Bagels

Naval Bagels Arnold

842 Reviews

$

1460 Ritchie Hwy #112

Arnold, MD 21012

Order Again

Breakfast

Southerner

$4.34

Egg, Bacon & American Cheese

Northerner

$4.64

Egg, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper & American Cheese

Vegetarian

$4.39

Egg, American Cheese, Onion & Green Pepper

Chegba

$3.94

Egg with Melted Cheddar Cheese

McNosh

$4.34

Egg, Ham & Mozzarella Cheese

Country Boy

$4.84

Egg & a Jumbo Sausage Patty with Cheese

Shroom

$4.34

Egg, Mushroom & American Cheese

SOB (South of the Border)

$5.24

Scrambled egg, Chorizo Sausage, Oaxaca Cheese, Grilled Onions

El Jefe

$5.34

Seasoned Steak, Oaxaca Cheese, Scrambled egg, Fresh Salsa, Going Green (GG), Add Avocado

El Jefe GG

$5.94

Seasoned Steak, Oaxaca Cheese, Scrambled egg, Fresh Salsa, Going Green (GG), Add Avocado

SoCal

$5.54

12 Grain Toast, Chunky Avocado Spread, Crumbled Hard Boiled Egg, Red Chili Flakes

Annapolitan

$7.24

Jumbo Lump Crab, Scrambled Egg, Melted Cheddar, Old Bay Seasoning

Popeye

$5.24

Egg Whites, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Melted Swiss

City Girl

$5.24

Egg Whites, Canadian Bacon, American Cheese

Bayhawk

$5.64

Scrambled Egg, Sausage, Bacon, Double Cheese

Naval Bagel

$10.64

Fresh NOVA Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion & Capers

Lunch Bagels

Avocado Delight

$7.64

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Honey Mustard Dressing

BLTCOB

$5.94

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

Veggie Delight

$5.94

Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Cucumber, Oil & Vinegar

Tuna Luna

$7.34

All White Meat Tuna Served Open Face w/ Melted Muenster

Reubenwich

$8.24

Hot Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss & Russian Dressing

Munchee Bagel

$7.34

Roast Beef w/ Melted Muenster

Pizza Bagel

$5.84

Open Faced w/ Pizza Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Bagel Dog

$6.14

Cheese Bagle

$3.04

Egg Salad Bagel

$5.74

Hummus Bagel

$5.74

White Fish Salad Bagel

$5.54

Lean Pastrami Bagel

$6.24

Lean Corned Beef Bagel

$6.24

Roast Beef Bagel

$6.24

Ham Bagel

$6.24

Turkey Bagel

$6.24

Tuna Bagel

$6.34

Chicken Salad Bagel

$7.34

Shrimp Salad Bagel

$8.24

Ala Carte

Plain Bagel

$0.99

Toasted Bagel

$1.10

Bugger Bagel

$1.99

CC Bagel

$3.09

LF CC Bagel

$3.29

Flavored CC Bagel

$3.59

Lox Spread

$4.79

Scrambled Egg

$3.29

Scrambled Egg & Cheese

$3.89

Butter & Jelly

$2.19

Peanut Butter

$2.19

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$2.89

Bacon

$2.89

Sausage

$2.89

Bacon & Cheese

$3.29

Sausage & Cheese

$3.29

Honey Butter

$2.29

Salad By The Pound

Egg Salad (lb)

$10.00

Whitefish Salad (lb)

$10.75

Tuna Salad (lb)

$10.50

Chicken Salad (lb)

$11.00

Fresh Lox Salad (lb)

$29.99

Shrimp Salad (lb)

$14.99

Bulk Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$5.70

Dozen Bagles

$9.80

Office Specials

Baker's Dozen & 1lb Cream Plain Cheese

$13.99

Baker's Dozen & 2 Half lbs. of Cream Cheese

$15.99
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

