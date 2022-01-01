Tacos in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Breakfast Tacos
|$14.69
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Greek Fish Taco
|$14.00
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Fish Taco
|$16.00
Cod, spicy slaw, chipotle remoulade, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and rice.
|Korean Beef Taco
|$16.00
Ribeye beef, Korean BBQ marinade, cabbage, pickled vegetables, and garlic-chili aioli.
|Nashville Chx Taco
|$15.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot chicken sauce, iceberg lettuce, roma tomato, dill pickle chips, pickled jalapeño mayo
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Benfield Tacos
|$11.25
Chorizo sausage, green peppers, tomatoes, scrambled eggs and ghost pepperjack cheese; wrapped in 3 flour tortillas with a side of house made salsa, served with hash browns
|Grande Taco Salad
|$11.25
Three bean vegetarian chili or beef chili, tri-color tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.25
Grilled shrimp and homemade veggie slaw inside three flour tortillas; topped with a pineapple chutney and served with seasoned rice.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Sriracha Rockfish Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened rockfish fillets, spicy cabbage slaw, diced tomato, creamy sriracha sauce, served on two warm flour or corn tacos
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and creamy sriracha sauce served with chips & salsa on two soft flour and corn tortillas*
|Ahi Tuna Taco
|$16.00
Blackened tuna, rare, seaweed salad, guacamole, sriracha mayo, on two soft flour or corn tacos, served with chips and salsa