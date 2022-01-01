The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
418 York Road • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
418 York Road
Towson MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nacho Mama's
Come on in and enjoy!
The Point in Towson
Come in and enjoy!
Cunninghams Café & Bakery
Local Café and Coffee Shop focused on locally sourced products, freshly baked breads, and hospitality to our community!
Barley's Backyard Uptown
Barley's Backyard Uptown. Where friends and family gather to celebrate life's wonderful moments, in a fresh new casual atmosphere; for drinks, sharable foods, music and fun. Your home away from home. Come join us in Barley's Backyard.