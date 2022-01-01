Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve cobb salad

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.

14 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.49
Crispy bacon, boiled egg, Blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onions on a bed of greens. Served with dressing of your choice.
More about Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
SEAFOOD

The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

8102 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson

Avg 3.2 (154 reviews)
Takeout
MD Cobb Salad$12.00
A blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted corn, shrimp salad, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, bacon. hard boiled egg, and Old Bay ranch.
More about The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

