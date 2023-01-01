Fallston pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Fallston
More about Basta Pasta-Fallston
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Basta Pasta-Fallston
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston
|Popular items
|6 Jumbo Wings
|$13.00
Plain, buffalo, BBQ or old bay served with celery and blue cheese dressing
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$20.00
Served with a Side
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$14.00
Served with marinara sauce
More about Earth, Wood & Fire - Fallston
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Earth, Wood & Fire - Fallston
214 Mountain Rd, Fallston