Eggplant parm in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Italian Gardens
814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson
|Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
|$13.95
Eggplant served over spaghetti and topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$9.95
Breaded eggplant, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA
Pasta Mista
822 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$9.95
Thinly sliced, pan fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
|Eggplant Parm Dinner
|$12.95
Thinly sliced homemade eggplant pan fried & topped with our delicate tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti pasta