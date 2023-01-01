Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fallston pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Fallston restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Fallston

Basta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta-Fallston

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Jumbo Wings$13.00
Plain, buffalo, BBQ or old bay served with celery and blue cheese dressing
Eggplant Parmesan$20.00
Served with a Side
Mozzarella Sticks$14.00
Served with marinara sauce
More about Basta Pasta-Fallston
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Earth, Wood & Fire - Fallston

214 Mountain Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
Takeout
More about Earth, Wood & Fire - Fallston
Acappella Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Acappella Italian Restaurant

2402 Pleasantville Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.4 (489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Contadina$19.50
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, fresh whole milk mozzarella, marinara sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.95
More about Acappella Italian Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fallston

French Fries

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Tacos

Clams

Steak Salad

Map

More near Fallston to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston