Island Spice Grille & Lounge
2,227 Reviews
$$
2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A
Edgewood, MD 21040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
!NEW! Fried Broccoli Bites
Fresh broccoli lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.
Signature Jerk Wings
Six bone-in wings tossed in our own authentic jerk spices. *MARKET PRICED ITEM** *Due to the current national wing shortage, we are unable to fulfill "All flats" or "All drums" request*
Coconut Shrimp
6 homemade battered shrimp served with spicy honey mustard
Signature Salmon Bites
Fried salmon bites, served with secret sweet sauce
Pineapple Wings
Six bone in wings fried and tossed in a pineapple sauce with fresh pineapple chunks.
Jam Jam APP
Six shrimp sauteed in our coconut cream sauce with bell peppers and onions. Served with one coco bread.
SOUPS
Entrees
Surf N' Turf
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson's Favorite! Braised Oxtail topped with premium Grilled Lobster tail. Served with choice of rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.
Jerk Chicken
Bone-in grilled jerk chicken in our signature jerk spices and sauce.
Boneless (WHITE MEAT) Jerk Chicken
WHITE MEAT chicken tenderloin marinated in our signature jerk spices. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Jerk Wings Entree
Six bone-in jerk party wings, served with one choice of rice: White, Brown, or Rice & Peas. Include cabbage medley, and plantains.
Curry Chicken
Marinated and simmered in authentic curry spices and sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Boneless (WHITE MEAT) Curry Chicken
WHITE MEAT chicken tenderloin simmered in authentic curry spices. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Brown Stew Chicken
Bone-in chicken stewed in a house brown gravy. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Curry Goat
*MARKET PRICED ITEM* Bone-in goat meat in curry spices. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Braised Oxtail
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson's Favorite! Slowly braised beef simmered in an authentic gravy. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. **MARKET PRICED ITEM**
Curry Chicken Roti
Bone in chicken simmered in authentic curry spices. Served with Roti bread ONLY on the side.
Boneless Curry Chicken Roti
WHITE MEAT Chicken tenderloin simmered in traditional curry spices. Served with Roti bread ONLY on the side.
Curry Goat Roti
* MARKET PRICED ITEM* Bone-in goat meat in curry spices. Served with Roti bread ONLY on the side.
BBQ JERK Chicken ENTREE
Bone-in dark meat chicken simmered in house BBQ Jerk sauce - spicy, yet sweet! Served with rice and includes veggies and plantains.
Chef Specials
Jerk Lamb Chops
Four lamb chops seasoned in authentic jerk spices and aged to perfection. Served with choice of rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.
Pineapple Ginga Chicken
WHITE MEAT Grilled chicken sautéed in a pineapple ginger sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Signature Chicken Rasta Pasta
"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauceon a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions
Shrimp Rasta Pasta
"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauce on a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions
Seafood Rasta Pasta
"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauce on a bed of penne with shrimp, crabmeat, lobster, bell peppers and onions
Oxtail Rasta Pasta
Signature coconut cream sauce with bell peppers, onions, and our famous Braised Oxtail.
ULTIMATE Seafood Pasta
Creamy Rigatoni pasta with jumbo lump crabmeat, shrimp, seared scallops, and wild caught lobster meat, with sweet peppers and onions. (Images may differ from the actual product).
Jam Jam Shrimp
8 shrimp sautéed in signature coconut cream sauce with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Curry Shrimp
8 shrimp seasoned and sautéed with fresh vegetables in curry sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Jerk Shrimp
8 shrimp sauteed with fresh vegetables in signature spicy jerk sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Pineapple Salmon
*Pan seared salmon sautéed in fresh pineapple-ginger sauce with bell peppers and onions. To make it perfect top this meal off with sautéed succulent shrimp. Served with rice choice, includes cabbage medley and plantains.
