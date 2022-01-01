Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Island Spice Grille & Lounge

2,227 Reviews

$$

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A

Edgewood, MD 21040

Popular Items

Curry Chicken
Braised Oxtail
Jerk Chicken

Appetizers

!NEW! Fried Broccoli Bites

!NEW! Fried Broccoli Bites

$8.95

Fresh broccoli lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.

Signature Jerk Wings

Signature Jerk Wings

$15.00

Six bone-in wings tossed in our own authentic jerk spices. *MARKET PRICED ITEM** *Due to the current national wing shortage, we are unable to fulfill "All flats" or "All drums" request*

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

6 homemade battered shrimp served with spicy honey mustard

Signature Salmon Bites

Signature Salmon Bites

$15.00

Fried salmon bites, served with secret sweet sauce

Pineapple Wings

Pineapple Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Six bone in wings fried and tossed in a pineapple sauce with fresh pineapple chunks.

Jam Jam APP

$17.00

Six shrimp sauteed in our coconut cream sauce with bell peppers and onions. Served with one coco bread.

SOUPS

Chicken Soup Small

$5.50Out of stock

Dumplings, potatoes, vegetables, and bone-in chicken. (Sorry, we can not accommodate special request)

Chicken Soup Large

$10.50Out of stock

Dumplings, potatoes, vegetables, and bone-in chicken. (Sorry, we can not accommodate special request)

Entrees

Surf N' Turf

Surf N' Turf

$52.95

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson's Favorite! Braised Oxtail topped with premium Grilled Lobster tail. Served with choice of rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$16.95

Bone-in grilled jerk chicken in our signature jerk spices and sauce.

Boneless (WHITE MEAT) Jerk Chicken

$18.95

WHITE MEAT chicken tenderloin marinated in our signature jerk spices. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Jerk Wings Entree

$17.95

Six bone-in jerk party wings, served with one choice of rice: White, Brown, or Rice & Peas. Include cabbage medley, and plantains.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$16.95

Marinated and simmered in authentic curry spices and sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Boneless (WHITE MEAT) Curry Chicken

$18.95

WHITE MEAT chicken tenderloin simmered in authentic curry spices. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Brown Stew Chicken

$16.95

Bone-in chicken stewed in a house brown gravy. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$24.95

*MARKET PRICED ITEM* Bone-in goat meat in curry spices. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$27.95

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson's Favorite! Slowly braised beef simmered in an authentic gravy. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. **MARKET PRICED ITEM**

Curry Chicken Roti

$16.95

Bone in chicken simmered in authentic curry spices. Served with Roti bread ONLY on the side.

Boneless Curry Chicken Roti

$18.95

WHITE MEAT Chicken tenderloin simmered in traditional curry spices. Served with Roti bread ONLY on the side.

Curry Goat Roti

$24.95

* MARKET PRICED ITEM* Bone-in goat meat in curry spices. Served with Roti bread ONLY on the side.

BBQ JERK Chicken ENTREE

$18.95Out of stock

Bone-in dark meat chicken simmered in house BBQ Jerk sauce - spicy, yet sweet! Served with rice and includes veggies and plantains.

Chef Specials

Jerk Lamb Chops

Jerk Lamb Chops

$35.95

Four lamb chops seasoned in authentic jerk spices and aged to perfection. Served with choice of rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.

Pineapple Ginga Chicken

$18.95

WHITE MEAT Grilled chicken sautéed in a pineapple ginger sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Signature Chicken Rasta Pasta

Signature Chicken Rasta Pasta

$19.95

"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauceon a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$22.95

"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauce on a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions

Seafood Rasta Pasta

Seafood Rasta Pasta

$40.95

"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauce on a bed of penne with shrimp, crabmeat, lobster, bell peppers and onions

Oxtail Rasta Pasta

Oxtail Rasta Pasta

$29.99

Signature coconut cream sauce with bell peppers, onions, and our famous Braised Oxtail.

ULTIMATE Seafood Pasta

ULTIMATE Seafood Pasta

$45.95Out of stock

Creamy Rigatoni pasta with jumbo lump crabmeat, shrimp, seared scallops, and wild caught lobster meat, with sweet peppers and onions. (Images may differ from the actual product).

Jam Jam Shrimp

$22.95

8 shrimp sautéed in signature coconut cream sauce with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Curry Shrimp

Curry Shrimp

$22.95

8 shrimp seasoned and sautéed with fresh vegetables in curry sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Jerk Shrimp

$22.95

8 shrimp sauteed with fresh vegetables in signature spicy jerk sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Pineapple Salmon

Pineapple Salmon

$27.95

*Pan seared salmon sautéed in fresh pineapple-ginger sauce with bell peppers and onions. To make it perfect top this meal off with sautéed succulent shrimp. Served with rice choice, includes cabbage medley and plantains.

House Salmon

House Salmon

$25.95

Pan seared and topped with signature coconut cream sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Stuffed Salmon

Stuffed Salmon

$47.95

Pan seared and topped with signature coconut cream sauce stuffed with fresh crabmeat. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Reggae Chop Suey

$12.95

Stir fried rice with sauteed onions and vegetables, and your choice of protein.

Snapper Filet

Snapper Filet

$30.95Out of stock

Fried snapper filet. Served with one choice of rice, includes cabbage and plantains..

Chicken Stir Fry

$18.95

Sauteed boneless chicken, fresh bok choy, bell peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots in a lite brown sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas. Includes plantains.

