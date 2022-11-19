Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Donnelly's Dockside
1,116 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold, MD 21012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant