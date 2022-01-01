Eggplant parm in Towson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Italian Gardens

814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson

Avg 4.1 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree$13.95
Eggplant served over spaghetti and topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Eggplant Parm Sub$9.95
Breaded eggplant, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Italian Gardens
Item pic

PIZZA

Pasta Mista

822 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Sub$9.95
Thinly sliced, pan fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
Eggplant Parm Dinner$12.95
Thinly sliced homemade eggplant pan fried & topped with our delicate tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti pasta
More about Pasta Mista

