Banditos Towson 31 Allegheny Avenue

No reviews yet

31 Allegheny Avenue

Towson, MD 21204

Popular Items

78047_Birria Taco
78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
78020_Nashville Hot Taco

Starters

78002_Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

78003_Chips & Liquid Queso

$6.00

78007_Chorizqueso

$12.00

78005_Monster Nachos

$15.00

78004_Tres Amigos

$15.00

Quesadillas

78033_Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

78031_Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

78030_Quesadilla Marina

$18.00

78032_Street Corn Quesadilla

$13.00

Tacos

78023_Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

78014_Avocado Taco

$4.50

78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.50

78022_Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

78047_Birria Taco

$5.50

78025_Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.00

78045_Carnitas Taco

$4.50

78019_CBR Taco

$4.50

78017_Cheeseburger Taco

$5.00

78027_Steak and Queso Taco

$5.00

78015_Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.50

78026_Chorizo Taco

$4.50

78082_Cubano Taco

$5.00Out of stock

78029_Dynamite Fish Taco (Blackened)

$5.00

78028_Dynamite Fish Taco (Fried)

$5.00

78013_Ground Beef Taco

$4.50

78020_Nashville Hot Taco

$4.50

78018_Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

$5.50

78024_Shrooms Taco

$4.50

78083_Spicy Steak and Elote Taco

$5.00Out of stock

78044_Sriracha Honey Tofu Taco

$5.00

78016_Street Steak Taco

$5.50

78143_Fish & Chips Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Burritos

78055_Burrito 2.0 (Chicken)

$17.00

78011_Burrito 2.0 (Steak)

$19.00

78010_Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

78009_Steak and Elote Burrito

$17.00

78060_Surf and Turf Burrito

$22.00

78059_Taco Salad Burrito

$13.00

78050_Veggie Shroom Burrito

$15.00

78142_MD Shrimp Burrito

$17.00Out of stock

Bowls

78056_2.0 Bowl (Chicken)

$17.00

78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)

$19.00

78037_Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

78036_Steak & Elote Bowl

$17.00

78038_Surf and Turf Bowl

$22.00

78035_Taco Salad Bowl

$13.00

78039_Veggie Shroom Bowl

$15.00

78144_Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Empanadas

78041_Chorizo Jalapeno Popper Empanada

$13.00

78042_Cheesy Beef Empanada

$13.00

78150_Flaca Empanada

$13.00

Sides

78084_Chip Refill

$2.00

78085_Mexi Rice

$4.00

78086_Black Beans

$4.00

78087_Refried Beans

$4.00

78088_Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

78089_Street Corn Salad

$4.00

78090_Avocado

$3.00

78091_Chihuahua Cheese

$0.50

78092_Bacon

$4.00

78093_Jalapenos

$1.00

78094_Lettuce

$1.00

78095_Corn Tortilla

$1.00

78096_Flour Tortilla

$1.00

$0.50

78097_Salsa Roja

$1.00

78098_Liquid Queso

$2.00

78099_Guacamole

$5.00

78100_Ranch Dressing

$0.50

78101_Salsa Verde

$1.00

78102_Crema

$0.50

78103_Big Bang Sauce

$0.50

78104_Sri-Rancha

$0.50

78105_Blue Cheese

$0.50

78106_Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

78107_Chimichurri

$0.50

78109_Chipotle Crema

$0.50

78110_Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

78111_Fancy Sauce

$0.50

78112_Jalapeno Sauce

$0.50

78113_Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

78114_Tinga Sauce

$0.50

78115_Lime Dressing

$0.50

78116_Magic Mustard

$0.50

78118_Cilantro Slaw

$1.00

78119_Chimichurri Slaw

$1.00

78120_Mango Tomatillo Slaw

$1.00

78121_Sweet Chili Slaw

$1.00

78122_Poblano Slaw

$1.00

78123_Mango Pico

$1.00

78124_Pickled Onions

$1.00

78125_Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Kids Menu

78049_Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

$7.00

78051_Kids Ground Beef Tacos (2)

$7.00

78052_Kids Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)

$7.00

Dessert

78053_Sopapillas

$5.00

Add On Meats

78126_Al Pastor

$6.00

78127_Barbacoa

$6.00

78128_Blackened Fish

$6.00

78129_Blackened Shrimp

$7.00

78130_Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

78131_Carnitas

$5.00

78132_Chicken Tinga

$5.00

78133_Chorizo

$5.00

78134_Fried Chicken

$6.00

78135_Fried Fish

$6.00

78136_Fried Shrimp

$6.00

78137_Ground Beef

$6.00

78138_Pork Belly

$6.00

78139_Shrooms

$5.00

78140_Steak

$7.00

78141_Tofu

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

