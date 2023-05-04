A map showing the location of Della Notte 1374 Cape Saint Claire RDView gallery

Della Notte 1374 Cape Saint Claire RD

review star

No reviews yet

1374 Cape Saint Claire RD

Annapolis, MD 21409

FOOD

Starters

Ultimate Nachos

$13.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Steamers

$15.99

Frings

$9.99

Riverbay Pretzels

$13.99

Loaded Spuds

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Seared Tuna

$14.99

Wings

$15.99

Soups & Salads

Cream of Crab

$5.99+

Chili

$6.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Bacon Chicken Salad

$16.99

Burger Salad

$12.99

Sides

Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Garden

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Handhelds

Pit Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Riverbay Meatloaf Melt

$12.99

Tuna Wrap

$15.99

Turkey Avocado Press

$16.99

Philly Steak & Cheese

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Cuban

$14.99

Roadhouse Footlong

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon Gouda Burger

$15.99

Black Bean Burger

$12.99

California Burger

$15.99

Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Crabby Patty Burger

$15.99

Firewagon Burger

$13.99

Strawhut Burger

$14.99

Sunshine Burger

$13.99

Swiss and Shroom Burger

$13.99

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Burger Salad

$12.99

Entrees

Homemade Meatloaf

$14.99

Baby Back Ribs

$19.99+

Voodoo Pasta

$16.99

Margherita Flatboard

$13.99

Fish Basket

$14.99

Little Roadies

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Half Cheese Flatbread

$6.99

Desserts

Adult Sundae

$5.00

Bownie Only

$3.50

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Canoli

$5.99

Car Apple Crumb

$5.99

Cookie Butter Cake

$7.99

Ice Cream Ala Mode

$1.50

Ice Cream Nachos

$7.00

Kits Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Loaded Sundae

$7.99

P.B. Cheese Cake

$7.99

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Skyscraper

$12.99

Smith Island

$8.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

DRINKS

Craft Draft Beers

Dogfish Head

$7.50

Flying Dog

$7.50

Guiness

$8.00

JailBreak

$7.50

Loose Cannon

$6.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.50

Bluemoon

$5.75

Domestic Drafts

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Guiness Blonde

$4.00

Miller LIght

$4.00

Natty Boe

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Bottled Beers

Amstel Light BTL

$5.50

Bud BTL

$4.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.50

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

Corona BTL

$5.25

Corona Light BTL

$5.25

Heineken BTL

$5.50

Heineken Zero BTL

$5.50

High Noon

$6.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$4.50

Miller LIght BTL

$4.50

Modelo BTL

$5.50

Natural Light Can

$3.00

Nutrl Seltzer BTL

$5.75

Sam Adams Lager Can

$5.50

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Truly

$5.75

Wines

BTL Barefoot Mosc.

$25.00

BTL C.Roads Chard.

$22.00

BTL One Hope Cab

$28.00

BTL Poppy Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Proseco

$28.00

BTL Relax Ries

$27.00

BTL Voga Pinot

$28.00

BTL W.H. Chard

$28.00

GL Barefoot Mosc.

$8.00

GL Pinot Noir

$8.50

GL Proseco

$9.00

GL Red Blend Y.T.

$8.00

GL Relax Ries

$8.50

GL Sangria

$8.00

GL Voga Pinot

$8.50

GL W.H. Chard

$9.50

GL Champagne

$6.00

GL House Cab

$6.25

GL House Chard

$6.25

GL House Merlot

$6.25

GL House Pino

$6.25

GL House Sauv. Blanc

$6.25

GL House White Zin

$6.25

Cocktails

Apple Martini

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Black Russion

$7.00

Bloody Mary (rail)

$7.00

Choco Tini

$7.95

Dark & Stormy

$7.95

French Tini

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Italian Surfer

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.95

Mai Tai

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Nutty Irishman

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Strawberry Daq

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

White Russian

$7.00

Virgin Pina Coloda

$6.00

Liquor

Deep Eddy

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy Leon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.50

Deep Eddy Tea

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.50

Pinnacle Orange

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Rail Blueberry

$5.50

Rail Cherry

$5.50

Rail Espresso

$5.50

Rail Grape

$5.50

Rail Orange

$5.50

Rail Rasperry

$5.50

Rail Vanilla

$5.50

Rail Vodka

$5.50

Skyy Blood Orange

$6.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Stateside

$7.50

Titos

$7.00

Veer RR Vodka

$6.00

1800 Silver

$7.48

Casamigo Tequila

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.50

Rail Tequila

$5.50

Bacardi Banana

$6.42

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$6.42

Bacardi Gold

$6.97

Bacardi Superior

$6.42

Captain Morgan

$6.97

Malibu

$6.19

Mt. Gay

$6.97

Myers

$6.97

Rail Rum

$5.50

Amaretto Rail

$5.50

Apple Schnapps

$5.27

Baileys

$6.97

Banana Liq

$5.27

Black Razz

$5.27

Blue Curacao

$5.27

Butterscotch

$5.27

Cointreau

$6.97

Disaronno

$6.97

Frangelico

$6.97

Galliano

$6.19

Godiva Choc.

$6.67

Goldschlager

$6.67

Grand Marnier

$7.99

Horchata Rum

$5.27

Jagermeister

$6.97

Kahlua

$6.97

Melon

$5.27

Peach Schnapps

$5.27

Razzmatazz

$6.19

Sambuca Black

$6.97

Triple Sec

$5.27

Tuaca

$6.97

Hendricks

$7.25

Rail Gin

$5.50

Sapphire

$6.97

Tanqueray

$6.97

Chivas

$7.85

Dewars White Label

$6.97

Johnny Red

$6.97

Rail Scotch

$5.50

Bell Isle Hny Hab

$7.00

Bullet Bourbon

$7.75

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Dough Ball Whiskey

$6.75

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$7.75

Firebal

$6.75

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson-Orange

$7.50

Jim Bean

$7.00

Jim Bean Fire

$7.00

Jim Bean-Peach

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$7.75

Rail Bourbon

$7.75

Rail Scotch

$6.00

Rail Whiskey

$6.00

Sagamore RYE

$7.50

Seagram 7

$7.00

SkrewBall Whiskey

$7.00

Saline Irish

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Walker Cay Bourbon

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Hennessy VSOP

$10.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bomb

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruid

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$3.95

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Shooters

B 52

$7.60

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$6.50

Dirty Bong Water

$6.50

Girl Scout Cookie

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.60

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Orgasm

$6.00

Pineapple upside Down

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Royal Flush

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

House Cocktails

Lavender Lemonade

$8.50

B's Breeze

$8.50

Pama Rita

$8.50

Strawberry Smash

$8.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.50

Some Beach

$8.50

Crushin It

$8.50

DAILY SPECIALS

Chorizo Nachos

$13.99

Kitchen Sink

$17.99

Pizza Burger

$14.99

THURSDAY SPECIALS

Half Rack Basket

$14.99

Full Rack Platter

$23.99
