BC Brewery

**750ml - High Gravity Blend, The Wild Side Project, Series 2

$19.99

ABV is 10.5% IBU is 64 Letche Del Diablo=35% Czar’s Reserve=32% Angry Scotsman=22% Hell is Coming to Breakfast=11% Aroma/Tasting notes: Initial notes of plum, raisin and dark cherry come forth followed by coffee, bourbon and honey as it warms. Initial taste of chocolate, dark fruit and honey come forward from this full bodied blend, followed by charred oak, bourbon, molasses and a hint of smoke. All flavors remain strong until the finish where honey, dark fruit and bourbon balance out the sweetness. The complexity of this blend enhances as it warms. Storage/aging: Store upright for up to 6 months ideally in a fridge, but a cool and dark setting such as a cellar is fine. If long term storage is desired, lay bottle on it’s side in a wine rack in a cool, dark place for up to 2 years. Longer aging is quite possible, but carbonation my be affected.