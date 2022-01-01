Ham sandwiches in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Atwater's
798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson
|Whole Ham Sandwich
|$10.50
North Country ham, leaf lettuce, choice of cheese, condiment and bread
Hannah's
215 Washington Avenue, Towson
|Hot Ham and Dill Havarti Sandwich
|$10.25
Hot ham, dill havarti, pickles and whole grain mustard
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
16 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Virginia Ham Sandwich
|$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
|Ham Sandwich
|$7.75
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese