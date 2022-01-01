Go
Toast

Gino's Burgers & Chicken

Fresh, made to order Burgers, Chicken, Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps & over 100 flavors of Milkshakes to choose from!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

8600 Lasalle Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (4591 reviews)

Popular Items

CYO Single Burger$5.99
CYO Double Burger$7.29
Soft Drink$2.49
Old fashioned flavored soda.
Gino’s Giant$7.99
Our "Classic" Burger: American cheese, Giant sauce, lettuce & pickles.
Regular Shake$6.29
Our famously good, hand-spun milkshakes and malts in over 100 flavors. You dream up a flavor combo and we'll make it!
Buffalo Chicken$7.49
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
Fries$3.19
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
Onion Rings$3.89
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
Small Shake$4.49
Our famously good, hand-spun milkshakes and malts in over 100 flavors. You dream up a flavor combo and we'll make it!
Seasoned Fries$3.29
Hand cut, skin on, no frills fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8600 Lasalle Road

Towson MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

See you at the 'Pot!

Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Charles Village Pub & Patio

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of historic Towson, Charles Village Pub & Patio also known as CVP is a local landmark and neighborhood favorite. Family ownned and operated since 1987.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston