Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Towson

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Absolute Thai Sushi

800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Western Thai Yellow Curry$13.00
aromatic curry w/lots spices & herbs from the west, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onion & turmeric
Curry Puffs$7.00
Thai style kabocha pumpkin empanadas sided with fresh cucumber relish
Massaman curry$15.00
Massaman was ranked #1 in an article titled World's
50 most delicious foods in 2018. Slow braised brisket curry w/onion, carrots, potatoes & peanut. Must Try!
More about Absolute Thai Sushi
Item pic

 

Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C2. Gang dang (Red Curry) (Spicy)$14.95
Homemade red curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with jasmine rice.
L2. Chicken Yellow Curry on Rice served with cucumber salad$10.95
C1. Gang Kiew Wan (Green Curry) (Spicy)$14.95
Homemade fresh green curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, eggplant, bamboo shoots and string beans. Served with jasmine rice.
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Towson

Waffles

Crab Cakes

Cashew Chicken

Drunken Noodles

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Spaghetti

Chicken Satay

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston