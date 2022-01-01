Chicken pasta in Edgewood
Island Spice Grille & Lounge
2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood
|Chicken & Shrimp Rasta Pasta
|$26.95
"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauce on a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions with boneless jerk chicken and shrimp.
|Signature Chicken Rasta Pasta
|$19.95
"Italy-meets-Jamaica" signature cream sauceon a bed of penne with bell peppers and onions
Venetian Italian Eatery
1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood
|Half Chicken w/ Pasta
|$15.99
Seasoned broiled half chicken or 4 pieces fried.
|Stuffed Chicken w/ Pasta
|$30.99
Chicken breast over-stuffed with jumbo crab cake & lemon butter sauce.