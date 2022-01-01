Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cunningham Cafe & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

1 Olympic Place

Towson, MD 21204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BREAKFAST BURRITO
LATTE

Lunch

Softshell Crab Taco with old bay crema

Gravy Smothered Burrito

$12.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

BREAKFAST

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

sunny side up egg, smashed avocado, pico de gallo, on multigrain toast, topped with sriracha aioli

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$12.00Out of stock

Cheddar chive biscuit, sausage gravy, home fries, bacon, sunny up egg. Add fried chicken +$7.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, smashed avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, and home fries, wrapped in a flour tortilla

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, cheddar, folded egg, served on our house made cheddar chive biscuit or ciabatta

SEASONAL SCRAMBLE

SEASONAL SCRAMBLE

$12.00

Seasonal vegetables, scrambled eggs, home fries, multigrain or white toast.

FARMHAND BREAKFAST

FARMHAND BREAKFAST

$12.00

bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with two eggs, home fries and toast

SEASONAL FRENCH TOAST

SEASONAL FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

house made brioche, seasonal flavor

HANGOVER FRIES

$12.00

Sausage gravy smothered fries, scallions, bacon, cheddar cheese, sunny up egg

PANCAKES

$9.00

2 Buttermilk pancakes. Plain or chocolate chip.

SEASONAL PANCAKE

SEASONAL PANCAKE

$12.00

two pancakes, flavor inspired by season

PASTRY

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.50

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.50

CROISSANT

$4.00
DANISH

DANISH

$4.50Out of stock

SCONE

$4.00Out of stock
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$3.50Out of stock

RICE KRISPY

$4.00Out of stock

COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock
BLACK BOTTOM

BLACK BOTTOM

$2.50

CUPCAKE

$3.50

CHEESECAKE

$3.50Out of stock

FRUIT BAR

$3.00Out of stock

CRUFFIN

$4.00Out of stock

BLONDIE

$2.50Out of stock

CROISSANT PUDDING

$4.00Out of stock

BROWNIE

$2.50Out of stock

Everything Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Kettle Corn

$4.00

BREAD

BAGUETTE

$3.00

COUNTRY WHITE

$6.00

ROSEMARY LEMON

$6.00

RAISIN FENNEL

$6.00Out of stock

SOURDOUGH

$6.00Out of stock

THREE SEED

$6.00

SOUPS & SALAD

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00

offering changes weekly

TOMATO SOUP

TOMATO SOUP

$3.50

roasted garlic tomato

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons

CHICKEN SALAD GREEN

$9.00Out of stock

chicken salad over mixed greens

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, chive ranch

GREEK BOWL

$14.00

baby kale, farro, cucumber, tomato, olives, feta, red onion, capers, red wine vinaigrette

BEET AND FENNEL

BEET AND FENNEL

$14.00

Roasted red beets, pickled yellow beets, fennel, toasted almonds, goat cheese, arugula, sherry vinaigrette

PANZANELLA

PANZANELLA

$14.00Out of stock

Cherry and heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, ciabatta croutons, basil, oregano, pecorino, red wine vinegar.

SANDWICH

BLT

$8.00
CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$14.00
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$14.00Out of stock
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

MUFFULETTA

$15.00
PESTO CHICKEN

PESTO CHICKEN

$15.00
POWERHOUSE

POWERHOUSE

$13.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

Pulled pork, red pepper BBQ sauce, bread and butter pickles, mustard cabbage slaw, brioche bun

RUSTIC GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

SHAVED TURKEY

$9.00
TOWSON CHICKEN

TOWSON CHICKEN

$15.00
TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

SIDES

ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$8.00Out of stock
CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.25

EGG

$1.50

FRIES

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

HOME FRIES

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR

$3.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE PANCAKE

$5.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE TOAST

$1.50

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.00
YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$7.00

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50

batch brew

COLD BREW

$4.00

zeke's cold brew

ICED COFFEE

$2.50

zeke's batch brew

LATTE

LATTE

$4.00

ceremony espresso, steamed milk

AMERICANO

$4.00

ceremony espresso, water

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

ceremony espresso, frothed hot milk

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.75

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$2.00

CORTADO

$4.00

MACCHIATO

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

DEAD

$4.00

ceremony espresso, cold brew

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

ZEKE'S NITRO CAN

$4.50

RETAIL BEANS

$16.00

TEA

HOT TEA

$3.50

Selection of

ICED BLACK TEA

$3.50

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.50

LONDON FOG TEA LATTE

$4.00

MASALA CHAI LATTE

$4.00

MATCHA TEA LATTE

$4.00

SPECIALTY LATTES

NUTELLA

$4.50

CINNAMON TOAST

$4.50

HONEY LAVENDER

$4.50

PUMPKIN SPICE

$4.50

PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$4.50

N/A BEVERAGE

COKE

DIET COKE

GINGERALE

SPRITE

ITALIAN SODA

$3.00

blackberry pineapple, strawberry peach, or watermelon. cream optional

JUICE

$3.00

apple or orange

LEMONADE

$3.00

bottle

MILK

$2.50

small whole milk

VOSS SPARKLING LARGE

$5.75

VOSS STILL LARGE

$5.75

750ml

WAVE

$2.50

blackberry or mango

ROOT BEER

$3.50

CREAM SODA

$3.50

VOSS SPARKLING SMALL

$4.75Out of stock

750ml

VOSS STILL SMALL

$4.75Out of stock

CHERRY SODA

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Café and Coffee Shop focused on locally sourced products, freshly baked breads, and hospitality to our community!

Website

Location

1 Olympic Place, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Melting Pot - Towson MD
orange star4.8 • 2,409
418 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Charles Village Pub & Patio Towson
orange star3.9 • 778
19 West Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's - Towson
orange starNo Reviews
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Barley's Backyard Uptown
orange star3.0 • 45
408 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson
orange star4.5 • 2,469
16 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Towson

Gino's Burgers & Chicken - Towson
orange star4.5 • 4,591
8600 Lasalle Road Towson, MD 21286
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson
orange star4.5 • 2,469
16 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Towson MD
orange star4.8 • 2,409
418 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Towson
orange star4.5 • 465
822 Dulaney Valley Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Towson
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston