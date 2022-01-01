Chicken pasta in Edgewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Signature Chicken Rasta Pasta image

FRENCH FRIES

Island Spice Grille & Lounge

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood

Avg 4.3 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Shrimp Rasta Pasta$26.95
"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauce on a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions with boneless jerk chicken and shrimp.
Signature Chicken Rasta Pasta$19.95
"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauceon a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions
More about Island Spice Grille & Lounge
Venetian Italian Eatery image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Venetian Italian Eatery

1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken w/ Pasta$15.99
Seasoned broiled half chicken or 4 pieces fried.
Stuffed Chicken w/ Pasta$30.99
Chicken breast over-stuffed with jumbo crab cake & lemon butter sauce.
More about Venetian Italian Eatery

