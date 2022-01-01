Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

BC Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

10950 Gilroy Road

Suite F

Hunt Valley, MD 21031

Order Again

***Wild Side Project, Series 3

Series 3 brings us our Belgian Tripel that was brewed with local Maryland clover honey and barrel conditioned foe 14 months with Brettanomyces and a 5 peppercorn blend. Expect Brett inspired aromas that are perceived as earthy and wet hay-like. Light honey notes come through as the beer warms. The flavor is complex with a spicy/peppery presence up front followed by an earthy, barnyard-like character. The higher alcohol is well hidden by the complexity of this unique brew. Like all of our Wild Side beers, this one will age well!

**750ml - Wild Side Series 3

$19.99

**The Wild Side Project, Series 2

**750ml - High Gravity Blend, The Wild Side Project, Series 2

$19.99

*Lovers Variety Pack

4 Pack - Lovers Variety

$15.00

Butterscotch Clouds

We took 5 different malts and blended them together to give this beer a malty-sweet, caramel-like backbone and then added a flavor blend of dark sugars and a hint of vanilla. What you get is a complex flavored Brown ale with a long, flavorful finish.
Crowler - Butterscotch Clouds

$13.00

CEAL Team Belgian IPA (GF)

7.5% ABV 69 IBU Enjoy this true to style Belgian IPA dry hopped with Motueka and Rakau. Expect fruity flavors on the nose and tongue that will have you coming back for more.
4 Pack - CEAL Team Belgian IPA (GF)

$18.00

Ceal Team Blonde Ale (GF)

6 Pack - CEAL Team Blonde (GF)

$17.00

CEAL Team Cantaloupe Sour (GF)

6 Pack - CEAL Team Cantaloupe Sour (GF)

$20.00

CEAL Team IPA (GF)

6 Pack - CEAL Team IPA

$20.00

CEAL Team Pale Ale (GF)

6 Pack - CEAL Team Pale Ale (GF)

$17.00

Ceal Team Pumpkin Ale

Crowler Ceal Team Pumpkin Beer

$16.00

6-pack Ceal Team Pumpkin Beer

$20.00

CEAL Team Quad (GF)

4 Pack - CEAL Team Quad (GF)

$18.00

CEAL Team Saison (GF)

4 Pack - CEAL Team Saison (GF)

$18.00

CEAL Team Session IPA (GF)

Prepare your senses to experience hops in all their glory. With an abv of 4.5%, this session packs a punch. Each sip will have you enjoying the tropical characteristics lent by Rakau, Motueka, and Moutere.
Crowler - CEAL Team Session IPA (GF)

$16.00

CEAL Team Stout (GF)

6 Pack- CEAL Team Stout

$20.00

FOTD!

The acronym stands for FIRST OF THE DAY! When drinking this heavily hopped IPA it is always FOTD! Expect a burst of tropical hop flavor and aroma along with a light malt backbone and clean, bitter finish. Enjoy this flavorful beer for the first time.....every time!
Crowler- FOTD!

$13.00

Fugly Duckling Sour

6 Pack- Fugly Duckling Sour

$17.00

GF Watermelon Lime Hard Seltzer

Light and refreshing Gluten free hard seltzer flavored with watermelon and a splash of lime.
Crowler Watermelon Lime Seltzer

$11.00

Havoc

Crowler - Havoc

$13.00

Herding Cats American IPA

Crowler - Herding Cats

$13.00

6 Pack - Herding Cats

$17.00

Hop Love Imperial IPA

Crowler - Hop Love Imperial IPA

$16.00

6 Pack - Hop Love Imperial IPA

$20.00

Horseless Headman Pumpkin Beer

6-Pack -Horeselss Headman

$17.00

Hunt Valley Blonde Ale

Crowler - Hunt Valley Blonde

$11.00

6 Pack- Hunt Valley Blonde

$15.00

I'm Available Stout

This stout is packed with plenty of chocolate and cherries that mingle together making for a perfect dessert stout!
4 Pack - I'm Available Stout

$15.00

I'm Taken Stout

4 Pack - I'm Taken Stout

$15.00

Johnny Moustache

Crowler - Johnny Moustache

$11.00

Mamma Mia Pilsner

Crowler - Mamma Mia Pilsner

$13.00

This is a German-style Pils with a twist! Plenty of Hallertau Mittelfrueh hops are used throughout the brewing process including a dry hopping to give it a pronounced herbal and floral aroma and flavor. Italian-style Pils is what this emerging style has come to be referred to...Mamma Mia, what a beer!

Mango Tango Hazy IPA

Crowler - Mango Tango Hazy IPA

Crowler - Mango Tango Hazy IPA

$13.00

7% ABV / 41 IBU Large amounts of mango puree and hops were harmed in the making of this hazy IPA! Expect a big, dank nose accompanied by plenty of mango fruitiness. Finishes somewhat dry and fruity making you want to come back for more, especially if you are a mango fan!

6 pack -Mango Tango Hazy IPA

$17.00

Not In August Oktoberfest

We brewed this German-styled lager to coincide with well known festival that begins in Germany in late September. Yes, we are bucking the trend of releasing this wonderful style way too early. Call us traditionalists as we prefer our Oktoberfest as the season begins to change and the cooler weather approaches. Enjoy this beer fresh and during the celebration.....and not in August!
6 Pack -Not In August Oktoberfest

$17.00

Pacific Rim Sour

Crowler Pacific Rim Sour

$13.00

Peanut Butter Bliss

Bliss is a sweet stout brewed with real peanut butter cookie dough and chocolate chip morsels! Expect a big peanut butter aroma followed by a distinct chocolate profile. The aroma continues into the flavor and finishes with a sweet, coffee-like presence. A perfect dessert beer, especially with vanilla ice cream or cake!

Crowler - Peanut Butter Bliss

$13.00

Rockin' the Red IPA

Crowler - Rockin' the Red IPA

$11.00

SlowPoke Rodriguez Mexican Lager

4 Pack - SlowPoke Rodriguez Mexican Lager

$13.00

Soul Shaker

A true American-style IPA packed with plenty of Galaxy, Citra and Strata hops! A touch of wheat in the grist gives this beer a crisp, refreshing mouthfeel. Be careful, at a well disguised 6.8% ABV, it just might shake you down to your soul!

Crowler - Soul Shaker

$13.00

Take This And Call Me In the Morning

4 Pack - Take This And Call Me In the Morning

$13.00

The Lightest Beer We Make

The name says it all! This beer is brewed for those dog days of summer and for those that enjoy a crisp, lightly hopped American-style lager!
Crowler - The Lightest Beer We Make

$11.00

Winter Moustache

4 Pack - Winter Moustache Porter

$15.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Building a Community through Beer & Food!

