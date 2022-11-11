Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Sazerac

$10.99

PICK UP ONLY 2 oz Sazerac Rye 1 bar spoon (teaspoon) simple syrup 3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters Absinthe Rinse Glass: Old fashioned glass Garnish: Lemon peel Process: Chill an old fashioned glass. In a mixing glass, add sugar cube and 3 dashes of Peychaud’s biters. Add 3/4 ounce water. Muddle together. Add 2 oz of Knob Creek rye whiskey. Stir for 15-20 seconds. Take your chilled old fashioned glass and spray absinthe in the glass. Roll it around in the glass to coat the entire glass, and pour out the excess. Strain the drink into the chilled old fashioned glass. Cut a lemon peel, rub it around the rim, squeeze to express the oils on top of the drink, and then drop into the glass. Serve.