Shrimp Stir Fry

$22.95

Sauteed shrimp, fresh bok choy, bell peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots in a lite brown sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas. Includes plantains.

2 for $40 Snapper

2 for $40 Snapper

$40.00Out of stock

Enjoy this great deal of two snappers for the price of one! Served with one choice of rice and peas OR white rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$20.95Out of stock

Cooked in ESCOVITCH STYLE ONLY. Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$25.95Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$30.95Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper Fried. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$100.95Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$35.95Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper Fried. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$45.95

Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$50.95Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$55.95Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes veggies of the day, and plantains. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$60.95Out of stock

Please allow 45 to 55 minutes. Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**

Whole Red Snapper

$65.95Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper seasoned with spices of the Island and cooked to perfection. Escovitch or Brown stew style ONLY**

Whole Red Snapper

$70.95Out of stock

Whole red snapper fried to perfection. Served with your choice of rice. Includes cabbage medley and plantains.

MEATLESS OPTIONS

!NEW! Curry Chickpeas Stuffed Peppers

!NEW! Curry Chickpeas Stuffed Peppers

$19.95

Lightly charred bell peppers stuffed with chickpeas sautéed in curry spices with onions, broccoli, and carrots. Served with rice & plantains.

Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$19.95

Ackee is Jamaica's National Dish. Ackee is an exotic fruit unique to tropical origins and complements with salt fish (Codfish). Served with rice and peas or white rice. Includes plantain.

Veggie Stir Fry

$15.95

Fresh bok choy, bell peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots in a lite brown sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas. Includes plantains.

Vegetarian Rasta Pasta

Vegetarian Rasta Pasta

$16.95

**CONTAINS DAIRY AND CHEESE** Homemade "Italy-meets-Jamaica" cream sauce on a bed of penne with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers and onions.

Curry Chickpeas

$15.95

Garbanzo beans sautéed in coconut curry spices with bell peppers, broccoli, and onions. Served with rice and peas or white rice and plantains.

Kids Menu (Copy)

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.95

5 pc Tenders & Fries

$9.99

Cocktails 2 GO

Bob Marley 2GO

Bob Marley 2GO

$16.00

#1 Cocktail - Coconut rum, Dark rum, Pineapple, and Passion fruit. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)

Caribbean Sangria 2GO

Caribbean Sangria 2GO

$13.00

White wine, Rums, and fruits. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)

Henny Punch 2GO

Henny Punch 2GO

$16.00

Hennessy, tropical juices and Mango. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)

Jamaican Me Crazy Rum Punch 2GO

Jamaican Me Crazy Rum Punch 2GO

$16.00

J. Wray & Nephew rum, Homemade Punch, and Dark Myers Rum. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)

Jamaican Mule 2GO

$17.00

Ketel One Vodka, Pineapple Ginger, Lime. (MUST BE 21+, NO REFUNDS ON ALCOHOL PURCHASES. Includes $2 Convenience Fee)

!NEW! Loco Lobos Margarita

$14.00

NA Beverages

Peach Pineapple Punch

Peach Pineapple Punch

$3.75

Fresh pineapple and peach in an Island punch.

Pineapple Ginger

Pineapple Ginger

$4.45

Fresh pineapple and ginger. Amazing refreshing taste!

D&G Cream

$3.75Out of stock

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.75

D&G Pineapple

$3.75

D&G Kola Champ

$3.75

Calypso Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Pine Coco Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Ting

$3.95Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.45

Fountain soda

Diet Coke

$3.45

Fountain soda

Sprite

$3.45

Fountain soda

Lemonade

$3.45

Fountain lemonade

Unsweet Tea

$3.45

Fountain soda

Root Beer

$3.45

Beer

MUST BE 21 OR ORLDER TO PURCHASE
Red Stripe

Red Stripe

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Coors light

$5.00

Miller lite

$5.00
Guinness Stout

Guinness Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Must be 21 years or older. Please prepare to show I.D. verification.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Pinot Noir

Malbec

Merlot

White Wine

Must be 21 years or older. Please prepare to show I.D. verification.

Pinot Grigio

Sauvignon Blanc

Moscato

Chardonnay

Wine Moscato kitchen

$0.00+

Sides

EX SIDE GRAVYS\SAUCES

Side Rice n Peas

$5.95

Side White Rice

$3.95

Side Brown Rice

$4.95

Side Veggies

$4.95

Steamed vegetable medley with broccoli and carrots.

Side Fried Plantains

$5.95

Seven sweet plantains to an order.

Side Roti

$6.50

Dahl puri roti with peas

Coco Bread

$4.00

Side Callaloo

$7.95

Callaloo is similar to American collard greens with a Jamaican twist! Sauteed greens with tomatoes and onions.

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.95

1/2 Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Half jerk chicken dark meat

Beef Patty

$4.00

Desserts

Rum Pound Cake

$8.00+

Contains nuts and raisins

Red velvet Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Contains peanuts

Jamaican Black Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Blend of rums, cherries and raisins. A Jamaican holiday tradition.

Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Our mission is to consistently provide our customers with fresh, delicious and high quality food in a unique take on Caribbean cooking. In addition to great tasting, authentic Jamaican cuisine, we will deliver the utmost customer service with efficiency and friendliness that will create a destination experience with every visit. We want the restaurant to be a choice for the community when looking for an exceptional eating and dining experience. Island spice will always create food that is a natural blend of island spices that creates an authentic Caribbean experience.

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood, MD 21040

