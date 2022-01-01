Tacos in Severna Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$14.69
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Fish Taco$14.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$16.00
Cod, spicy slaw, chipotle remoulade, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and rice.
Korean Beef Taco$16.00
Ribeye beef, Korean BBQ marinade, cabbage, pickled vegetables, and garlic-chili aioli.
Nashville Chx Taco$15.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot chicken sauce, iceberg lettuce, roma tomato, dill pickle chips, pickled jalapeño mayo
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Benfield Tacos$11.25
Chorizo sausage, green peppers, tomatoes, scrambled eggs and ghost pepperjack cheese; wrapped in 3 flour tortillas with a side of house made salsa, served with hash browns
Grande Taco Salad$11.25
Three bean vegetarian chili or beef chili, tri-color tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
Shrimp Tacos$17.25
Grilled shrimp and homemade veggie slaw inside three flour tortillas; topped with a pineapple chutney and served with seasoned rice.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sriracha Rockfish Tacos$14.00
Blackened rockfish fillets, spicy cabbage slaw, diced tomato, creamy sriracha sauce, served on two warm flour or corn tacos
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and creamy sriracha sauce served with chips & salsa on two soft flour and corn tortillas*
Ahi Tuna Taco$16.00
Blackened tuna, rare, seaweed salad, guacamole, sriracha mayo, on two soft flour or corn tacos, served with chips and salsa
More about Severna Park Taphouse

