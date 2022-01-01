Bacon cheeseburgers in Towson

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
OBG Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Bacon Cheeseburger image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brothers

14 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.29
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese and bacon. All on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Burger Brothers
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger image

 

The Brass Tap

825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

