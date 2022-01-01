Armadillos Bar & Grill imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Armadillos Bar & Grill

420 Reviews

$

132 Dock St

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FAST BAR

16oz Crush

$7.80

32oz Crush

$14.68

Corona 24oz

$6.42

Domestic

$4.59

HH Domestic

$2.75

High Noon Pinneapple

$6.42

Twisted Tea 24oz

$6.42

Import

$5.50

HH Calls

$4.59

High Noon Peach

$6.42

Wine

$5.50

Bombs

$8.03

HH Wine

$3.67

White Claw

$5.05

Rail

$7.11

Shot

$7.11

To-Go Domestic

$11.01

Call

$7.57

Call Shot

$7.57

To-Go Import

$12.84

Premium

$8.49

Premium Shot

$8.49

Casamigos

$10.00

Car Bomb

$9.17

Trashcan

$16.00

LIT / VRB

$9.40

Alcoholic Beverages

To-Go Domestic

$11.01

To-Go Import

$12.84

To-Go Whiteclaw / High Noon

$13.76

Bottled Wine/Champagne

$18.35

Employee Domestic

$2.29

Employee Import

$2.75

High Noon Pinneapple

$6.42

High Noon Peach

$6.42

Martini

$9.17

Small Bud Light Cherry

$3.67

$6 American Honey

$5.50

$6 Secial

$5.50

Espolon

$8.49

Nutrl pineapple

$6.42

Nutrl watermelon

$6.42

$20 Bucket

$18.35

Vodka

Rail

$7.11

Shot

$7.11

Smirnoff Sours

$7.57

Tito's

$7.57

Three Olives Orange

$7.57

Three Olives Grapefruit

$7.57

Three Olives Blueberry

$7.57

Three Olives Raspberry

$7.57

Three Olives Cherry

$7.57

Three Olives Grape

$7.57

Three Olives Citrus

$7.57

Three Olives Berry

$7.57

Three Olives Pomegranate

$7.57

Three Olives Peach

$7.57

Three Olives Vanilla

$7.57

Deep Eddy

$7.57

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.57

Deep Grapefruit

$7.57

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.57

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.57

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.57

Ketel One

$8.48

Gin

Rail Gin

$7.11

Tanqueray

$7.57

Bombay Sapphire

$7.57

Hendricks

$8.48

Rum

Rail Rum

$7.11

Captain

$7.57

Myers

$7.57

Malibu

$7.57

Goslings

$7.57

Bacardi

$7.57

Mt. Gay

$7.57

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$7.11

Jack Daniels

$7.57

Jack Fire

$7.57

Jack Honey

$7.57

Fireball

$7.57

Makers Mark

$7.57

Jim Beam

$7.57

American Honey

$7.57

Jameson

$7.57

Jameson Stout

$7.57

Jameson IPA

$8.49

Crown Royal

$7.57

Crown Royal Apple

$7.57

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$7.57

Johnny Walker Red

$8.49

Johnny Walker Black

$8.49

Johnny Walker Green

$8.49

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$7.11

Jose Cuervo

$7.57

Herradura

$8.49

Espolon

$8.49

Casamigos

$8.49

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.57

Rumplemintz

$7.57

Grand Manier

$7.57

Jager

$7.57

Baileys

$7.57

Kahlua

$7.57

White Sambuca

$7.57

Black Sambuca

$7.57

Goldschlager

$7.57

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Riesling

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.50

J Roget

$5.50

Bottle Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$4.59

Budweiser Bottle

$4.59

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.59

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$4.59

Odouls Bottle

$4.59

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.59

Coors Light Bottle

$4.59

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Corona Light Bottle

$5.50

Loose Cannon Bottle

$5.50

Guiness Pub Can

$5.50

Strong Bow Cider Bottle

$5.50

Amstel Light Bottle

$5.50

Bar Snacks

French Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Smasher Burger

$12.00

Wings

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap

$14.00

Apps

French Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Rueben Egg Rolls

$10.00

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$11.00

Crab Dip Egg Rolls

$12.00

Wings

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Extra Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Handhelds

Smasher Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Soda

Coke

$2.83

Diet Coke

$2.83

Sprite

$2.83

Ginger Ale

$2.83

Unsweet Tea

$2.83

Lemonade

$2.83

Red Bull

$3.77

SF Red Bull

$3.77

Coffee

$2.83

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$4.50

Bottle Water

$1.89

Draughts

Bud Light Draught

$4.59

Goose Island Draught

$5.50

Hazy Little Thing Draught

$5.50

Kona Draught

$6.42

Lagunitas Draught

$6.42

RAR Nanticoke Nectar

$6.88

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$6.42

Shock Top Draught

$4.59

Spaten Draught

$6.88

Stella Draught

$6.88

Toasted Lager Draught

$5.50

Virginia Apple Draught

$6.42

Employee Draught

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

132 Dock St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Armadillos Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Red Wine Bar - Annapolis
orange star4.3 • 910
189B Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Acme Bar and Grill - 163 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
163 Main St. Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Middleton Tavern - 2 Market Space
orange starNo Reviews
2 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
1771 G & T
orange starNo Reviews
26 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
orange star4.0 • 818
169 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Light House Bistro
orange star4.7 • 851
202 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston