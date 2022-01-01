Restaurant header imageView gallery
Red Red Wine Bar - Annapolis

910 Reviews

$$

189B Main Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

Popular Items

Grilled Caesar Salad
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Baja Chicken Salad

Bottle/Can Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Austin Dry Cider

$6.50

Can DC Brau Public

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Goose Island Sofie

$7.00

Natty Boh

$5.00

O Douls

$5.00

RAR Hefeweizen

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Draft Beer

DC Brau Pilsner

$6.00

Aslin Lager

$6.00

Nanticoke Nectar

$7.00

Union Craft Duckpin Pale Ale

$7.00

Cocktails

Bourbon Jam

$12.00

Maryland Sour

$12.00

Lemon Meringue

$12.00

Basil 76

$12.00

Jalapeño Hound Dog

$12.00

Split Pear-sonality

$12.00

Blueberry Rosemary Margarita

$12.00

High Tea w/ the Rum Runner

$12.00

Sangria

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Irish coffee

$8.00

Punch Of The Day

$8.00

The Carrie

$12.00

Spooky Sour

$12.00

Wine by the Glass

GL Andis "Painted Fields"

$15.00

GL Belasco de Baquedano Malbec

$10.00

GL Bonny Doon

$12.00

GL Domaine Prieure Cote du Rhone

$12.00

GL Dona Maria

$11.00

GL Grand Portail

$10.00

GL Joseph Mellot Sincérité Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Lan Crianza

$10.00

GL Mazzocco

$12.00

GL Mira Salinas

$11.00

GL Oregon Trails Wine Company

$15.00

GL Red Wine Of The Day

$8.00

GL Robert Hall

$12.00

GL Tintero Nebbiolo

$12.00

GL Azienda Verdicchio

$10.00Out of stock

GL Clos Dalian

$5.00

GL Domaine Herbauges

$10.00

GL Guigas Vinho Verde

$10.00

GL La Ferme Rosé

$10.00

GL La Chant Baron Muscadet

$10.00

GL Lobster Reef

$10.00

GL M. Chapoutier Bellaruche

$10.00

GL Planalto Reserva

$10.00

GL Rose Of The Day

$8.00

GL White Wine of the Day

$8.00

GL Innocent Bystander

$9.00

GL Masia De La Luz Brut Cava

$11.00

GL Monopole

$14.00

GL Royal Tokaji

$12.00

GL Conca D' Oro Prosecco

$11.00

GL Max Ferdinand Mulheimer Riesling

$10.00

GL Cantina Settacani

$10.00

GL Wycliff

$7.00

Dow's Tawny Port 10 Year

$12.00

Bellini

$9.00

Keg Wine

KEG Charles & Charles

$10.00

KEG Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$9.00

KEG Querceto Tuscan Blend

$9.00

KEG Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay

$9.00

Cheese Menu

5 Year Gouda

$9.00

Balsamic Bellavitano

$8.00

Paradise Blue

$8.00

Purple Haze

$9.00

Sottocenere

$10.00

Ewephoria

$9.00

Prosciutto

$6.00

Honey Bee Goat Gouda

$8.00

Starters

Baked Brie

$15.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Empanadas

$15.00

Roasted Brussels Appetizer

$14.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Asian Tostada

$15.00

Between the Bread

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

The Cuban

$15.00

Chicken Caprese

$14.00

Plain Burger

$12.00

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Crab Melt

$17.00

Personal Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

The Gus

$15.00

Pear Prosciutto Pizza

$14.00

The City Dock

$16.00

Carne Asada Pizza

$14.00

The Gourdon Pizza

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Crab Soup

$6.00

Bowl Crab Soup

$9.00

Baja Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$15.00

Steak Salad

$15.00

Seafood Cobb Salad

$18.00

Steak Salad (No Steak)

$11.00

Seafood Cobb Salad (No Seafood)

$12.00

Main Show

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00

Thai Curry Salmon

$28.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Guajillo Mole Short Rib

$30.00

Rosemary Chicken

$28.00

Sides

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts Side

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Crostini

$1.00

Side Celery And Carrots

$3.50

Side Potatoes

$6.00

Confections

Double Chocolate Cake

$10.00

House-Made Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Kids' Menu

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Bites

$12.00

PB&J

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Let Us Pour You Another Glass Soon!

Website

Location

189B Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Red Red Wine Bar image
Red Red Wine Bar image

