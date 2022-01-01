Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Atwater's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Ham Sandwich$10.50
North Country ham, leaf lettuce, choice of cheese, condiment and bread
Main pic

 

Hannah's

215 Washington Avenue, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Ham and Dill Havarti Sandwich$10.25
Hot ham, dill havarti, pickles and whole grain mustard
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

16 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.5 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Virginia Ham Sandwich$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
Ham Sandwich$7.75
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
