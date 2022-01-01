Annapolis American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Annapolis
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
509 S Cherry Grove Ave, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries, candied pecans and balsamic glaze
|New Orleans Beignets
|$7.00
Four fried to order New Orleans style doughnuts covered with powdered sugar
|Mac' & Cheese
|$11.00
Fontina, cheddar and ricotta cheese sauce with cavatappi noodles, country ham and scallions
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.00
|Smokin Egg Rolls
|$12.00
|Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
avocado, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Family Style Meals
|$60.00
A full Catering-Style meal for a family of 5.
There Will Be Plenty of Left-Overs!
Choose 2 Entrees and 3 Sides
|Lamb Burger
|$15.00
Feta, basil pesto, apricot chutney, lettuce, and tomato.
Acme Bar and Grill
163 Main St., Annapolis
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$7.99
FRESH GREENS, GARDEN VEGETABLES, CROUTONS, AND CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
|BUFFALO STRIPS
|$9.99
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED EITHER WING STYLE OR GRILLED AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ONE OF OUR FLAVORS.
|CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
|$10.99
Our famous cheesesteak stuffed in two egg rolls, served with our marinara sauce.
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
|Shrimp Baja Burrito
|$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|12 oz Cup Margarita (Serves 2)
|$10.00
12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
|Grill Burger
|$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll.
Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
Wayfinder's Wharf
7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Burmese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
|Wayfinder’s Dog
|$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Forward Brewing
418 4th St, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$5.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas
|Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Dry roasted and marinated mushrooms, black garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and American cheese on a pretzel roll. Served with chips.
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
With potatoes, onion, red and green peppers, and chopped Virginia clams.
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|Popular items
|YOUR WAY
|$10.25
Local, grass fed ground beef with your choice of cheese and toppings on potato bun
|HANDCUT FRIES
|$4.50
Hand cut, brined, and fried to golden brown
|BINKY
|$9.25
Roast turkey, avocado, lettuce, Sriracha mayo, toasted sourdough
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
DRY 85
193B Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$15.00
|Seafood Mac
|$15.00
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Grilled Wings
|$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
|Winter Organic Mixed Greens
|$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
|Crab Cake Sandwhich
|$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
SEAFOOD
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|B.L.A.T.
|$15.00
bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado and arugula
|PULLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
|BISTRO CLUB
|$13.00
cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|The Carnivore
|$5.75
Meat & Egg
|B.L.A.T
|$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta
|The Works
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Federal House Bar & Grille
22 Market Space, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Cup Cream Of Crab Soup
|$9.99
|Chicken Diablo
|$17.99
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$27.99
Latitude 38
12 Dock Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Tenderloin Medallions
|$35.00
tender beef, Cabernet reduction, caramelized onion / served with wine soaked mushrooms & mashed potatoes
|Black & Blue Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce & blackened chicken with Gorgonzola cheese, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, avocados / blue cheese dressing
|Skillet Shrimp/Sausage
|$15.00
seasoned Cajun style / tender shrimp & spicy andouille sausage with roasted pepper and onions
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Popular items
|10" 4 Topper Pizza
|$10.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Bacon Burger
|$16.50
|Oak Barrel
|$14.50
|Cobb
|$14.50
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Rockfish BLT
|$13.95
|Kid Pizza
|$6.95
|Oak Barrel
|$14.50