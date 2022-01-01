Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Eastport Kitchen - 923 Chesapeake Ave

562 Reviews

$$

923 Chesapeake Ave

Annapolis, MD 21403

Popular Items

HANDCUT FRIES
BINKY
SOUTHWEST TURKEY

SALADS & SOUP

KITCHEN SALAD

KITCHEN SALAD

$8.50

Baby lettuce, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, cilantro lime vinaigrette

ROCKET SALAD

ROCKET SALAD

$8.95

Arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

EASTPORT COBB

EASTPORT COBB

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, roast chicken, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, herb-buttermilk dressing

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$17.50

Spinach, green beans, hard-boiled egg, potatoes, tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette

SOUTHWEST LUNCH BOWL

SOUTHWEST LUNCH BOWL

$12.50

Black bean quinoa mix, spiced & diced chicken, spinach, tomato, cilantro vinaigrette, lime yogurt, corn nuts

AUTUMN APPLE SALAD

$10.95
MD CRAB SOUP

MD CRAB SOUP

$7.00

Just like grandma used to make it! Tomato base with lots of veggies and claw crabmeat

Soup of the Day- Chicken Vegetable

$6.50

SANDWICHES

STONEHORSE

STONEHORSE

$10.50

Roast beef, cheddar, arugula, pickled onions, horseradish mayo, sesame bun

JACK STAMERRO

JACK STAMERRO

$9.75

Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, arugula, banana peppers, basil oil, sub roll

THE BUFF CHICK

THE BUFF CHICK

$9.75

Crispy fried chicken breast, hot sauce, lettuce, celery root & blue cheese slaw, sesame seed bun

SOUTHWEST TURKEY

SOUTHWEST TURKEY

$9.95

Hot roast turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, crispy fried onions, chipotle mayo, jalapeño cheddar bun

JOHNNY MAC'S PESTORINI

JOHNNY MAC'S PESTORINI

$9.95

Hot roast chicken, melted mozzarella, pesto, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, quick pickled poblano peppers and red onions, toasted sub roll

EASTPORTORICAN

EASTPORTORICAN

$9.75

Hot fire smoked ham, roast pork, melted Gruyere, dill pickles, Dijon mayo, toasted sub roll

BINKY

BINKY

$9.50

Roast turkey, avocado, lettuce, Sriracha mayo, toasted sourdough

TWENTY-THREE

TWENTY-THREE

$9.75

Crispy fried chicken breast, bread and butter pickles, Dijon mayo, lettuce, potato bun

YOU'RE MY BOY BLUE

YOU'RE MY BOY BLUE

$9.75

Fried blue catfish, red cabbage slaw, lettuce, kitchen sauce, potato bun

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Melted cheddar and Gruyere on sourdough

DAISY

DAISY

$9.75

Roasted beets, hard-boiled egg, arugula, pickled onion, avocado, herb cheese spread, toasted multigrain

SEABISCUIT

SEABISCUIT

$10.50

Shrimp salad including mayo, celery, Old Bay, with lettuce and pickled cucumber on brioche bun

FOGHORN

FOGHORN

$9.50

Curry-roasted pulled chicken salad including mayo, raisins, celery, sliced onions, with lettuce on multigrain

TURKEY APPLE MELT

$10.95

BURGERS

Local, grass fed ground beef, melted cheddar, applewood bacon, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, kitchen sauce, brioche bun
KITCHEN BURGER

KITCHEN BURGER

$11.25

Local, grass fed ground beef, cheddar, applewood bacon, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, kitchen sauce, brioche bun

BONGO BURGER MELT

BONGO BURGER MELT

$11.50

Local, grass-fed ground beef, avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, chipotle mayo, sourdough

YOUR WAY BURGER

YOUR WAY BURGER

$10.50

Local, grass fed ground beef with your choice of cheese and toppings on potato bun

VEG BURGER

$9.95

Homemade beet and black bean veggie burger, lettuce, kimchi, sesame bun

SIDES

HANDCUT FRIES

HANDCUT FRIES

$4.95

Hand cut, brined, and fried to golden brown

KALE SLAW

KALE SLAW

$3.75

Shredded kale, carrots and apples, sliced almonds, Dijon dressing

PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

$3.50

Penne pasta mixed with grape tomatoes, basil, peppadew peppers, feta, and olive oil

MIXED FRUIT

MIXED FRUIT

$4.50

Honey Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

$4.25

KIDS

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00
SUSIE’S GRILLED CHEESE

SUSIE'S GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Just like Mom makes! Meaty, gooey, simple.

KID HOT DOG

KID HOT DOG

$8.00
KID LITTLE BURGER

KID LITTLE BURGER

$8.00

MISC SIDES

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE HAM

$3.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.00

SIDE SCRAPPLE

$3.00

SIDE EGG

$1.50

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.25

SIDE CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

$2.00

SIDE PICKLED ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES

$1.50

SIDE DILL PICKLES

$1.50

SIDE KIMCHI

$2.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE BLACK BEAN QUINOA

$3.00

SIDE BREAKFAST QUINOA

$3.00

SIDE TOAST PULLMAN

$1.25

SIDE TOAST MULTI GRAIN

$1.25

SIDE SAUTÉED SPINACH

$1.50

SIDE SOURDOUGH

$1.25

SIDE GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$2.00

SIDE GLUTEN FREE BUN

$2.00

SIDE KITCHEN SAUCE

$0.50

ROLL

$2.00

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$1.50

BLACK BOTTOM CUPCAKE

$2.75

LIZ’S HAND PIE

$4.25Out of stock

Brownie

$1.00Out of stock

DINNER

Shrimp Wontons

$13.00

Asian slaw, Thai chili dipping sauce

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$11.50

Braised pork, diced onions, cilantro, radishes, salsa verde, corn tortillas

Asian Pear Salad

Asian Pear Salad

$10.00

Radicchio, arugula, dried cherries, carrots, scallions, sesame brittle, citrus-miso vinaigrette

Local Rockfish

Local Rockfish

$24.50

With tomato-fennel broth, basil rice pilaf, saffron aïoli

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$23.50

With carrots, red bliss potatoes, brussels sprouts, parsnips, pearl onions

Cauliflower Gratin

Cauliflower Gratin

$22.00

Spinach, mushrooms, leeks, three cheeses, topped with gluten free Parmesan breadcrumbs, served with a salad of baby lettuce, beets, fennel and balsamic vinaigrette

Local Honeycrisp Crisp

Local Honeycrisp Crisp

$8.00

With vanilla ice cream, cinnamon

Winter S’mores

Winter S'mores

$8.00

Graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache, homemade marshmallow

BEVERAGES N/A

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.25

Fresh brewed

KITCHENADE - Mango

$3.25
COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.50

ICED COFFEE

$3.50
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$3.50
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00
CRANBERRY JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.50Out of stock

SARATOGA

$3.50
BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50
COKE

COKE

$1.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$1.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.50
CHEERWINE

CHEERWINE

$3.00Out of stock
MAINE ROOT SODA- ROOTBEER

MAINE ROOT SODA- ROOTBEER

$3.00

MAINE ROOT- BLUEBERRY

$3.00
MAINE ROOT SODA- GINGER

MAINE ROOT SODA- GINGER

$3.00
Sanpellegrino- Melograno & Arancia

Sanpellegrino- Melograno & Arancia

$3.00
Sanpellegrino- Aranciata Rossa

Sanpellegrino- Aranciata Rossa

$3.00
Sanpellegrino- Limonata

Sanpellegrino- Limonata

$3.00
Izze Sparkling Clementine

Izze Sparkling Clementine

$3.00
Sparkling Green Tama Tea

Sparkling Green Tama Tea

$3.00

La Croix- Lemon

$3.00

La Croix- Razz Cranberry

$3.00

La Croix- Pamplemousse (Grapefruit)

$3.00

BLACK CHERRY SODA

$3.25

MAINE ROOT- ORANGE SODA

$3.00Out of stock

ORANGE SODA

$3.25Out of stock
Coconut Lemonade- Org Humanitea

Coconut Lemonade- Org Humanitea

$3.25
TEA- Org Wildberry & Lime Hibiscus Tea

TEA- Org Wildberry & Lime Hibiscus Tea

$3.25Out of stock
TEA- Org Mango & Melon Black Tea

TEA- Org Mango & Melon Black Tea

$3.25Out of stock
TEA- Org Passionfruit & Kiwi Green Tea

TEA- Org Passionfruit & Kiwi Green Tea

$3.25Out of stock

WINE GLASS

PINOT GRIGIO, LAGARIA GLASS

$8.00

SAUV BLANC, PATIENT COTTAT

$9.00

SAUV BLANC, Mohua GLASS

$9.00

CHARDONNAY, Bernier

$8.00
CHARDONNAY, MATCHBOOK GLASS

CHARDONNAY, MATCHBOOK GLASS

$9.00
BLANC DE BLANC

BLANC DE BLANC

$9.00
ROSE, LA VIELLE GLASS

ROSE, LA VIELLE GLASS

$7.00
ROSE OF MOURVÈDRE, CLINE GLASS

ROSE OF MOURVÈDRE, CLINE GLASS

$8.00
PINOT NOIR, GLASS

PINOT NOIR, GLASS

$9.00
COTES DU RHONE, GLASS

COTES DU RHONE, GLASS

$9.00
MALBEC, GLASS

MALBEC, GLASS

$8.00
CHIANTI, GLASS

CHIANTI, GLASS

$8.00
MERLOT, RAYMOND GLASS

MERLOT, RAYMOND GLASS

$8.00
RED BLEND, FARMHOUSE GLASS

RED BLEND, FARMHOUSE GLASS

$8.00
CABERNET, AVALON GLASS

CABERNET, AVALON GLASS

$8.00
CABERNET, CATACLYSM GLASS

CABERNET, CATACLYSM GLASS

$10.00

WINE BOTTLE

PINOT GRIGIO, LAGARIA BTL

PINOT GRIGIO, LAGARIA BTL

$32.00

SAUV BLANC, PATIENT COTTAT, BTL

$36.00

SAUV BLANC, MOHUA BTL

$36.00

CHARDONNAY, BERNIER BTL

$32.00
CHARDONNAY, MATCHBOOK BTL

CHARDONNAY, MATCHBOOK BTL

$36.00
BLANC DE BLANCS, SPARKLING BTL

BLANC DE BLANCS, SPARKLING BTL

$36.00
ROSE, LA VIELLE BTL

ROSE, LA VIELLE BTL

$27.00
ROSE OF MOURVÈDRE, CLINE BTL

ROSE OF MOURVÈDRE, CLINE BTL

$32.00
PINOT NOIR, BTL

PINOT NOIR, BTL

$36.00
COTES DU RHONE, BTL

COTES DU RHONE, BTL

$36.00
MALBEC, BTL

MALBEC, BTL

$32.00
CHIANTI, BTL

CHIANTI, BTL

$32.00
MERLOT, RAYMOND BTL

MERLOT, RAYMOND BTL

$32.00
RED BLEND, FARMHOUSE BTL

RED BLEND, FARMHOUSE BTL

$32.00
CABERNET, AVALON BTL

CABERNET, AVALON BTL

$32.00
CABERNET, CATACLYSM BTL

CABERNET, CATACLYSM BTL

$40.00

SPECIALTY BEV

MIMOSA

MIMOSA

$8.00

ADULT KITCHENADE

$7.00
SANGRIA

SANGRIA

$7.00

BEER

DISTRICT COMMON LAGER

DISTRICT COMMON LAGER

$6.00
FEED THE MONKEY, HEFEWEIZEN

FEED THE MONKEY, HEFEWEIZEN

$6.00
TWO HEARTED ALE

TWO HEARTED ALE

$7.00

Naptown

$6.00

HOP ELECTRIC HAZY IPA

$7.00
LOOSE CANNON IPA

LOOSE CANNON IPA

$6.00

Pool Hopping Ale

$8.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
A fun neighborhood gathering place for good food, drinks and friendly people! Serving breakfast and lunch daily. Dinner is served Thursday-Sat nights and features a menu that changes monthly, celebrating seasonal & local food and craft beer & wine. Come join us!

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403

Eastport Kitchen image
Eastport Kitchen image
Eastport Kitchen image

