Ranch dressing.
Salads
Bayou Chopped Salad
Blackened Shrimp, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cucumbers, chopped romaine, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Berrywood Salad
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, granola, feta cheese, mixed field greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal dressing.
Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
Craisin Chicken Salad
Chicken salad, sliced almonds, sun-dried cranberries, granola, carrots, cabbage, mixed field greens, raspberry vinaigrette.
Garrys Salad
Candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, pears, strawberries, mixed field greens, Maple Champagne Vinaigrette.
Grande Taco Salad
Three bean vegetarian chili or beef chili, tri-color tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
Greek Chicken Caesar Salad
Marinated chicken breast, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Caesar or Lo Cal dressing.
Garden Salad
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, shredded carrots, red cabbage, mixed field greens with your choice of dressing.
Mexican Fried Chicken Salad
Southwest marinated and tortilla crusted chicken, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, mixed field greens, Creamy Peppercorn Parmesan dressing.
Salad Trio
Select 3 from the following; Craisin Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Shrimp Salad, Caesar Salad, Garry's Salad.
Sesame Chicken Spinach Salad
Sesame encrusted chicken, mandarin oranges, green onions, carrots, red cabbage, mushrooms, baby spinach, Plum Vinaigrette & Soy Ginger Vinaigrette.
The Vic Chop Salad
Apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chopped romaine, Southwest Cilantro Ranch dressing.
Burgers
Create Your Own Burger
Topped with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
B&A Burger
Topped with cheddar, provolone, caramelized onion, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce; served on a toasted brioche bun.
Boursin Bacon Burger
Homemade boursin cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted brioche bun.
The Man Burger
Apple-wood smoked bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of A1 and Dijon mustard.
Sandwiches
Allisons Crois-Salad Sandwich
Your choice of shrimp salad, craisin chicken salad, or tuna salad; served on a butter croissant with lettuce & tomato.
B.A.L.T.S.
Grilled fresh salmon fillet, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato; served on toasted multigrain bread with a side of mustard dill.
Cali Chicken Club
marinated grilled chicken breast, apple-wood smoke bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted butter croissant with a side of ranch.
Corned Beef Reuben
All natural shaved corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island; served on toasted rye.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Market Price: Maryland Style lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay tartar sauce; served on a toasted brioche bun.
Crab Melt
Market Price: Maryland Style lump crab cake, tomato, crab dip, mozzarella cheese, Old bay; baked on an English muffin.
French Onion Grilled Cheese
Caramelized onions, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, thick white bread; grilled panini style.
Hawaiian Club
All natural thinly sliced turkey breast and ham, pineapple, honey mustard, cheddar cheese; served on toasted white bread.
Not Your Grandma’s B.L.T.
1/2 pound (6 slices) apple-wood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted butter croissant with a side of mayonnaise.
The Hog
House-made slow smoked pulled pork, pineapple, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese; served on a toasted brioche bun.
Turkey Rachel
All natural thinly sliced turkey breast, coleslaw, 1000 island, Swiss cheese; served on toasted rye.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Provolone & cheddar cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, honey mustard; served on toasted wheat bread.
Philly Special
Shaved sirloin steak, caramelized onions, extra provolone cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of mayonnaise.
Hot Honey Tacos
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, house-made blue cheese dressing; served in a tomato tortilla.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing; served in a tomato tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Mexican Chicken Wrap
Southwest marinated and tortilla crusted chicken, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, green onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, mixed field greens, Creamy Peppercorn Parmesan dressing; served in a tomato tortilla.
Nantucket Wrap
Chicken salad, sliced almonds, sun-dried cranberries, granola, mixed field greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing; served in a tomato tortilla.
Santa Fe Wrap
Blackened marinated grilled chicken, corn, black beans, red onions, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing; serve in a tomato tortilla.
Seared Tuna Wrap – “The Larry Sells”
Thai spice rubbed Ahi Tuna, avocado, carrots, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, wasabi cream sauce; served in a spinach tortilla.
Flatbreads
Paninis
Apple and Brie Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, granny smith apples, brie cheese, caramel drizzle; served on a grilled ciabatta.
Chicken Caprese Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, lettuce, tomato, balsamic glaze; served on a grilled ciabatta.
Turkey Avocado Panini
All natural thin sliced turkey, avocado, roasted red bell peppers, baby spinach, tomatoes, provolone cheese on a grilled ciabatta.
Cuban Panini
Comfort Food
Sesame Chicken Entree
Crispy sesame encrusted chicken breast, served with homemade plum sauce.
Herb Crusted Salmon
Crispy herb encrusted salmon fillet, served with a mustard dill sauce.
Country Fried Steak
Golden fried steak cutlet smothered in our homemade brown onion gravy.
Fish and Chips
Yuengling and Old Bay beer battered rockfish fillet, served with Old Bay tartar sauce.
Fabian’s Meatloaf
Classic with gravy or Italian with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Sides
Kids Sides Served All Day
Kids Lunch & Dinner
Kid Sliders (2)
2 grilled sliders, American cheese on rolls; served with fries
Big Kids Grilled Cheese
White bread, American cheese, provolone cheese, tomato, bacon; served with fries
Crabby Patty
Our homemade crab cake served with fries
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar & provolone cheese stuffed inside flour tortilla; served with fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
White Bread and American cheese; served with fries
Kid Grilled Chix & Fruit
Grilled sliced chicken breast with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch; served with a fruit cup
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kraft's Macaroni & Cheese served with fries
Kid Meatloaf
Our famous meatloaf topped with your choice of brown gravy or marinara & mozzarella cheese; served with fries
Kid Pasta
Penne pasta with your choice of buttered noodles, marinara or Alfredo sauce.
Kid Pizza
Crispy flatbread with marinara & mozzarella cheese
Kid Tenders
Crispy hand breaded chicken tenders; served with fries
Adult Tenders
5 crispy hand breaded chicken tenders; served with fries
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146