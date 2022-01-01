Nachos in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve nachos
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Just Because Nachos
|$10.99
Topped with queso blanco, cheddar and jack cheeses, refried beans, pico de Gallo, pickled jalepeños, shredded lettuce, and sour cream
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Unbelievably Loaded Nachos
|$10.25
House-made beef or vegetarian chili, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, cheddar & mozzarella chees on tri-color tortilla chips; served with guacamole & sour cream.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Nachos
|$16.00
White corn tortilla chips, queso, pico de galo, served with sour cream and fresh salsa* Your choice: Grilled Chicken, Chili, Smoked Pulled Pork, Sriracha Chicken or Steak