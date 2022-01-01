Annapolis American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Annapolis

Soul image

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

509 S Cherry Grove Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries, candied pecans and balsamic glaze
New Orleans Beignets$7.00
Four fried to order New Orleans style doughnuts covered with powdered sugar
Mac' & Cheese$11.00
Fontina, cheddar and ricotta cheese sauce with cavatappi noodles, country ham and scallions
More about Soul
Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$16.00
Smokin Egg Rolls$12.00
Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$13.00
avocado, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato
Family Style Meals$60.00
A full Catering-Style meal for a family of 5.
There Will Be Plenty of Left-Overs!
Choose 2 Entrees and 3 Sides
Lamb Burger$15.00
Feta, basil pesto, apricot chutney, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Acme Bar and Grill image

 

Acme Bar and Grill

163 Main St., Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$7.99
FRESH GREENS, GARDEN VEGETABLES, CROUTONS, AND CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
BUFFALO STRIPS$9.99
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED EITHER WING STYLE OR GRILLED AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ONE OF OUR FLAVORS.
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS$10.99
Our famous cheesesteak stuffed in two egg rolls, served with our marinara sauce.
More about Acme Bar and Grill
Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Fish Taco$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Cheeseburger$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
Shrimp Baja Burrito$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
More about Severn Inn
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 oz Cup Margarita (Serves 2)$10.00
12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Grill Burger$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll.
Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Wayfinder's Wharf image

 

Wayfinder's Wharf

7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burmese Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
Smash Burger$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
Wayfinder’s Dog$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Forward Brewing image

 

Forward Brewing

418 4th St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$5.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas
Mushroom Cheesesteak$14.00
Dry roasted and marinated mushrooms, black garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and American cheese on a pretzel roll. Served with chips.
Clam Chowder$10.00
With potatoes, onion, red and green peppers, and chopped Virginia clams.
More about Forward Brewing
Eastport Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
YOUR WAY$10.25
Local, grass fed ground beef with your choice of cheese and toppings on potato bun
HANDCUT FRIES$4.50
Hand cut, brined, and fried to golden brown
BINKY$9.25
Roast turkey, avocado, lettuce, Sriracha mayo, toasted sourdough
More about Eastport Kitchen
DRY 85 image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

DRY 85

193B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brunch Burger$15.00
Seafood Mac$15.00
Truffle Fries$8.00
More about DRY 85
Sams on the Waterfront image

 

Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Wings$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
Winter Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
Crab Cake Sandwhich$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Light House Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
B.L.A.T.$15.00
bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado and arugula
PULLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
BISTRO CLUB$13.00
cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries
More about Light House Bistro
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Carnivore$5.75
Meat & Egg
B.L.A.T$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta
The Works$5.95
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Federal House Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Federal House Bar & Grille

22 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 4 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Cream Of Crab Soup$9.99
Chicken Diablo$17.99
Crab Cake Sandwich$27.99
More about Federal House Bar & Grille
Latitude 38 image

 

Latitude 38

12 Dock Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tenderloin Medallions$35.00
tender beef, Cabernet reduction, caramelized onion / served with wine soaked mushrooms & mashed potatoes
Black & Blue Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce & blackened chicken with Gorgonzola cheese, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, avocados / blue cheese dressing
Skillet Shrimp/Sausage$15.00
seasoned Cajun style / tender shrimp & spicy andouille sausage with roasted pepper and onions
More about Latitude 38
Neo Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" 4 Topper Pizza$10.95
More about Neo Pizza
Armadillos Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Armadillos Bar & Grill

132 Dock St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (420 reviews)
Takeout
More about Armadillos Bar & Grill
1771 G & T image

 

1771 G & T

26 Market Space, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 1771 G & T
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Burger$16.50
Oak Barrel$14.50
Cobb$14.50
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
RAMS HEAD TAVERN image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish BLT$13.95
Kid Pizza$6.95
Oak Barrel$14.50
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

