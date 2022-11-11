  • Home
Underground Pizza Towson 28 Allegheny Ave

No reviews yet

28 Allegheny Ave

Towson, MD 21204

Popular Items

The Roni Boi (Pepperoni)
UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)
Chicken Wings

Game Day Packs

The 1st Down

$60.00

Get in the game with our 1st Down Game Pack. Featuring a full UPC Classic, your choice of a full Basic pie, Mozz Sticks, and a Flavor Pack $70 Value - Enough for 6-8 people

The Red Zone

$89.00

Step up into the Red Zone with our premium Game Day Pack. Featuring a full UPC Classic, your choice of full Basic pie, a UPC Sampler, choice of salad, and a Flavor Pack $105 Value - Enough for 8-10 people

The Touchdown

$129.00

Go all-the-way with our Touchdown Package! This full spread includes a full UPC classic, your choice of full Basic pie AND full Specialty pie, two UPC Samplers, two salads of your choice, and a Flavor Pack. $160 Value - Enough for 10-12 people

Appetizers

Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)

Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)

$11.50

Our mozzarella sticks are cut & breaded by hand and fried to order, accompanied with a side of our signature red sauce. Get ready for the epic cheese pulls!

Handmade Arancini Balls

Handmade Arancini Balls

$9.50

4 Risotto balls per order - hand balled, breaded, and by hand with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, served with a sprinkle of parm and a side of our signature red sauce.

Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls

Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.00

5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning hand balled, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Hot Honey Bacon on a Stick

Hot Honey Bacon on a Stick

$10.00Out of stock

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, sourced from local purveyor JD's house of bacon. Served up on a stick with a drizzle of our house-made hot honey. It's sweet, it's spicy, it's savory, it's delicious!

Cheesesteak Sliders

Cheesesteak Sliders

$12.50

Shaved Ribeye sautéed in truffle oil with bell pepper and onion. On King's Hawaiian rolls with melted Bacio provolone cheese.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$12.50

Blend of Beef and Pork with Italian spices. On King's Hawaiian rolls with signature pizza sauce and Bacio melted provolone.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

1 Order = 1 lb of wings - Seasoned and baked, our wings are then fried and finished off with either sauce or served naked. Available in honey old bay, buffalo, and naked. Also available fried regular or extra crispy.

UPC Sampler

UPC Sampler

$15.00

3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Arancini Balls, 3 Pepperoni Mac & Cheese Balls, all flavor. Comes with a side of hot honey, red sauce, ranch, and vodka sauce.

Loaded Pizza Fries

Loaded Pizza Fries

$11.00

Featuring a zig-zag drizzle of our signature Red Sauce and Cheese sauce. Topped with crumbled spicy sausage, pepperoni, green onion, and a sprinkle of parm

Old Bay Garlic Parm Fries

Old Bay Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Featuring a pound of our delicious fries, hand-tossed in a seasoning blend of Old Bay, garlic, and parm.

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.50

A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.

Farmer's Bounty Salad

Farmer's Bounty Salad

$12.50

Spring mix and baby arugula, cranberries, roasted squash, goat cheese, and roasted almond, with a zesty citrus vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Our blend of mixed greens, watermelon radish, red onion, carrot, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

The Basics

UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)

UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)

$22.00+

A mix of mozzarella & brick cheese with two stripes of our delicious red sauce and parmesan.

The Roni Boi (Pepperoni)

The Roni Boi (Pepperoni)

$28.00+

A heavy hand of cupping pepperoni cups topped with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a sprinkle parmesan.

The Pesto

The Pesto

$27.00+

Our signature house-made Pesto features fresh locally grown basil, vibrant hand peeled garlic, parmesan, and pine nuts blended with premium California sourced olive oil from Corto.

The Flag (Half Red / Half Green)

The Flag (Half Red / Half Green)

$26.00+

The best of both worlds, this pie features a zig-zag of our freshly made pesto and one stripe of our signature red sauce.

The PO (Peppers & Onions)

The PO (Peppers & Onions)

$24.00+

Multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.

The SPO (Sausage, Peppers, Onions)

The SPO (Sausage, Peppers, Onions)

$28.00+

This pizza features our spicy Italian sausage along with multi-colored sautéed peppers and sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.

The Woodlands (Mushroom)

The Woodlands (Mushroom)

$26.00+

A medley of thyme roasted mushrooms including Hen of the woods, oyster, & beech, on top of a mozzarella and gruyere Detroit style pan pizza, that is finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.

Specialty Pies

The Tiger King (Meat Lovers)

The Tiger King (Meat Lovers)

$33.00+

A UPC original, this pie features chunks of thick-cut bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and pep cup pepperoni. It’s finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a drizzle of our house-made hot honey.

The Funfetti

The Funfetti

$30.00+

This pie is topped with multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions along with spicy Italian sausage, then topped with two stripes of our red sauce and a drizzle of our UPC house-made pesto, featuring locally grown basil.

The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)

The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)

$28.00

An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.

The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)

The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)

$26.00

A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.

The Bianca (Garlic, Spinach, Tomato)

The Bianca (Garlic, Spinach, Tomato)

$26.00+

This garlic heavy white pizza is topped with spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, roasted garlic oil, and finished with imported Pecorino Romano.

The Trifecta

The Trifecta

$27.00+

This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!

The UPC CBR

The UPC CBR

$28.00+

Our house brined lemon peppercorn chicken thighs, chunks of thick bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and a checkerboard of ranch dressing tops this delectable non-traditional pan pizza.

The Cluckaneer (Buffalo Chicken)

The Cluckaneer (Buffalo Chicken)

$28.00

Our buffalo chicken pie features fried lemon peppercorn brined chicken thighs, buffalo sauce, creamy blue cheese dressing, and chives on a mozzarella & brick cheese pizza. Vegetarian option available.

The Chicken Parm

The Chicken Parm

$28.00

Our chicken parm pizza features our fried lemon pepper brined chicken thighs on a bed of our signature red sauce topped with parm and provolone all layered on top of one of our signature mozzarella Detroit style pies.

The Pesto Chicken Parm

The Pesto Chicken Parm

$30.00

Our chicken parm pizza features our fried lemon pepper brined chicken thighs on a bed of our signature red sauce topped with parm and provolone all layered on top of one of our signature mozzarella Detroit style pies with a drizzle of our house-made pesto.

The Nonna

The Nonna

$28.00+

This UPC signature will transport you to Grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.

The Jawn (The Cheesesteak Pizza)

The Jawn (The Cheesesteak Pizza)

$30.00+

Our cheesesteak-style pizza features shaved ribeye, fried onions, provolone, and chives with a side of our signature red sauce. This jawn just hits different.

The Pickle Bacon Ranch

The Pickle Bacon Ranch

$26.00+

The PBR is a creation that was born from the Big Dill Pickle Fest. This pizza features dill pickle chips, thick-cut bacon, and creamy ranch which come together for a perfect combination of flavors.

The Buffalo Chicken PBR

The Buffalo Chicken PBR

$30.00

A creation that came from our Monday Madness pizza lab series. We topped our Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza with the Buffalo Chicken toppings to create this unique, one-of-a-kind creation.

UPC Margherita

UPC Margherita

$27.00+

Our take on a classic style of pizza, we top a mozzarella Detroit style pan pizza with fresh mozzarella with a zig-zag of our red sauce slightly reduced, finished with basil flower-infused olive oil and fresh locally grown basil leaves.

Loaded UPC Margherita

Loaded UPC Margherita

$32.00+

A new twist on a classic pie. Loaded with fresh mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, vodka sauce, and topped with basil leaves.

The DESTROYER

The DESTROYER

$29.00+

Our pep cup pepperonis with two stripes of vodka sauce, a sprinkle of parm, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.

Vegan Pizza

Carol Baskin

Carol Baskin

$26.00

The original UPC Vegan option featuring tomatoes and spinach galore on a vegan mozzarella Detroit style pizza, two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.

The Fauxnivore (Vegan "Meatlovers")

The Fauxnivore (Vegan "Meatlovers")

$33.00

Our vegan meat lovers pie featuring vegan sausage, vegan chorizo, & vegan pepperoni on a vegan cheese Detroit style pie.

The Vegan Roni Boi

The Vegan Roni Boi

$28.00

A vegan take on our Roni Boi pizza with vegan mozzarella & parm, and vegan pepperoni with our signature red sauce on top.

The Vegan Woodlands

The Vegan Woodlands

$26.00

A vegan take on our Woodlands Pizza with vegan mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

The Vegan Pesto

The Vegan Pesto

$27.00

The vegan take on our Pesto pizza features our nut-free vegan pesto and vegan mozzarella & parmesan cheeses.

The Vegan Flag

The Vegan Flag

$26.00

The vegan take on our Flag Pizza featuring our nut-free vegan pesto and vegan mozzarella & parmesan cheeses.

The Vegan Classic

The Vegan Classic

$22.00

The vegan take on our Classic pizza. Using vegan mozzarella & parm with two stripes of our signature red sauce.

The Vegan Chicken Parm

The Vegan Chicken Parm

$28.00

The vegan version of our Chicken Parm features Gardein chicken nuggets on a bed of our signature red sauce, topped with vegan parm and vegan mozzarella cheeses all layered on top of one of our signature vegan mozzarella Detroit style pies.

The Vegan PO

The Vegan PO

$24.00

Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two stripes of red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.

The Vegan SPO

The Vegan SPO

$28.00

Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza, topped with vegan sausage, two stripes of red sauce, and a sprinkle of vegan parm.

Vegan Funfetti

Vegan Funfetti

$30.00

Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers, sweet onions, and vegan sausage on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two stripes of red sauce, a drizzle of nut-free vegan pesto, and a sprinkle of vegan parm.

Side Sauces

Blue Cheese Dressing (2oz)

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Grated Parm (2oz)

$1.00

Hot Honey (1.5oz)

$2.00

Pesto (2oz)

$3.00

Local basil from Karma Farms, pine nuts, imported parmesan, salt, olive oil

House made Ranch Dressing (2oz)

$3.00

Mayo, buttermilk, sour cream, salt, seasoning

Red Sauce (6oz)

$4.00

Roasted Garlic Oil (2oz)

$2.00

Vegan Nut Free Pesto (2oz)

$3.00

Local basil from Karma Farms, sunflower seeds, vegan parmesan, salt, olive oil

Vodka (2oz)

$2.00

Vodka Sauce (6oz)

$5.00

Flavor Pack

$8.50

A sampling of all our flavors - red sauce, vodka sauce, house-made ranch, blue cheese, buffalo, hot honey, and basil oil.

Soft Drinks

Boylan Birch Beer

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.50

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.50

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.50

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Mix & Match 4-pack

$14.00

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.50

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Boylans Grape Soda

$3.50

Liquid Death - Mountain Water

$3.00

Liquid Death - Berry It Alive

$3.50

Liquid Death - Sparkling Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Baltimore's Best Detriot Style Pizza

Location

28 Allegheny Ave, Towson, MD 21204

