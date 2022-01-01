Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Towson

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve chili

Gino's Burgers & Chicken image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Gino's Burgers & Chicken

8600 Lasalle Road, Towson

Avg 4.5 (4591 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$4.29
Hearty beef and bean chili served with chopped cheddar cheese and red onion.
Chili Cheese Fries$5.59
More about Gino's Burgers & Chicken
Item pic

 

Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vinegar with Thai Chilies$0.25
E6. Crispy caramel lemongrass Chili beef (Spicy)$16.95
Textured strips of sweet and crispy beef with the delicious 3 flavor of sweet honey sour lemongrass and tiny spicy chili sauce
Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Towson

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Chicken Parmesan

Dumplings

Cupcakes

Pies

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston