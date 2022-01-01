Mac and cheese in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Soul
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Kids Mac'& Cheese
|$6.00
Fontina, cheddar and ricotta cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta
|Mac' & Cheese
|$12.00
Fontina, cheddar and ricotta cheese sauce with cavatappi noodles, country ham and scallions
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|1\\2 Mac And Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac And Cheese
|$11.00
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Mac 'n Cheese Pint
|$5.99
Serves 2-3.
|Mac 'n Cheese Gallon
|$5.99
Serves 20-25.
|Mac 'N Cheese.
|$4.49
More about Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
SMOOTHIES
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis
|DODAH'S MAC AND CHEESE
|$5.99
DODAH'S KITCHEN PRODUCES VEGAN COMFORT FOOD LIKE NO OTHER IN TOWN.
Made with our handmade soy cheese.
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Crab Mac & Cheese Entree
|$29.00
A creamy combination of Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar and parmesan cheese, and topped with lump crab meat.
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Fried Mac and Cheese
|$9.99
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
188 Main Street, Annapolis
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis
|Kids Rigatoni Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
4 Cheese sauce | rigatoni
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|mac and cheese
|$4.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
|Mac and Cheese Quattro
|$14.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Mac and Cheese Quattro
|$14.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$6.00