Pretzels in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese
|$8.99
Bite sized soft pretzels, served with housemade beer cheese and beer mustard
|Crab Pretzel
|$14.99
A large soft pretzel baked with crab dip and melted shredded cheese, topped with old bay
The Brass Tap
825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
FRENCH FRIES
The Point in Towson
523 York Rd, Towson
|Soft Pretzels
|$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard