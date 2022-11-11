Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Popular Items
Appetizers/Starters
Biscuits
A taste of homemade comfort from the Julep bakery! Huge, southern biscuits, with a soft, pillowy inside, a buttery outside, and just a bit of crunchy crust. Served with our homemade sorghum/honey butter and pepper jelly.
Chesapeake Crab Dip
Three creamy cheeses, blended with blue crab backfin, claw, and lump meat, with a dash of Old Bay. Served with baguette.
Crabby Fries
Our brined and twice-cooked fries, with a delightful blend of crab meat, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, cheddar cheese and a hint of sherry!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Three tart, green tomatoes, with a crispy cornmeal crust, topped with grilled shrimp and a spicy creamy remoulade sauce.
Fried Ribs
1/4 rack of pecan-smoked, meaty ribs, cut into individual pieces for a quick dip in the fryer. Finished with a drizzle of our amazing blackberry chipotle sauce.
Smoked Wings
8 jumbo wings rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash-fried. Made with love! We recommend naked... Also available with hot, dry rub, for those who really want some heat!
Southern Egg Roll
Pulled pork, black-eyed peas, collard greens, cream cheese, jack cheese and spices, all wrapped up and served with a chipotle-ranch (2)
Soups/Salads
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted red and golden beets, over Arcadian greens, with avocado & candied pecans. White balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Southern Chicken Salad
Pecan-smoked pulled chicken, atop a bed of greens, with bleu cheese, red onion, blueberries and strawberries. Tossed with strawberry vinaigrette.
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, shaved red onion. Served with choice of dressing.
Cream of Crab
Our take on a Chesapeake favorite, “southernized” with creamy sweet corn. Dusted with a hint of Old Bay.
Chili
Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Sandwich
An eight ounce, skin on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked and flash-fried, on a large brioche bun. With our sweet & spicy aioli; pickle chips on the side.
Classic Burger
Meatloaf Sandwich
Our beautiful burger blend, smoked with a tomato/ vinegar glaze and served on toasted country white.
Memphis Burger
A perfect blend of ground brisket, short-rib and chuck, topped with pork belly, pepper jack, lettuce, burger sauce and a fried green tomato. On a brioche roll.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Ultimate
Our signature pulled pork sandwich, fresh from 12 hours in the smoker! On a brioche roll, topped with cole slaw.
Veggie Burger
A very tasty, black bean burger, on a brioche roll, with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and spicy mayo.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Brisket Melt
House brisket, smoked for twelve hours over pecan wood, slathered with pimento cheese, and grilled
Entrees
Blackberry Thighs
Three large, juicy chicken thighs, smoked, flash-fried and lightly tossed with our blackberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
Brisket Entree
Dry rubbed with our secret blend of spices and smoked over pecan wood for 12 hours until tender
Chicken Fried Steak
For a classic, down-home supper, try our chicken fried steak! Tenderized top round, dredged twice in seasoned flour and served over mashed potatoes, with black pepper gravy.
Crab Cakes
Jambalaya
Chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, crawfish, trinity and Cajun spices in a tomato/rice base
Meatloaf
One-half pound of our beautiful burger blend, with a tomato glaze, over fresh mashed potatoes.
Pork Steak
Pot Pie
It doesn’t get much better than pot pie, it just doesn’t! The ultimate comfort food. Pecan-smoked chicken in a creamy sauce, with tender, flavorful vegetables. Served with a side salad.
Ribs- Half Rack
St Louis Ribs, dry-rubbed and bathed in pecan smoke for five hours. Meaty and tender.
Sampler
Hungry? Can't make up your mind? Then the Julep Sampler is for you! Pulled Pork, brisket, two ribs, wings, and andouille sausage, served with 2 sides.
Shrimp & Grits
Cheesy cheddar grits with six jumbo fried shrimp topped with andouille, scallions, and cherry tomatoes.
Smoked Fried Chicken
This is not your “normal” fried chicken! We rub the chicken with our Julep rub, smoke it over pecan wood for three hours... and then it’s into the fryer for a quick dip. Please note! Smoking the chicken often gives it a pink color; it is not underdone or raw. Breast, thigh, wing & drumstick. No chicken substitutions.
Southern Fish & Chips
A catfish filet, breaded in our seasoned cornmeal, served over a bed of Julep Cajun fries. With tartar sauce and cole slaw on the side.
Waffled Pig
We start with a crispy waffle, made with cornbread stuffing. Topped with a mound of creamy mashed potatoes, we add a healthy dose of our award-winning pulled pork... and drizzle it with gravy. Side of cranberry sauce!
Sides
Brussel Sprouts
Served with candied pecans, bacon & goat cheese.
Candied Yams
Carrots & Celery
Cole Slaw
Collard Greens
Cornbread
Extra Crab Bread
Fries
Green Beans
Hushpuppies
Baked Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
Potato Salad
Fruit Cup
Extra Sauce Cup
Kids
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Made with warm, spiced, fresh apple filling and a lot of love! Topped with a brown sugar & oat crumble served with creamy vanilla ice cream
Bread Pudding
Baked with brioche and in-house biscuits, served atop caramelized apples, hazelnut crumble and sweet tea sauce
Chocolate Cloud Cake
Fluffy and rich chocolate cake layered with creamy chocolate mousse, chocolate crunchies, and drizzled with caramel sauce.
Ice Cream
Key Lime Pie
Buttery graham cracker crust with a tart Key Lime filling, decorated with fresh whipped cream and raspberry sauce
Kid's Scoop
Nutty Buddy
Pecan Pie
Our pecan pie (with Buffalo Trace bourbon), in a shortbread cookie crust, with fresh whipped cream
Pumpkin Pie
Draft Beer
Cocktails
Apple Cinnamon Sour
Blueberry Lemonade Crush
PICKUP ONLY. Freshly muddled blueberries and freshly squeezed lemon juice, Smirnoff blueberry vodka, topped with Sprite. Not available for delivery - pickup or dine-in only.
Brandy Alexander
Cherry Lemonade Crush
PICK UP ONLY
Classic Old Fashioned
PICKUP ONLY. Buffalo trace bourbon, simple syrup, angostura bitters. Not available for delivery - pickup or dine-in only.
Fall Sangria
Gold Rush
PICKUP ONLY. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey syrup. Not available for delivery - pickup or dine-in only.
Grapefruit Crush
PICK UP ONLY. Juice from 1/2 crushed grapefruit 1.5oz Smirnoff Grapefruit vodka .5oz triple sec Sprite Glassware: Pint glass Garnish: Grapefruit slice Process: Crush ½ of a grapefruit into mixing glass. Add vodka. triple sec and ice. Shake. Pour into mason jar. Top with ice and sprite. Garnish with grapefruit on rim.
Irish Coffee
PICK UP ONLY 1.5oz Irish Whiskey (Paddy's) 2 tbsp brown sugar Hot Coffee Glass: Coffee Mug Garnish: None Process: Add coffee to mug. Add brown sugar and Irish whiskey. Stir.
Long Island Iced Tea
PICK UP ONLY 3/4 oz vodka 3/4 oz gin 3/4 oz rum 3/4 oz tequila 3/4 oz triple sec Sour Mix Coke Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Wedge Process: Add ice to collins glass. Add alcohol. Top with sweet and sour mix, leaving a little bit of room on the top for Coke to add color.
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
PICK UP ONLY 2 oz 1792 small batch bourbon 7 large mint leaves (if smaller/weaker leaves, use a few extra) 1 bar spoon (teaspoon) simple syrup Crushed ice Glass: Julep tin Garnish: Tightly packed mint bunch Process: Add 7 large mint leaves and simple syrup to silver julep cup. Muddle. Add 2 oz bourbon. Crush some ice. Fill the cup half way with crushed ice, then stir everything together for a few seconds. Top the cup off with ice, and make a nice little mound of crushed ice on top. Poke a hole in the edge of the ice and insert a nice bouquet of mint. Place straw in drink next to mint.
Moscow Mule
PICK UP ONLY 2 oz Wheatley Vodka Juice from half a lime Gosling’s Ginger Beer Ice Glass: Copper mug Garnish: Lime Wedge Process: Squeeze half a lime into copper mug. Add two ounces of Wheatley Vodka. Fill mug with ice. Top with Gosling’s Ginger Beer. Garnish with lime wedge.
Naptown Punch
Orange Crush
Rye Manhattan
PICK UP ONLY 2oz Knob Creek Rye 3/4oz Dolin sweet vermouth 2 dashes angostura bitters Glass: Coupe Garnish: Skewered Luxardo cherry Process: Chill a coupe style cocktail glass. In a mixing glass, add two dashes of Angostura bitters, Rye whiskey, and sweet vermouth. Add ice. Stir for 20 seconds. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with skewered Luxardo maraschino cherry.
Sazerac
PICK UP ONLY 2 oz Sazerac Rye 1 bar spoon (teaspoon) simple syrup 3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters Absinthe Rinse Glass: Old fashioned glass Garnish: Lemon peel Process: Chill an old fashioned glass. In a mixing glass, add sugar cube and 3 dashes of Peychaud’s biters. Add 3/4 ounce water. Muddle together. Add 2 oz of Knob Creek rye whiskey. Stir for 15-20 seconds. Take your chilled old fashioned glass and spray absinthe in the glass. Roll it around in the glass to coat the entire glass, and pour out the excess. Strain the drink into the chilled old fashioned glass. Cut a lemon peel, rub it around the rim, squeeze to express the oils on top of the drink, and then drop into the glass. Serve.
Strawberry Lemonade Crush
PICK UP ONLY 1.5oz Svedka Citron vodka .5oz triple sec 1 muddled strawberry Juice from 1 crushed lemon .5oz simple syrup .5oz strawberry puree Sprite Glass: Pint glass Garnish: Lemon & Strawberry on rim Process: Muddle one strawberry and crush a whole lemon into mixing glass. Add simple syrup, vodka, triple sec, and strawberry puree and ice. Shake. Pour into mason jar. Top with sprite. Garnish with lemon and strawberry on rim.
Whiskey Sour
PICK UP ONLY
N/A Bevs
Apple Juice
Club Soda
Coffee - Decaf
Coffee - Regular
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Hot Cocoa
Lemonade
Milk
Orange
Orange Juice
Premium Mocktail
Red Bull
Sprite
Tea - Hot
Tea - Sweet
Tea - Unsweet
Birch Beer
Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Creative southern cuisine, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, wine on draft, and tons of fun!
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401