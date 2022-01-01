Curry in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve curry
More about Absolute Thai Sushi
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Western Thai Yellow Curry
|$13.00
aromatic curry w/lots spices & herbs from the west, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onion & turmeric
|Curry Puffs
|$7.00
Thai style kabocha pumpkin empanadas sided with fresh cucumber relish
|Massaman curry
|$15.00
Massaman was ranked #1 in an article titled World's
50 most delicious foods in 2018. Slow braised brisket curry w/onion, carrots, potatoes & peanut. Must Try!
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|C2. Gang dang (Red Curry) (Spicy)
|$14.95
Homemade red curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with jasmine rice.
|L2. Chicken Yellow Curry on Rice served with cucumber salad
|$10.95
|C1. Gang Kiew Wan (Green Curry) (Spicy)
|$14.95
Homemade fresh green curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, eggplant, bamboo shoots and string beans. Served with jasmine rice.