Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

1,485 Reviews

$$

111 Main St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PRIME BURGER
CREAM OF CRAB
ROCKFISH FILET

Soups

CREAM OF CRAB

$8.95

MARYLAND CRAB

$7.95

O'BRIEN'S CHILI BOWL

$6.95

HALF MARYLAND HALF CREAM OF CRAB

$8.95

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Classic Caesar or fresh mixed greens, croutons and your choice of dressing

SPINACH SALAD

$13.95

Spinach Salad with mango, walnuts, cranberries, house spinach dressing, parmigiana cheese, and croutons.

BLACK AND BLUE COB W/ CHICKEN

$16.95

Romaine with Maytag blue cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg and blue cheese dressing

BEET SALAD

$14.95

Roasted beets over mixed greens, shallots, feta cheese, cranberries, walnuts, served with a tangerine vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$7.95

BLACK AND BLUE COB W/OUT CHICKEN

$14.95

BLACK AND BLUE COB WITH SALMON

$18.95

BLACK AND BLUE COB WITH SHRIMP

$18.95

Appetizers

TUNA NACHOS

$15.95

Seared tuna on wontons, ginger and seaweed salad

CRAB PRETZEL

$13.95

CRAB BALLS

$23.95

Mini lump crab cakes with our cocktail and tartar sauce

CRAB DIP

$17.95

Lump crab meat in a blend of cream cheese and cheddar cheese

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$17.95

Creamed spinach, fennel, pernod, Parmesan cheese, Hollandaise

ANNAPOLIS WING

$13.95

FRANCO'S ITALIAN MEATBALLS

$12.95

Sandwiches & More

THE ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$24.95

Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce and tomato, toasted potato roll, fries

FRENCH DIP

$14.95

Classic roast beef with au jus, horseradish and our house fries

EL CUBANO

$13.95

Pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard sauce with our house fries

PRIME BURGER

$15.95

Prime rib rub with onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, fries

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BREAST

$15.95

With cayenne candied bacon, pepper jack cheese, fries

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$16.95

Classic with fries

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$15.95

Shrimp in old bay, tangy mayo with our house fries

FRIED GROUPER PO'BOY

$18.95

SHEPHERS PIE

$14.95

SOUP OR SALAD AND HALF A SANDWICH

$14.95

SUPREME BURGUER

$17.95

Seafood

ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE DINNER

$31.95

Our Jumbo lump crab cake, a touch of imperial sauce served with rice pilaf and brussels sprouts

FISH & CHIPS

$18.95

Our O'Brien's lager beer-battered cod fried to a golden crisp with tartar sauce, served with our house fries and slaw

SESAME YELLOWFIN TUNA

$24.95

Sesame crusted yellow fin seared rare, with Asian noodles, pickled ginger, wasabi cream, drizzled with honey soy sauce

ROCKFISH FILET

$27.95

Pan seared filet of rockfish stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial, served with rice and corn on the cob

HONEY GARLIC SALMON

$25.95

Fresh Atlantic Salmon pan seared to perfection and topped with delicious honey garlic sauce. Served over rice pilaf and broccolini

STUFFED SHRIMP IMPERIAL

$36.95

Butterflied large shrimp, stuffed with lump crab meat imperial served with mashed potatoes and brocollini.

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$36.95

Large tender scallops, seasoned and seared with olive oil and served with mashed potatoes, and broccolini

GRILLED SALMON

$24.95

Grilled Atlantic Salmon, served with rice and brussels sprouts

GRILLED LOBSTER TAIL

$44.95

GROUPER PICATTA

$29.95

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$38.95

Meat

14OZ NEW YORK STRIP

$46.95

Filet medallions, bourbon sauces, crab meat, asparagus, and chefs potatoes

FILET MIGNON

$44.95

Grilled filet Mignon, broiled to your taste, bourbon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts

Ribeye

$43.95

Pasta

SPICY CAJUN SEAFOOD PASTA

$28.95

Penne pasta with shrimp and scallops tossed with spicy Cajun cream sauce

PENNE WITH VODKA CRAB SAUCE

$28.95

Penne with Lump Crab meat sautéed with shallots, garlic with marinara, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, and vodka

MAC & CHEESE

$16.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed with Gouda béchamel sauce

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$17.95

Fettuccini in a classic butter, cream and parmesan cheese sauce

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$23.95

LINGUINI & SHRIMP

$25.95

Sides

BROCCOLINI

$7.95

ASPARAGUS

$7.95

SIDE SALAD

$7.95

COLE SLAW

$7.95

MASHED POTATOES

$7.95

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.95

HOUSE FRENCH FRIES

$7.95

SAUTEED SPINACH

$7.95

LEMON GREEK POTATOES

$7.95

RICE PILAF

$7.95

Desserts

CRÈME BRULEE

$6.95

Creamy Crème Brulee flecked with vanilla bean and caramelized to perfection

MARYLAND SUNDAE

$8.95

Chocolate Brownie covered with vanilla ice cream

BOWL OF ICE CREAM

$6.95

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.95

Chocolate cake, light dark mousse, and white mousse

CHEESECAKE

$8.75

Made with real cream cheese, whole eggs, sour cream and vanilla, in a graham cracker crust

Kids Menu

Sliders (2)

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Hot Dog

$4.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Salad

$4.95

ADD ON

Grilled Lobster Tail

$29.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Crab Imperial

$14.00

Grilled Scallops

$12.00

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Bacon

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Grilled chicken

$8.00

BLACKEND CHICKEN

$8.00

Drinks

Shift Drink

$2.00

FOOD

NFL Annapolis wings

$7.95

NFL Crab Pretzel

$9.95

NFL Chili Nachos

$7.95

NFL Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95

NFL Mozzarella Stick

$7.95

NFL Chicken Tenders

$7.95

NFL Franco's Meatballs

$7.95

NFL Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

NFL Prime Burger

$10.00

DRINKS

NFL Orange Crush

$7.95

NFL Grapefruit Crush

$7.95

NFL Green Tea

$5.95

NFL Domestic Bottles

$3.50

NFL Rails Drinks

$5.95

Buckets Bud Light

$14.00

Bucket Michelob Ultra

$17.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Food

FRIED PO'POY

$13.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Annapolis Maryland has an abundance of historical locations. From the oldest Statehouse in the union to the landing place of Kunte Kinte. Annapolis has history covered. So, of course the town’s favorite bar and grill is is deeply embedded in the history of the city as well as the United States itself. In fact, you might argue that the history piled in every brick of the building is what makes O’Brien’s so good.

Website

Location

111 Main St., Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern image
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern image
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
orange star4.0 • 942
195 Main St Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Red Red Wine Bar - Annapolis
orange star4.3 • 910
189B Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Acme Bar and Grill - 163 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
163 Main St. Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Choptank Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
110 Compromise Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St Ste 2 Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston