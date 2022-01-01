Pasta Mista

Go
PIZZA

822 Dulaney Valley Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Vodka$11.95
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
Greek Salad$7.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers & olives, with a side of feta cheese
16" Cheese$13.95
Cheese Steak$8.95
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
Garden Salad$6.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers and olives.
Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Italian Cold Cut$8.95
Ham, salami, capicolla and provolone cheese
Chicken Parm Dinner$11.95
2 pieces of breaded chicken in our delicate tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese served over spaghetti pasta
French Fries$4.50
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

822 Dulaney Valley Rd

Towson MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
