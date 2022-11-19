Donnelly's Dockside imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Donnelly's Dockside

1,116 Reviews

$$

1050 Deep Creek Ave

Arnold, MD 21012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Wings
Crab Cake Dinner
Boom Boom Shrimp

Appetizers

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy medium gulf shrimp served with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce and a red chili pepper aioli

Bread

$1.00

Crab Dip

$18.00

Lump crab meat topped with cheddar cheese then baked. Served with a French baguette, carrots and celery sticks

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Served with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce and Marinara

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fries Basket

$6.00

Hush Basket

$8.00

Served with honey butter

Pickle Chips

$12.00

Served with chipotle aioli

Sesame Tuna Crisps

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Ten (10) pieces served with celery and choice of dressing

Baskets

Basket Hushpuppies

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Chef Features

Black-n-Bleu Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Crab Melt

$16.00

Fettuccine & Mussels

$12.00

Honey Butter Salmon

$34.00

Lobster,Corn, Salad

$35.00

Salad Trio

$27.00

Soup & Sandwich

$37.00

Tomato Soup Bowl

$8.00

Tomato Soup Cup

$6.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

$12.00

Key Lime Cheese Cake

$12.00

Entrees

Beer-Battered Fish n' Chips

$23.00

Fresh cod, battered and lightly fried, served over french fries with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Crab Cake Dinner

$29.00

Two (2) jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and a choice of two (2) sides

Crab Imperial

$34.00

Lump crab meat baked in our house imperial sauce. Served with choice of two (2) sides

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

Four (4) jumbo shirmp topped with crab imperial and finished with a roasted tomato-basil cream sauce. Served with two (2) sides

New York Strip

$32.00

8 oz. filet mignon served over mashed potatoes and topped with demi-glaze. Served with a choice of one additional side

Salmon Oscar

$32.00

Seafood Broil (GF)

$29.00

Fresh cod, jumbo gulf shrimp and sea scallops lightly seasoned, buttered and broiled

Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Shrimp, scallops and jumbo lump crab meat sauteed with tomato, roasted red peppers and scallions tossed in penne pasta. Available with white or spicy red sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Southwest Flat Iron

$26.00

Fresh Oysters

Blue Point Oysters

Fried Oyster Dinner

$32.00

Garlic Oysters

$14.00

Local Oysters (GF)

Served with cocktail and horsradish sauce

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Oyster Ricardo

$12.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00

Six (6) oysters topped with spinach, bacon, onion, cream and parmesan cheese

Oyster Stew

$10.00

Oysters Chesapeake

$20.00

Totten Inlet Oysters

Salads & Bowls

Blackened Grouper Bowl

$20.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Entree Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, freshly grated parmesan, caesar dressing and croutons

Entree House Salad

$8.00

Field greens, tomato, red onion, carrots and cucumber

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Blackend Shrimp served over quino, lettuce, chickpeas, kale, edamame, black beans, corn, jalapenos, radish and avocado. Topped with yum yum sauce

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, roasted corn salsa, black beans, cheddar cheese and avocado. Tossed in a jalapeno ranch dressing and topped with crispy corn tortilla strips

Tuna Poke Bowl (GF)

$17.00

Fresh tuna, tossed in sesame soy Ponzu sauce with avocado, seaweed salad, jalapeno, cucumber, carrots, rice noodles, ginger and yum yum sauce over mixed greens

Shell

Jumbo Shrimp 1 Pound (GF)

$30.00

Cooked in Old Bay, vadalia onion and fingerling potatoes served with a side of cocktail sauce

Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Pound (GF)

$15.00

Cooked in Old Bay, vadalia onion and fingerling potatoes served with a side of cocktail sauce

Mussels

$16.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries Side

$5.00

Hush Side

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Single Crab Cake

$23.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Soups

Cream of Crab Soup

Please choose size

Dockside Chili

$8.00

Half n' Half Soup

Half Maryland vegetbale soup and half cream of crab. Please chooze size

Maryland Vegetable Soup

Please choose size

Oyster Stew

$10.00

Fish

Salmon Oscar

$32.00

Grouper

$32.00

Mahi

$30.00

Salmon

$30.00

Tuna

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold, MD 21012

Directions

Gallery
Donnelly's Dockside image

