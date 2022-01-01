BC Brewery

- Home
10950 Gilroy Road
Suite F
Hunt Valley, MD 21031
***Wild Side Project, Series 3
**750ml - Wild Side Series 3
Series 3 brings us our Belgian Tripel that was brewed with local Maryland clover honey and barrel conditioned foe 14 months with Brettanomyces and a 5 peppercorn blend. Expect Brett inspired aromas that are perceived as earthy and wet hay-like. Light honey notes come through as the beer warms. The flavor is complex with a spicy/peppery presence up front followed by an earthy, barnyard-like character. The higher alcohol is well hidden by the complexity of this unique brew. Like all of our Wild Side beers, this one will age well!
**The Wild Side Project, Series 2
**750ml - High Gravity Blend, The Wild Side Project, Series 2
ABV is 10.5% IBU is 64 Letche Del Diablo=35% Czar’s Reserve=32% Angry Scotsman=22% Hell is Coming to Breakfast=11% Aroma/Tasting notes: Initial notes of plum, raisin and dark cherry come forth followed by coffee, bourbon and honey as it warms. Initial taste of chocolate, dark fruit and honey come forward from this full bodied blend, followed by charred oak, bourbon, molasses and a hint of smoke. All flavors remain strong until the finish where honey, dark fruit and bourbon balance out the sweetness. The complexity of this blend enhances as it warms. Storage/aging: Store upright for up to 6 months ideally in a fridge, but a cool and dark setting such as a cellar is fine. If long term storage is desired, lay bottle on it’s side in a wine rack in a cool, dark place for up to 2 years. Longer aging is quite possible, but carbonation my be affected.
Butterscotch Clouds
CEAL Team Belgian IPA (GF)
Ceal Team Blonde Ale (GF)
CEAL Team Cantaloupe Sour (GF)
CEAL Team IPA (GF)
CEAL Team Pale Ale (GF)
Ceal Team Pumpkin Ale
Crowler Ceal Team Pumpkin Beer
Brewed with a combination of millet and buckwheat, the smooth mouth feel dances with our unique blend of spices resulting in a pumpkin ale that is sure to please. Enjoy this seasonal beauty in front of a bonfire or after raking leaves!
6-pack Ceal Team Pumpkin Beer
Brewed with a combination of millet and buckwheat, the smooth mouth feel dances with our unique blend of spices resulting in a pumpkin ale that is sure to please. Enjoy this seasonal beauty in front of a bonfire or after raking leaves!
CEAL Team Quad (GF)
4 Pack - CEAL Team Quad (GF)
Special and limited release! ABV 10.3% IBU 26 This amber-colored, Belgian-inspired strong ale is one to please. From the nose to the tongue expect dark fruit such as plum and cherry. Brewed with a specific gluten-free yeast strain as well as Belgian candi sugar this millet heavy brew is sure to satisfy.
CEAL Team Saison (GF)
CEAL Team Session IPA (GF)
CEAL Team Stout (GF)
Fugly Duckling Sour
6 Pack- Fugly Duckling Sour
ABV 5.6% IBU 14 This "beauty" is our blackberry hibiscus sour and like the name suggests, don't let the brownish-red color keep you away from this flavorful and aromatic beer! Pureed blackberries give this sour a wonderful fruit forward flavor that compliments the tartness of the style. The hibiscus flowers lend a delicate floral flavor and aroma. This may not be the prettiest beer on tap, but don't be surprised if you fall in love with it!
GF Watermelon Lime Hard Seltzer
Havoc
Crowler - Havoc
Similar to a Weizen, but with more body, flavor and ABV, our Weizenbock has a very high percentage of wheat along with some speciality malts that give it a toasty, honey-like aroma and flavor. Together with the spicy banana and clove character generated by the yeast, this beer is complex and flavorful.
Herding Cats American IPA
Crowler - Herding Cats
ABV 6.2% IBU 55 An American style IPA with a twist. Copious amounts of American and New Zealand hops set this IPA apart from your run of the mill versions of this flavorful style.
6 Pack - Herding Cats
ABV 6.2% IBU 55 An American style IPA with a twist. Copious amounts of American and New Zealand hops set this IPA apart from your run of the mill versions of this flavorful style.
Hop Love Imperial IPA
Crowler - Hop Love Imperial IPA
ABV 8.5% IBU 77 What's behind a name? In this case it is the hops! Crazy doses of Mosaic and Motueka hops are added to this BIG brew. Large amounts of oats and wheat are used in this brew giving it a smooth mouthfeel that compliments its tropical and juicy flavor.
6 Pack - Hop Love Imperial IPA
ABV 8.5% IBU 77 What's behind a name? In this case it is the hops! Crazy doses of Mosaic and Motueka hops are added to this BIG brew. Large amounts of oats and wheat are used in this brew giving it a smooth mouthfeel that compliments its tropical and juicy flavor.
Horseless Headman Pumpkin Beer
Hunt Valley Blonde Ale
I'm Available Stout
I'm Taken Stout
Johnny Moustache
Mamma Mia Pilsner
Crowler - Mamma Mia Pilsner
This is a German-style Pils with a twist! Plenty of Hallertau Mittelfrueh hops are used throughout the brewing process including a dry hopping to give it a pronounced herbal and floral aroma and flavor. Italian-style Pils is what this emerging style has come to be referred to...Mamma Mia, what a beer!
Mango Tango Hazy IPA
Crowler - Mango Tango Hazy IPA
7% ABV / 41 IBU Large amounts of mango puree and hops were harmed in the making of this hazy IPA! Expect a big, dank nose accompanied by plenty of mango fruitiness. Finishes somewhat dry and fruity making you want to come back for more, especially if you are a mango fan!
6 pack -Mango Tango Hazy IPA
Large amounts of mango puree and hops were harmed in the making of this hazy IPA! Expect a big, dank nose accompanied by plenty of mango fruitiness. Finishes somewhat dry and fruity making you want to come back for more, especially if you are a mango fan!
Not In August Oktoberfest
6 Pack -Not In August Oktoberfest
We brewed this German-styled lager to coincide with well known festival that begins in Germany in late September. Yes, we are bucking the trend of releasing this wonderful style way too early. Call us traditionalists as we prefer our Oktoberfest as the season begins to change and the cooler weather approaches. Enjoy this beer fresh and during the celebration.....and not in August!
Pacific Rim Sour
Peanut Butter Bliss
Crowler - Peanut Butter Bliss
Bliss is a sweet stout brewed with real peanut butter cookie dough and chocolate chip morsels! Expect a big peanut butter aroma followed by a distinct chocolate profile. The aroma continues into the flavor and finishes with a sweet, coffee-like presence. A perfect dessert beer, especially with vanilla ice cream or cake!
Rockin' the Red IPA
SlowPoke Rodriguez Mexican Lager
Soul Shaker
Take This And Call Me In the Morning
4 Pack - Take This And Call Me In the Morning
ABV 5% IBU 12 This easy drinking lager is perfect for those that are looking for a clean, crisp and refreshing brew without all the malt, hops or high ABV that comes with most craft beers. Lightly hopped and lagered for over a month gives this beer the cure you are looking for!
The Lightest Beer We Make
Winter Moustache
4 Pack - Winter Moustache Porter
5.2% ABV / 32 IBU We took our English porter and added vanilla and spices to create a winter brew that is sure to please. Expect the usual chocolate, caramel and coffee flavors, but with hints of vanilla, anise, nutmeg and cinnamon. Makes for a perfect winter time treat!
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
10950 Gilroy Road, Suite F, Hunt Valley, MD 21031