House Salmon
Pan seared and topped with signature coconut cream sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Stuffed Salmon
Pan seared and topped with signature coconut cream sauce stuffed with fresh crabmeat. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Reggae Chop Suey
Stir fried rice with sauteed onions and vegetables, and your choice of protein.
Snapper Filet
Fried snapper filet. Served with one choice of rice, includes cabbage and plantains..
Chicken Stir Fry
Sauteed boneless chicken, fresh bok choy, bell peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots in a lite brown sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas. Includes plantains.
Shrimp Stir Fry
Sauteed shrimp, fresh bok choy, bell peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots in a lite brown sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas. Includes plantains.
2 for $40 Snapper
Enjoy this great deal of two snappers for the price of one! Served with one choice of rice and peas OR white rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.
Whole Red Snapper
Cooked in ESCOVITCH STYLE ONLY. Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper Fried. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper Fried. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**
Whole Red Snapper
Please allow 45 to 55 minutes. Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**
Whole Red Snapper
Whole red snapper fried to perfection. Served with your choice of rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.
MEATLESS OPTIONS
!NEW! Curry Chickpeas Stuffed Peppers
Lightly charred bell peppers stuffed with chickpeas sautéed in curry spices with onions, broccoli, and carrots. Served with rice & plantains.
Ackee & Saltfish
Ackee is Jamaica's National Dish. Ackee is an exotic fruit unique to tropical origins and complements with salt fish (Codfish). Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes plantain.
Veggie Stir Fry
Fresh bok choy, bell peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots in a lite brown sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas. Includes plantains.
Vegetarian Rasta Pasta
**CONTAINS DAIRY AND CHEESE** Homemade "Italy-meets-Jamaica" cream sauce on a bed of penne with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers and onions.
Curry Chickpeas
Garbanzo beans sautéed in coconut curry spices with bell peppers, broccoli, and onions. Served with rice and peas or white rice and plantains.
Kids Menu (Copy)
Cocktails 2 GO
Bob Marley 2GO
#1 Cocktail - Coconut rum, Dark rum, Pineapple, and Passion fruit. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)
Caribbean Sangria 2GO
White wine, Rums, and fruits. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)
Henny Punch 2GO
Hennessy, tropical juices and Mango. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)
Jamaican Me Crazy Rum Punch 2GO
J. Wray & Nephew rum, Homemade Punch, and Dark Myers Rum. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)
Jamaican Mule 2GO
Ketel One Vodka, Pineapple Ginger, Lime. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)
!NEW! Loco Lobos Margarita
NA Beverages
Peach Pineapple Punch
Fresh pineapple and peach in an Island punch.
Pineapple Ginger
Fresh pineapple and ginger. Amazing refreshing taste!
D&G Cream
D&G Ginger Beer
D&G Pineapple
D&G Kola Champ
Calypso Lemonade
Pine Coco Bottle
Ting
Bottled Water
Coke
Fountain soda
Diet Coke
Fountain soda
Sprite
Fountain soda
Lemonade
Fountain lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Fountain soda
Root Beer
Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Sides
EX SIDE GRAVYS\SAUCES
Side Rice n Peas
Side White Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Veggies
Steamed vegetable medley with broccoli and carrots.
Side Fried Plantains
Seven sweet plantains to an order.
Side Roti
Dahl puri roti with peas
Coco Bread
Side Callaloo
Callaloo is similar to American collard greens with a Jamaican twist! Sauteed greens with tomatoes and onions.
Side Mac N Cheese
1/2 Jerk Chicken
Half jerk chicken dark meat
Beef Patty
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Our mission is to consistently provide our customers with fresh, delicious and high quality food in a unique take on Caribbean cooking. In addition to great tasting, authentic Jamaican cuisine, we will deliver the utmost customer service with efficiency and friendliness that will create a destination experience with every visit. We want the restaurant to be a choice for the community when looking for an exceptional eating and dining experience. Island spice will always create food that is a natural blend of island spices that creates an authentic Caribbean experience.
2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood, MD 21040