Brewpubs & Breweries

Key Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

2500 Grays Rd

Dundalk, MD 21222

Popular Items

Positive Mental Attitude
Second Wind
Mobtown Lager

Cans In Taproom

Dalkanator can

$4.59

Lord Maltimore Can

$4.59

Pickle Sour can

$4.59

Second Wind can

$4.59

Curbside To Go

Curbside Pickup

Bad button 16 oz

$0.00+
All Days Off

All Days Off

$9.17+

AUTHENTIC MEXICAN LAGER This authentic Mexican lager was a collaboration with the Christos FC. This Men's soccer teams was established in 1997 for former Pro and College players in the Baltimore area and for years solidify their place as the best Amateur Soccer club in Maryland, and arguably the USA.

Bail Money

Bail Money

$11.01+

West coast style IPA packed with a combo of Centennial, Simcoe, Cascade, El Dorado and Chinook hops that will leave you liberated

Classic Lager

Classic Lager

$11.01+

An American classic lager with a crisp, clean taste and a bright, balanced finish. Enjoy one after another.

Dalkanator

$11.01+

Diamonds and Domes

$11.01
Dundalk Calling

Dundalk Calling

$12.84+

DUNDALK CALLING A nice strong Imperial IPA full of nothing but Citra and Conan yeast. Don’t let this one fool you, it is strong but balanced

Earthy Momma

Earthy Momma

$11.01+

A true to form Marzen: full-bodied copper lager rich with flavor, aroma, and color. Enjoy this Bavarian classic with Vienna and Munich-style malts.

Hazy Trip

$12.84+

Lord Maltimore

$9.17+

Open 1/2 bbl

$150.00

1/2 bbl

Open 1/6 bbl

$85.00
Positive Mental Attitude

Positive Mental Attitude

$11.01+

POSITIVE MENTAL ATTITUDE An unfiltered premium lager gratuitously hopped with German Saphir and Tettnang to lend lime zest and floral aromatics.

Rose Seltzer

$11.01+

Rye Porter

$11.01+

Second Wind

$6.00+

Second Wind

Siberian Summer

Siberian Summer

$15.99+

This crisp blonde ale is a collaboration between Key Brewing and Charm City Run, Maryland’s premier running company, which has been inspiring and moving the human spirit one SOLE at a time since 2002. Together we created a beer to honor the journey as we push toward our goals. Second Wind - Don't stop pushing!

Speed Wobbles

Speed Wobbles

$11.01+

This is the first beer in a series of customized batches. The Bustin Boards crew and the Key brewers dropped in a gnarly combo of Amarillo, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Chinook to land this satisfying IPA that you can ride with all day.

Summa Brine Pickle Sour

$11.01+
Undertow Gose

Undertow Gose

$11.01+

Enjoy this Gose made with blackberries and organic Atlantic kelp for the perfect combo of sweet and salt. Always drink cold.

Expenses

Taproom Expenses

Trivia

-$175.00

Music ( $50 )

-$50.00

Open Mic

-$200.00

Open Expense ( $25 )

-$25.00

Happy Hour Beers

All Days Off 16 oz HH

$4.59

Bail Money 16 oz HH

$4.59

Diamonds and Domes - 16 oz HH

$4.59

Dundalk Calling 16 oz HH

$6.42

Hazy IPA 16 oz HH

$6.42

Lord Maltimore 16 oz HH

$4.59

PMA 16 oz HH

$4.59

Ray's Cider 16 oz HH

$4.59

Rose Seltzer 16 oz HH

$4.59

Rye Porter 16 oz HH

$4.59

Second Wind 16 oz HH

$4.59

Speed Wobbles 16 oz HH

$4.59

Summa Brine 16 oz HH

$4.59

Undertow 16 oz HH

$4.59

Six-Pack Special of the week

Mobtown Lager

$5.50

Second Wind

$5.50

Sparrow's Point Lager

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Balance is the Craft. Delicious beer proudly brewed right outside of Baltimore, MD.

Website

Location

2500 Grays Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Directions

