Bacon cheeseburgers in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|OBG Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Brothers
14 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.29
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese and bacon. All on a toasted brioche bun.
The Brass Tap
825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)