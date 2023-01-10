McFaul's Oyster & Reel 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road
900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road
Essex, MD 21221
Soup
Cup of Maryland Crab
eastern shore style with Old Bay tomato base, diced vegetables and crab meat
Cup - Cream of Crab
eastern shore style with Old Bay tomato base, diced vegetables and crab meat
Bowl of Maryland Crab
eastern shore style with Old Bay tomato base, diced vegetables and crab meat
Bowl - Cream Of Crab
Bowl - Half & Half
eastern shore style with Old Bay tomato base, diced vegetables and crab meat
Tilghman Island Oyster Stew
Salad
Add Proteins
Starters
McFaul's Crab Dip
soft pretzel bites, veggies
Eastern Shore Tenders (4)
honey mustard, ranch or carolina bbq
Fall Brussels App
bacon, dried cranberries, pepitas, pumpkin seed oil
Crispy Green Beans
Imperial Tavern Oysters (4)
topped with crab
Grilled Oyster (4)
Wynnie's Wings
pound O' wings buffalo, garlic buffalo parm, old bay, honey old bay, nashville hot, shanghai, carolina bbq
OAR Mussels
guinness broth, diced tomato, spicy roma sausage, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Traditional Cheese
Crab Margherita
lump crab, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, house pesto
Pepperoni Pizza
Traditional Pepperoni
Sinatra
spicy roma sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, garlic confit
Wild Mushrooms Pizza
skirt steak, sautéed local mushrooms, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, garlic confit
Sandwich
BLT
Salmon BLT
applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, dill aioli, brioche
OAR Burger
Reuben
house corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island, rye
Yacht Club
OAR French Dip
sauteed beef tips, caramelized onions, provolone, fig jam on toasted hoagie roll served with Au Jus
Cubano
Wild Shroom Cheese Steak
Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap
BYO Crab Cake Sandwich
BYO Shrimp Salad
BYO Chicken
BYO Burger
OAR Shrimp Salad
4oz shrimp salad, swiss, lettuce, tomato, old bay on brioche
Entree
Cassidy's Crabcake (1)
5 oz pan sauteed, fingerlings, asparagus
Cassidy's Crabcakes (2)
two 5 oz pan sauteed, fingerlings, asparagus
Finnegan's Fish & Chips
beer-battered atlantic cod, house fries, slaw
Seafood Linguine
scallops, jumbo lump crab, blistered cherry tomato, spicy roma sausage, pesto creme, fresh basil, shredded parm
Sweet Adelaide's Salmon
teriyaki glazed, crispy brussels sprouts, jasmine rice
Wynnie's Sirloin
8 oz pan seared, herb compound butter, bourbon peppercorn sauce, butternut squash puree, asparagus
Sides
Dessert
Kids
Specials
Crunchy Shrimp Taco
Shrimp & Grits
Sesame Ahi Tuna
Calamari
Chicken and Waffles
Bourbon maple syrup, cinnamon butter, fresh berries with whip cream and breakfast potatoes
Steak N Eggs
Cheesy scrambled eggs, 8oz sirloin grilled brunch potatoes, mixed berries with toasted country white bread and cinnamon butter
Beer Batter Baja
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cranberry
Decaff Coffee
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice Fresh
Orange Soda
Pineapple
Regular Coffee
Gingerbeer
RootBeer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic
Virgin Bloody
Virgin Crush
Water
Mocktail N/A
Domestic Beer
Bud 0.0 CAN
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Coors Light BTL
Corona Extra BTL
Corona Light BTL
Corona Premier BTL
Heineken 0.0 N/A CAN
Heineken CAN
Magners Cider
Mich Ultra BTL
Miller Light BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
Natty Boh CAN
Natural Light CAN
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Twisted Tea HnH BTL
Twisted Tea OG BTL
Union Zadies CAN
Yuengling BTL
Craft Beer/Seltzers
10 Barrel Cucumber Sour CAN
10 Barrel Raspberry Sour CAN
Ballast Sculpin CAN
Big Truck Crew Cab CAN
Big Truck Flatbed CAN
Bold Rock Apple BTL
Brewer's Art Resurrection CAN
Burley Oak Lost IPA CAN
Burley Oak Sorry Chicky CAN
Dale Pale Ale CAN
DB Orange Smash CAN
Dogfish 60 BTL
Dogfish 90 BTL
Dogfish Nameste CAN
Dogfish Seaquench CAN
DuClaw Misfit Red CAN
DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus CAN
EVO Lot #3 BTL
EVO PurePils BTL
Flying Dog Bloodline BTL
Flying Dog Ragin Bitch BTL
Flying Dog Truth BTL
Founder's All Day IPA CAN
Founders Centennial IPA CAN
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Lemon
High Noon Lime
Key 7th Anniversary CAN
Key Positive Mental CAN
Key Speed Wobbles CAN
Lagunitas IPA CAN
Left Hand Stout CAN
Magic Hat #9 BTL
Manor Hill IPA CAN
Monument 51 RYE CAN
Monument Brown Ale CAN
Monument Pagoda CAN
Monument Trail Magic CAN
Monument Woodstove Stout CAN
New Belgium Fat Tire BTL
Rar Groove City Hefe CAN
Rar Marylan CAN
Rar Nanticoke Nectar CAN
Rar Pulp CAN
Sierra Nevada BTL
Troegs Perpetual CAN
Union "GOAT" IPA CAN
Union Anthem CAN
Union Divine IPA CAN
Union Duckpin CAN
Voodoo Ranger Hazy CAN
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefriut
White Claw Lime
White Claw Raspberry
Classic Cocktails
Alabama slammer
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Hot Toddy
Ice Pick
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Nutty Irishman
Red Sangria
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Crushes
Draft Beer
* DRINK SPECIALS *
Menu Cocktails
N/A Beverages
Old School Cocktails
Blueberry Crush
B-52
Berry Mojito
RAVENS Purple Crush
Cool as Cucumber
Cucumber Elderflower Gimlet
French 75
Fuzzy navel
Fuzzy Peach Crush
GRAPEFRUIT Crush
Grapefruit Margarita
Green Tea DRINK
Green Tea SHOT
GuavaWhiskey Sour
Jillian's PUNCH Crush
Kentucky Mule
Mango Mule
Smokey Paloma
ORANGE Crush
PERFECT 50/50 Crush
Pineapple Upside Down
Red Headed Slut
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Sagamore Mule
SKINNY Crush
Spicy Margarita
Strawberry Mojito
Tilghman ISLAND Crush
Toasted Almond
Trash Can
Woodford Mint Juliep
Pickleback Jameson
Oyster Shooters
Red by the Bottle
Red by the Glass
Rose/Champagne
White by the Bottle
White by the Glass
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Peppar
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Ketel One
New Amsterdam Apple
New Amsterdam Grapefruit
New Amsterdam Lemon
New Amsterdam Mango
New Amsterdam Peach
New Amsterdam Pineapple
Rail - Vodka
Three Olives Expresso
Three Olives Vanilla
Titos
West Son Blueberry
West Son Lemon
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Peppar
DBL Belvedere
DBL Deep Eddy Cran
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Deep Eddy Orange
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
DBL Figenza
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL New Amsterdam Apple
DBL New Amsterdam Citron
DBL New Amsterdam Grapefruit
DBL New Amsterdam Lemon
DBL New Amsterdam Mango
DBL New Amsterdam Orange
DBL New Amsterdam Peach
DBL New Amsterdam Pineapple
DBL Pinnacle Salted Caramel
DBL Rail - Vodka
DBL Skyy Watermelon
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Blueberry
DBL Stoli Orange
DBL Stoli Razzeberry
DBL Stoli Vanilla
DBL Three Olives Cherry
DBL Three Olives Double Espresso
DBL Three Olives Grape
DBL Three Olives Orange
DBL Three Olives Whipped
DBL Titos
DBL West Son Blueberry
DBL West Son VODKA
Gin
Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Mango
Captain Morgan
Goslings
Malibu
Malibu Mango
Mt Gay
Myers Dark Rum
Rail - Rum
DBL Goslings
Mt Gay Black Barrel
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi 8 Anos
DBL Bacardi Banana
DBL Bacardi Mango
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Goslings
DBL Leblon
DBL Malibu
DBL Malibu Banana
DBL Malibu Mango
DBL Mt Gay
DBL Myers Dark Rum
DBL Pyrat
DBL Rail - Rum
DBL Mt Gay Black Barrel
Tequila
Altos Plata Tequila
Casamigos BLANCO
Casamigos MEZCAL
Casamigos REPASADO
Espolon BLANCO
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Rail - Montezuma
Sauza Tequilla
DBL Casamigos Anjeo
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Repasado
DBL Dulce Vida Tequila
DBL Espolon Blanco
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL Rail - Montezuma
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Sauza Tequilla
Whiskey/Bourbon
Angel Envy Rye
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels RYE
Jack Daniels Tenn. Honey
Jameson
Jameson IPA
Jameson ORANGE
Jameson STOUT
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Old Forester
Rail - Kentucky Gentleman
Redbreast
Sagamore Rye
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Woodford Reserve
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Vanilla
DBL Angel's Envy
DBL Angel's Envy Rye
DBL Blanton's
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Clyde Mays Bourbon
DBL Clyde Mays Rye
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Evan Williams Black Label
DBL Evan Williams Single Barrel
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban
DBL High West - American Prairie
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Barrel Strength
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
DBL Jack Daniels Single Barrel
DBL Jack Daniels Tenn. Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Caskmates
DBL Jefferson Ocean
DBL Jefferson Ocean RYE
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Lagavulin
DBL Rabbit Hole
DBL Rail - Kentucky Gentleman
DBL Redbreast
DBL Redemption Bourbon
DBL Redemption High Rye
DBL Sagamore Rye
DBL Seagram's
DBL Smooth Ambler
DBL Templton Rye
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL West Cork Bourbon Cask
DBL Whistlepig
DBL Woodford
Scotch
Dewars
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie 10 YR
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Red Label
DBL Angel's Envy Bourbon
DBL Baker's
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Booker Noe's
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Dewar's
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Fireball
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL Henry McKenna
DBL High West - Double RYE
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Black Label
DBL Johnnie Black
DBL Johnnie Red
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Old Grand Dad
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Woodford Reserve
Liqueurs
Amaretto Disaronno
Amaretto-Rail
Appalachian Sippin Cream
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord
Davidoff Cognac
Drambuie
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Mariner
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lairds AppleJack
Liquor 43
Melon-Rail
Peach Schnapps
Rum Chata
Rumplemintz
Sambuca-Black
Sambuca-White
Sour Apple Pucker
DBL Amaretto DiSaronno
DBL Grand Mariner
DBL Hennessey
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Rum Chata
DBL Rumplemintz
DBL Sambuca-Black
DBL Sambuca-White
