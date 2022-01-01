Pretzels in Towson

Towson restaurants that serve pretzels

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese$8.99
Bite sized soft pretzels, served with housemade beer cheese and beer mustard
Crab Pretzel$14.99
A large soft pretzel baked with crab dip and melted shredded cheese, topped with old bay
The Brass Tap

825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
The Point in Towson

523 York Rd, Towson

Avg 4.1 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pretzels$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard
The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

8102 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson

Avg 3.2 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Dip w/ Soft Pretzel Chips$12.00
Creamy lump crab dip served with soft pretzel.
