Southern
Bars & Lounges

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

3,132 Reviews

$$

2207 Forest Drive

Annapolis, MD 21401

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Fried Chicken
Smoked Wings
Pot Pie

Appetizers/Starters

Biscuits

Biscuits

$7.00+

A taste of homemade comfort from the Julep bakery! Huge, southern biscuits, with a soft, pillowy inside, a buttery outside, and just a bit of crunchy crust. Served with our homemade sorghum/honey butter and pepper jelly.

Chesapeake Crab Dip

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$16.50

Three creamy cheeses, blended with blue crab backfin, claw, and lump meat, with a dash of Old Bay. Served with baguette.

Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$16.00

Our brined and twice-cooked fries, with a delightful blend of crab meat, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, cheddar cheese and a hint of sherry!

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Three tart, green tomatoes, with a crispy cornmeal crust, topped with grilled shrimp and a spicy creamy remoulade sauce.

Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$12.00

1/4 rack of pecan-smoked, meaty ribs, cut into individual pieces for a quick dip in the fryer. Finished with a drizzle of our amazing blackberry chipotle sauce.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$16.00

8 jumbo wings rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash-fried. Made with love! We recommend naked... Also available with hot, dry rub, for those who really want some heat!

Southern Egg Roll

Southern Egg Roll

$12.00

Pulled pork, black-eyed peas, collard greens, cream cheese, jack cheese and spices, all wrapped up and served with a chipotle-ranch (2)

Soups/Salads

Brisket and kidney beans in a rich tomato sauce, with a soft, glowing heat. Nine different peppers in our Julep chili powder build a deep, full flavor! Served with cornbread.
Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted red and golden beets, over Arcadian greens, with avocado & candied pecans. White balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Southern Chicken Salad

Southern Chicken Salad

$18.00

Pecan-smoked pulled chicken, atop a bed of greens, with bleu cheese, red onion, blueberries and strawberries. Tossed with strawberry vinaigrette.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, shaved red onion. Served with choice of dressing.

Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$7.00+

Our take on a Chesapeake favorite, “southernized” with creamy sweet corn. Dusted with a hint of Old Bay.

Chili

$7.00+

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.00

An eight ounce, skin on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked and flash-fried, on a large brioche bun. With our sweet & spicy aioli; pickle chips on the side.

Classic Burger

$16.00
Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Our beautiful burger blend, smoked with a tomato/ vinegar glaze and served on toasted country white.

Memphis Burger

Memphis Burger

$18.00

A perfect blend of ground brisket, short-rib and chuck, topped with pork belly, pepper jack, lettuce, burger sauce and a fried green tomato. On a brioche roll.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50
Ultimate

Ultimate

$15.50

Our signature pulled pork sandwich, fresh from 12 hours in the smoker! On a brioche roll, topped with cole slaw.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

A very tasty, black bean burger, on a brioche roll, with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and spicy mayo.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock
Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$18.00

House brisket, smoked for twelve hours over pecan wood, slathered with pimento cheese, and grilled

Entrees

Blackberry Thighs

Blackberry Thighs

$20.00

Three large, juicy chicken thighs, smoked, flash-fried and lightly tossed with our blackberry chipotle barbeque sauce.

Brisket Entree

Brisket Entree

$24.00

Dry rubbed with our secret blend of spices and smoked over pecan wood for 12 hours until tender

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

For a classic, down-home supper, try our chicken fried steak! Tenderized top round, dredged twice in seasoned flour and served over mashed potatoes, with black pepper gravy.

Crab Cakes

$36.00Out of stock
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$23.00

Chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, crawfish, trinity and Cajun spices in a tomato/rice base

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$16.00

One-half pound of our beautiful burger blend, with a tomato glaze, over fresh mashed potatoes.

Pork Steak

$20.00
Pot Pie

Pot Pie

$17.00

It doesn’t get much better than pot pie, it just doesn’t! The ultimate comfort food. Pecan-smoked chicken in a creamy sauce, with tender, flavorful vegetables. Served with a side salad.

Ribs- Half Rack

Ribs- Half Rack

$20.00

St Louis Ribs, dry-rubbed and bathed in pecan smoke for five hours. Meaty and tender.

Sampler

Sampler

$32.00

Hungry? Can't make up your mind? Then the Julep Sampler is for you! Pulled Pork, brisket, two ribs, wings, and andouille sausage, served with 2 sides.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Cheesy cheddar grits with six jumbo fried shrimp topped with andouille, scallions, and cherry tomatoes.

Smoked Fried Chicken

Smoked Fried Chicken

$22.00

This is not your “normal” fried chicken! We rub the chicken with our Julep rub, smoke it over pecan wood for three hours... and then it’s into the fryer for a quick dip. Please note! Smoking the chicken often gives it a pink color; it is not underdone or raw. Breast, thigh, wing & drumstick. No chicken substitutions.

Southern Fish & Chips

$18.00

A catfish filet, breaded in our seasoned cornmeal, served over a bed of Julep Cajun fries. With tartar sauce and cole slaw on the side.

Waffled Pig

Waffled Pig

$17.00

We start with a crispy waffle, made with cornbread stuffing. Topped with a mound of creamy mashed potatoes, we add a healthy dose of our award-winning pulled pork... and drizzle it with gravy. Side of cranberry sauce!

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Served with candied pecans, bacon & goat cheese.

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$4.00

Carrots & Celery

$1.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$4.00

Extra Crab Bread

$1.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$4.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Extra Sauce Cup

$0.50

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Burger Slider

$8.00

Kids Chicken Slider

$8.00

Kids Garden Salad

$8.00

Kids Pork Slider

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Made with warm, spiced, fresh apple filling and a lot of love! Topped with a brown sugar & oat crumble served with creamy vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Baked with brioche and in-house biscuits, served atop caramelized apples, hazelnut crumble and sweet tea sauce

Chocolate Cloud Cake

$7.00

Fluffy and rich chocolate cake layered with creamy chocolate mousse, chocolate crunchies, and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$7.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Buttery graham cracker crust with a tart Key Lime filling, decorated with fresh whipped cream and raspberry sauce

Kid's Scoop

$3.50

Nutty Buddy

$8.00Out of stock
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Our pecan pie (with Buffalo Trace bourbon), in a shortbread cookie crust, with fresh whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Draft Beer

13 Jailbreak Special Lady Friend

$7.00

13 Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$8.00

16 Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.00

16 Oliver Everyday Amber

$7.00

16 Spaten Oktoberfest

$8.00

16 Union Foxy

$7.00

Cocktails

PICK UP ONLY

Apple Cinnamon Sour

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade Crush

$10.00

PICKUP ONLY. Freshly muddled blueberries and freshly squeezed lemon juice, Smirnoff blueberry vodka, topped with Sprite. Not available for delivery - pickup or dine-in only.

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Cherry Lemonade Crush

$10.00

PICK UP ONLY

Classic Old Fashioned

$10.00

PICKUP ONLY. Buffalo trace bourbon, simple syrup, angostura bitters. Not available for delivery - pickup or dine-in only.

Fall Sangria

$10.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

PICKUP ONLY. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey syrup. Not available for delivery - pickup or dine-in only.

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

PICK UP ONLY. Juice from 1/2 crushed grapefruit 1.5oz Smirnoff Grapefruit vodka .5oz triple sec Sprite Glassware: Pint glass Garnish: Grapefruit slice Process: Crush ½ of a grapefruit into mixing glass. Add vodka. triple sec and ice. Shake. Pour into mason jar. Top with ice and sprite. Garnish with grapefruit on rim.

Irish Coffee

$6.99

PICK UP ONLY 1.5oz Irish Whiskey (Paddy's) 2 tbsp brown sugar Hot Coffee Glass: Coffee Mug Garnish: None Process: Add coffee to mug. Add brown sugar and Irish whiskey. Stir.

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

PICK UP ONLY 3/4 oz vodka 3/4 oz gin 3/4 oz rum 3/4 oz tequila 3/4 oz triple sec Sour Mix Coke Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Wedge Process: Add ice to collins glass. Add alcohol. Top with sweet and sour mix, leaving a little bit of room on the top for Coke to add color.

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.99

Mint Julep

$12.00

PICK UP ONLY 2 oz 1792 small batch bourbon 7 large mint leaves (if smaller/weaker leaves, use a few extra) 1 bar spoon (teaspoon) simple syrup Crushed ice Glass: Julep tin Garnish: Tightly packed mint bunch Process: Add 7 large mint leaves and simple syrup to silver julep cup. Muddle. Add 2 oz bourbon. Crush some ice. Fill the cup half way with crushed ice, then stir everything together for a few seconds. Top the cup off with ice, and make a nice little mound of crushed ice on top. Poke a hole in the edge of the ice and insert a nice bouquet of mint. Place straw in drink next to mint.

Moscow Mule

$8.99

PICK UP ONLY 2 oz Wheatley Vodka Juice from half a lime Gosling’s Ginger Beer Ice Glass: Copper mug Garnish: Lime Wedge Process: Squeeze half a lime into copper mug. Add two ounces of Wheatley Vodka. Fill mug with ice. Top with Gosling’s Ginger Beer. Garnish with lime wedge.

Naptown Punch

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Rye Manhattan

$10.99

PICK UP ONLY 2oz Knob Creek Rye 3/4oz Dolin sweet vermouth 2 dashes angostura bitters Glass: Coupe Garnish: Skewered Luxardo cherry Process: Chill a coupe style cocktail glass. In a mixing glass, add two dashes of Angostura bitters, Rye whiskey, and sweet vermouth. Add ice. Stir for 20 seconds. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with skewered Luxardo maraschino cherry.

Sazerac

$10.99

PICK UP ONLY 2 oz Sazerac Rye 1 bar spoon (teaspoon) simple syrup 3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters Absinthe Rinse Glass: Old fashioned glass Garnish: Lemon peel Process: Chill an old fashioned glass. In a mixing glass, add sugar cube and 3 dashes of Peychaud’s biters. Add 3/4 ounce water. Muddle together. Add 2 oz of Knob Creek rye whiskey. Stir for 15-20 seconds. Take your chilled old fashioned glass and spray absinthe in the glass. Roll it around in the glass to coat the entire glass, and pour out the excess. Strain the drink into the chilled old fashioned glass. Cut a lemon peel, rub it around the rim, squeeze to express the oils on top of the drink, and then drop into the glass. Serve.

Strawberry Lemonade Crush

$10.00

PICK UP ONLY 1.5oz Svedka Citron vodka .5oz triple sec 1 muddled strawberry Juice from 1 crushed lemon .5oz simple syrup .5oz strawberry puree Sprite Glass: Pint glass Garnish: Lemon & Strawberry on rim Process: Muddle one strawberry and crush a whole lemon into mixing glass. Add simple syrup, vodka, triple sec, and strawberry puree and ice. Shake. Pour into mason jar. Top with sprite. Garnish with lemon and strawberry on rim.

Whiskey Sour

$8.99

PICK UP ONLY

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

Coffee - Decaf

$4.00

Coffee - Regular

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Premium Mocktail

$8.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tea - Hot

$4.00

Tea - Sweet

$4.00

Tea - Unsweet

$4.00

Birch Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Julep Gear

Men's T Shirt

$14.99

Women's T Shirt

$14.99

Trucker's Cap

$15.99Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Creative southern cuisine, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, wine on draft, and tons of fun!

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401

