Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Federal House Bar & Grille Annapols, MD

1,854 Reviews

$$

22 Market Space

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Calamari
Burger
The Whiskey

Shareables

Federal House Crab Dip

$17.99

Wings & Fries

$18.49

Fried Calamari

$15.99

Half Dozen Oysters

$13.99

Dozen Oysters

$27.98

Buffalo Oysters

$14.99

Tenders

$12.99

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

Burger

$15.99

Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Caprese Burger

$19.99

Pina Colada Burger

$19.99

Hang Over

$19.99

The Whiskey

$19.99

Crabby Patty

$20.99

Bourbon Double Burger

$20.99

Shrimp Burger

$20.99

Oaxaca Chicken

$18.99

House Specialties

Fish & Chips

$20.99

Chicken Diablo

$19.99

Single Maryland Crab Cake Dinner

$27.99

Double Maryland Crab Cake Dinner

$42.99

Coconut Crusted Rockfish

$25.99

Fish Tacos

$20.99

Kids

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Milkshake

$5.95

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Kids Wings

$8.00

Kids Single Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

Salads

House Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Salmon Summer Salad

$21.99

Black & Blue Salad

$20.99

Crab Mango Salad

$23.99

Steak Salad

$21.99

Sides

Half Blue Cheese Chopped

$7.99

Half Caesar Salad

$5.99

Half House Salad

$5.99

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Cole Slaw

$4.99

Side Crab Cake

$20.99

Side Fries

$6.99

Side Fruit

$4.99

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Side Veggie

$4.99

Side Single scoop ice cream

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$7.99

Signature Sandwiches

Academy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$18.99

Boom Boom Shrimp Sandwich

$19.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$27.99

Federal Pick Two

$18.99

Lobster/Crab Grilled Cheese

$23.99

Salmon BLT

$19.99

Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Whole Grilled Veggie

$15.99

Whole Turkey Brie

$15.99

Soups

Cup Cream Of Crab Soup

$9.99

Bowl Cream Of Crab Soup

$13.99

Cup Onion Soup Gratin

$5.99

Bowl Onion Soup Gratin

$8.99

Cup Of MD Vegetable Crab Soup

$9.99

Bowl Of MD Vegetable Crab Soup

$13.99

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Package

$85.00

VD Cream of Crab

VD Md Crab

VD French Onion

VD House Salad w/Tuna

VD Filet Skewers

VD Stuffed Shrimp

VD Bourbon Salmon

Hot Chocolate S'Mores Cake

VD Wines

$10.00

VD A La Carte

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$34.99

Roasted Bourbon Salmon

$29.99

Grilled Filet Skewers

$33.99

Hot Chocolate S'mores Cake

$7.99

Oyster Fest

Buffalo Oysters (6)

$12.99

Peach Mignonette Oysters

$14.99

Springtime Oyster Ceviche

$14.99

Fried Oyster Spinach Salad

$18.99

Open Face Fried Oyster BLT

$19.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

22 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Federal House Bar & Grille image
Federal House Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Watersong
orange star4.7 • 383
21 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Pinch - 520 Park Ave Space J
orange starNo Reviews
520 Park Ave Space J Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
O'Learys Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,217
310 Third Street Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston