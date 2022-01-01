Chili in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve chili
More about Gino's Burgers & Chicken
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Gino's Burgers & Chicken
8600 Lasalle Road, Towson
|Bowl of Chili
|$4.29
Hearty beef and bean chili served with chopped cheddar cheese and red onion.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.59
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|Vinegar with Thai Chilies
|$0.25
|E6. Crispy caramel lemongrass Chili beef (Spicy)
|$16.95
Textured strips of sweet and crispy beef with the delicious 3 flavor of sweet honey sour lemongrass and tiny spicy chili sauce
|Sweet Thai Chili Sauce