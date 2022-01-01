Island Spice Grille & Lounge

Restaurant info

Our mission is to consistently provide our customers with fresh, delicious and high quality food in a unique take on Caribbean cooking. In addition to great tasting, authentic Jamaican cuisine, we will deliver the utmost customer service with efficiency and friendliness that will create a destination experience with every visit. We want the restaurant to be a choice for the community when looking for an exceptional eating and dining experience. Island spice will always create food that is a natural blend of island spices that creates an authentic Caribbean experience.

Website